How Far $500K Plus Social Security Goes in the South

Regardless of how much every Southern state’s cost of living is, $500,000 in retirement savings coupled with Social Security benefits can fund at least 13 years of retirement — if not more.
Learn More: I’m Retired and Regret Claiming Social Security at 70 — Here’s Why
See Next: 5 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money That Actually Work
Take a look at how many years worth of retirement you can get out of this savings in the South.
Alabama
- Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 16.53
- Annual expenditure: $53,357
- Annual expenditure after Social Security: $30,249
Trending Now: 4 Reasons You Might Regret Moving To Florida for Retirement
Be Aware: How Far $500,000 in Retirement Savings Plus Social Security Goes in Every State
Arkansas
- Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 16.46
- Annual expenditure: $53,477
- Annual expenditure after Social Security: $30,370
Be Aware: 3 Things Retirees Should Sell To Build Their Retirement Savings
Delaware
- Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 13.5
- Annual expenditure: $60,207
- Annual expenditure after Social Security: $37,099
Florida
- Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 13
- Annual expenditure: $61,529
- Annual expenditure after Social Security: $38,421
Georgia
- Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 15.7
- Annual expenditure: $54,980
- Annual expenditure after Social Security: $31,872
Explore More: 7 Things You’ll Be Happy You Downgraded in Retirement
Kentucky
- Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 15.28
- Annual expenditure: $55,821
- Annual expenditure after Social Security: $32,713
Louisiana
- Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 15.12
- Annual expenditure: $56,181
- Annual expenditure after Social Security: $33,073
Maryland
- Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 13.8
- Annual expenditure: $59,426
- Annual expenditure after Social Security: $36,318
For You: 4 Things You’ll Be Happy You Upgraded in Retirement
Mississippi
- Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 16.97
- Annual expenditure: $52,576
- Annual expenditure after Social Security: $29,468
North Carolina
- Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 14.1
- Annual expenditure: $58,645
- Annual expenditure after Social Security: $35,537
Oklahoma
- Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 16.83
- Annual expenditure: $52,816
- Annual expenditure after Social Security: $29,709
Try This: Cutting Expenses for Retirement? Here’s the No. 1 Thing To Get Rid of First
South Carolina
- Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 14.7
- Annual expenditure: $57,203
- Annual expenditure after Social Security: $34,095
Tennessee
- Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 16.14
- Annual expenditure: $54,078
- Annual expenditure after Social Security: $30,970
Texas
- Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 15.37
- Annual expenditure: $55,641
- Annual expenditure after Social Security: $32,533
Discover More: 5 Southern States Where $750,000 in Retirement Savings Lasts Longest
Virginia
- Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 13.4
- Annual expenditure: $60,387
- Annual expenditure after Social Security: $37,280
West Virginia
- Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 17.96
- Annual expenditure: $50,954
- Annual expenditure after Social Security: $27,846
Methodology: In order to find how long $500,000 will last across the country with Social Security, GOBankingRates first found (1) the national average annual expenditures for people 65 and older, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2023 Consumer Expenditure Survey data and (2) annual Social Security income from the Social Security Administration’s December 2024 data. Then, GOBankingRates created (2) state-level annual expenditure estimates by multiplying the national figure by each state’s overall cost-of-living index for 2024 Q3 from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. Finally, GOBankingRates found (3) how many years $500,000 will last in each state by dividing $500,000 by each state’s average annual expenditures estimate minus yearly Social Security income. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Feb. 4, 2025.
More From GOBankingRates
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Far $500K Plus Social Security Goes in the South
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.