How Far $500K Plus Social Security Goes in the Midwest

It may be in your best benefit to consider retirement in the Midwest. Not only does this region boast an overall affordable cost of living, but retirees with $500,000 in savings and Social Security benefits will be able to comfortably stretch these savings for up to 15 years or more.

Learn More: How Much Money You Need To Retire in Canada vs the US

Try This: 5 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money That Actually Work

Referring to an existing study on how far $500,000 plus Social Security lasts in each U.S. state, GOBankingRates pulled data for the Midwestern states for inclusion in this article.

Keep reading to learn how far this money goes in funding a Midwest-based retirement.

Illinois

Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 16.21

16.21 Annual expenditure: $53,250

$53,250 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $30,853

See More: 6 Best Places To Retire in Europe for Less Than $1,500 a Month

View Next: I’m Retired and Regret Moving to Arizona — Here’s Why

Indiana

Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 16.55

16.55 Annual expenditure: $52,614

$52,614 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $30,217

For You: Frugal Retirees: Steer Clear of These 13 Ultra-Expensive Arizona Cities

Iowa

Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 16.77

16.77 Annual expenditure: $52,210

$52,210 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $29,812

Kansas

Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 17.88

17.88 Annual expenditure: $50,359

$50,359 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $27,962

Michigan

Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 16.67

16.67 Annual expenditure: $52,383

$52,383 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $29,986

Be Aware: 6 Cash-Flow Mistakes Boomers Are Making With Their Retirement Savings

Minnesota

Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 15.62

15.62 Annual expenditure: $54,407

$54,407 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $32,009

Missouri

Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 17.38

17.38 Annual expenditure: $51,169

$51,169 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $28,772

Nebraska

Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 16.58

16.58 Annual expenditure: $52,557

$52,557 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $30,159

That’s Interesting: I’m Retired and Regret Not Claiming Social Security at 65 — Here’s Why

North Dakota

Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 15.48

15.48 Annual expenditure: $54,696

$54,696 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $32,299

Ohio

Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 15.45

15.45 Annual expenditure: $54,754

$54,754 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $32,356

South Dakota

Number of years $500k will last with Social Security: 16.12

16.12 Annual expenditure: $53,423.83

$53,423.83 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $31,026.55

Read Next: Cutting Out These 9 Expenses Will Save Retirees Over $29,000 a Year

Wisconsin

Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 15.34

15.34 Annual expenditure: $54,985

$54,985 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $32,588

Methodology: In order to find how long $500,000 will last across the country with Social Security, GOBankingRates first found (1) the national average annual expenditures for people 65 and older, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2023 Consumer Expenditure Survey data and (2) annual Social Security income as sourced from the Social Security Administration’s December 2024 data. Then, GOBankingRates created (2) state-level annual expenditure estimates by multiplying the national figure by each state’s overall cost-of-living index score for 2024 Q3 from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. Finally, GOBankingRates found (3) how many years $500,000 will last in each state by dividing $500,000 by each state’s average annual expenditures estimate minus yearly Social Security income. All 50 states and the District of Columbia were then ranked with No. 1 being the state where $500,000 and Social Security will last the longest and No. 51 being the state where it will run out most quickly. GOBankingRates provided supplemental information on the average annual cost of groceries, housing, utilities, transportation and healthcare for people 65 and older in each state by again using MERIC’s cost-of-living indices for each category to factor out national estimates from the CEX. All data was collected on and up to date as of Feb. 4, 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Far $500K Plus Social Security Goes in the Midwest

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.