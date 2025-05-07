Personal Finance

How Far $500K Plus Social Security Goes in the Midwest

May 07, 2025 — 08:01 am EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates->

It may be in your best benefit to consider retirement in the Midwest. Not only does this region boast an overall affordable cost of living, but retirees with $500,000 in savings and Social Security benefits will be able to comfortably stretch these savings for up to 15 years or more.

Learn More: How Much Money You Need To Retire in Canada vs the US

Try This: 5 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money That Actually Work

Referring to an existing study on how far $500,000 plus Social Security lasts in each U.S. state, GOBankingRates pulled data for the Midwestern states for inclusion in this article.

Keep reading to learn how far this money goes in funding a Midwest-based retirement.

Bridge in Rockford, Illinois, USA.

Illinois

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 16.21
  • Annual expenditure: $53,250
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $30,853

See More: 6 Best Places To Retire in Europe for Less Than $1,500 a Month

View Next: I’m Retired and Regret Moving to Arizona — Here’s Why

10-19-2019 Bloomington USA - University of Indiana - Family walks with college student out main gates of campus down into the town during Fall Break weekend.

Indiana

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 16.55
  • Annual expenditure: $52,614
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $30,217

For You: Frugal Retirees: Steer Clear of These 13 Ultra-Expensive Arizona Cities

Des Moines skyline view with Downtown Des Moines, elevated view.

Iowa

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 16.77
  • Annual expenditure: $52,210
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $29,812
Topeka is the capital city of the U.

Kansas

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 17.88
  • Annual expenditure: $50,359
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $27,962
View of fishtown in Leland, Michigan at sunset.

Michigan

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 16.67
  • Annual expenditure: $52,383
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $29,986

Be Aware: 6 Cash-Flow Mistakes Boomers Are Making With Their Retirement Savings

como park japanese festival.

Minnesota

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 15.62
  • Annual expenditure: $54,407
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $32,009
The St. Louis city skyline with Gateway Arch at dusk

Missouri

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 17.38
  • Annual expenditure: $51,169
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $28,772
Omaha Lincoln

Nebraska

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 16.58
  • Annual expenditure: $52,557
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $30,159

That’s Interesting: I’m Retired and Regret Not Claiming Social Security at 65 — Here’s Why

Fargo, North Dakota, USA - June 12, 2017: Daytime view of the Fargo Theatre along Broadway N in the Downtown Historic District.

North Dakota

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 15.48
  • Annual expenditure: $54,696
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $32,299
Akron, Ohio, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

Ohio

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 15.45
  • Annual expenditure: $54,754
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $32,356
Rapid City is the second most populous city in South Dakota and the county seat of Pennington County.

South Dakota

  • Number of years $500k will last with Social Security: 16.12
  • Annual expenditure: $53,423.83
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $31,026.55

Read Next: Cutting Out These 9 Expenses Will Save Retirees Over $29,000 a Year

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA downtown city skyline on Lake Michigan at twilight.

Wisconsin

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 15.34
  • Annual expenditure: $54,985
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $32,588

Methodology: In order to find how long $500,000 will last across the country with Social Security, GOBankingRates first found (1) the national average annual expenditures for people 65 and older, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2023 Consumer Expenditure Survey data and (2) annual Social Security income as sourced from the Social Security Administration’s December 2024 data. Then, GOBankingRates created (2) state-level annual expenditure estimates by multiplying the national figure by each state’s overall cost-of-living index score for 2024 Q3 from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. Finally, GOBankingRates found (3) how many years $500,000 will last in each state by dividing $500,000 by each state’s average annual expenditures estimate minus yearly Social Security income. All 50 states and the District of Columbia were then ranked with No. 1 being the state where $500,000 and Social Security will last the longest and No. 51 being the state where it will run out most quickly. GOBankingRates provided supplemental information on the average annual cost of groceries, housing, utilities, transportation and healthcare for people 65 and older in each state by again using MERIC’s cost-of-living indices for each category to factor out national estimates from the CEX. All data was collected on and up to date as of Feb. 4, 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Far $500K Plus Social Security Goes in the Midwest

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.