How Far $500K Plus Social Security Goes in Western States

April 21, 2025 — 09:02 am EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates->

Perhaps you dream of spending your retirement in popular states such as California and Hawaii, but could your savings afford it? Key findings from a recent GOBankingRates study reveal that, even with Social Security benefits included, $500,000 in savings cannot fund 10 years of retirement in either state.

Here’s how far $500,000 and Social Security benefits goes to fund retirement in the Western states.

Town of Petersburg, on Mitkof Island, Southeast Alaska.

Alaska

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 9.80
  • Annual expenditure: $74,147
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $51,039

Phoenix Arizona skyline at sunset stock photo

Arizona

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 11.19
  • Annual expenditure: $67,778
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $44,670

Aerial view of sprawling single family home neighborhood and church of Menifee, California, USA.

California

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 7.83
  • Annual expenditure: $86,946
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $63,838
Aerial View of Colorado Springs with Autumn Colors.

Colorado

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 12.95
  • Annual expenditure: $61,709
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $38,601
Pauko Bay, South Kohala.

Hawaii

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 5.69
  • Annual expenditure: $110,921
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $87,813

This is a suburban neighborhood in Boise Idaho.

Idaho

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 13.10
  • Annual expenditure: $61,289
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $38,181
Cityscape in Bozeman, Montana, USA.

Montana

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 14.98
  • Annual expenditure: $56,482
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $33,374
World famous Vegas Strip in Sunny day on October 27, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Nevada

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 13.50
  • Annual expenditure: $60,147
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $37,039

Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

New Mexico

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 15.28
  • Annual expenditure: $55,821
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $32,713
Sunrise at Portland, Oregon.

Oregon

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 11.63
  • Annual expenditure: $66,096
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $42,988
Downtown Salt Lake City skyline cityscape of Utah in USA at sunset.

Utah

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 11.71
  • Annual expenditure: $65,795
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $42,687

View of the Spokane River as it runs under the Centennial Trail Bridge at the border of Post Falls, Idaho and Stateline and Liberty Lake, Washington, USA.

Washington

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 11.07
  • Annual expenditure: $68,259
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $45,151
Stock photograph of a row of traditionally built businesses in downtown Jackson, Wyoming, USA.

Wyoming

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 14.61
  • Annual expenditure: $57,323
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $34,215

Methodology: In order to find how long $500,000 will last across the country with Social Security, GOBankingRates first found (1) the national average annual expenditures for people 65 and older, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2023 Consumer Expenditure Survey data and (2) annual Social Security income as sourced from the Social Security Administration’s December 2024 data. Then, GOBankingRates created (2) state-level annual expenditure estimates by multiplying the national figure by each state’s overall cost-of-living index for 2024 Q3 from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. Finally, GOBankingRates found (3) how many years $500,000 will last in each state by dividing $500,000 by each state’s average annual expenditures estimate minus yearly Social Security income. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Feb. 4, 2025.

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

