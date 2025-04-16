How Far $500K Plus Social Security Goes in the South

Regardless of how much every Southern state’s cost of living is, $500,000 in retirement savings coupled with Social Security benefits can fund at least 13 years of retirement — if not more.

Take a look at how many years worth of retirement you can get out of this savings in the South.

Alabama

Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 16.53

16.53 Annual expenditure: $53,357

$53,357 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $30,249

Arkansas

Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 16.46

16.46 Annual expenditure: $53,477

$53,477 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $30,370

Delaware

Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 13.5

13.5 Annual expenditure: $60,207

$60,207 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $37,099

Florida

Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 13

13 Annual expenditure: $61,529

$61,529 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $38,421

Georgia

Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 15.7

15.7 Annual expenditure: $54,980

$54,980 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $31,872

Kentucky

Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 15.28

15.28 Annual expenditure: $55,821

$55,821 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $32,713

Louisiana

Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 15.12

15.12 Annual expenditure: $56,181

$56,181 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $33,073

Maryland

Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 13.8

13.8 Annual expenditure: $59,426

$59,426 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $36,318

Mississippi

Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 16.97

16.97 Annual expenditure: $52,576

$52,576 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $29,468

North Carolina

Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 14.1

14.1 Annual expenditure: $58,645

$58,645 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $35,537

Oklahoma

Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 16.83

16.83 Annual expenditure: $52,816

$52,816 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $29,709

South Carolina

Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 14.7

14.7 Annual expenditure: $57,203

$57,203 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $34,095

Tennessee

Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 16.14

16.14 Annual expenditure: $54,078

$54,078 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $30,970

Texas

Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 15.37

15.37 Annual expenditure: $55,641

$55,641 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $32,533

Virginia

Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 13.4

13.4 Annual expenditure: $60,387

$60,387 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $37,280

West Virginia

Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 17.96

17.96 Annual expenditure: $50,954

$50,954 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $27,846

Methodology: In order to find how long $500,000 will last across the country with Social Security, GOBankingRates first found (1) the national average annual expenditures for people 65 and older, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2023 Consumer Expenditure Survey data and (2) annual Social Security income from the Social Security Administration’s December 2024 data. Then, GOBankingRates created (2) state-level annual expenditure estimates by multiplying the national figure by each state’s overall cost-of-living index for 2024 Q3 from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. Finally, GOBankingRates found (3) how many years $500,000 will last in each state by dividing $500,000 by each state’s average annual expenditures estimate minus yearly Social Security income. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Feb. 4, 2025.

