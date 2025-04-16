Personal Finance

How Far $500K Plus Social Security Goes in the South

April 16, 2025 — 07:03 am EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates->

Regardless of how much every Southern state’s cost of living is, $500,000 in retirement savings coupled with Social Security benefits can fund at least 13 years of retirement — if not more.

Take a look at how many years worth of retirement you can get out of this savings in the South.

Mobile, Alabama, USA - February 24, 2014: Almost empty Dauphin street in historic district is ready for Mardi Gras celebrations in the evening.

Alabama

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 16.53
  • Annual expenditure: $53,357
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $30,249

Arkansas

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 16.46
  • Annual expenditure: $53,477
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $30,370

beach in Lewes Delaware at sunset

Delaware

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 13.5
  • Annual expenditure: $60,207
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $37,099
Pensacola, Florida

Florida

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 13
  • Annual expenditure: $61,529
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $38,421
Ice and snow on the ground on Auburn Avenue in Atlanta, facing west towards the downtown skyline and setting sun at dusk.

Georgia

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 15.7
  • Annual expenditure: $54,980
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $31,872

Downtown Louisville skyline with reflections on the Ohio River.

Kentucky

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 15.28
  • Annual expenditure: $55,821
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $32,713
Bossier City, LA, USA- May 23, 2016: The downtown skyline of Shreveport, Louisiana as viewed from the Louisiana Boardwalk in Bossier City.

Louisiana

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 15.12
  • Annual expenditure: $56,181
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $33,073
Downtown Baltimore at dusk, Maryland.

Maryland

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 13.8
  • Annual expenditure: $59,426
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $36,318

Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Cityscape, Urban Skyline, Horizontal

Mississippi

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 16.97
  • Annual expenditure: $52,576
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $29,468
Greensboro skyline with pink, orange, and yellow at sunset.

North Carolina

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 14.1
  • Annual expenditure: $58,645
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $35,537
Tulsa is the second-largest city in the state of Oklahoma and 47th-most populous city in the United States.

Oklahoma

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 16.83
  • Annual expenditure: $52,816
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $29,709

Downtown Greenville, SC South Carolina Skyline Cityscape at Sunrise.

South Carolina

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 14.7
  • Annual expenditure: $57,203
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $34,095
Downtown Knoxville Tennessee Skyline Aerial.

Tennessee

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 16.14
  • Annual expenditure: $54,078
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $30,970
The skyline of Houston, Texas at sunset shot from an altitude of about 600 feet .

Texas

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 15.37
  • Annual expenditure: $55,641
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $32,533

Aerial view of Richmond Skyline.

Virginia

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 13.4
  • Annual expenditure: $60,387
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $37,280
Berkeley Springs - West Virginia

West Virginia

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 17.96
  • Annual expenditure: $50,954
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $27,846

Methodology: In order to find how long $500,000 will last across the country with Social Security, GOBankingRates first found (1) the national average annual expenditures for people 65 and older, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2023 Consumer Expenditure Survey data and (2) annual Social Security income from the Social Security Administration’s December 2024 data. Then, GOBankingRates created (2) state-level annual expenditure estimates by multiplying the national figure by each state’s overall cost-of-living index for 2024 Q3 from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. Finally, GOBankingRates found (3) how many years $500,000 will last in each state by dividing $500,000 by each state’s average annual expenditures estimate minus yearly Social Security income. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Feb. 4, 2025.

