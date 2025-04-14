How Far $500K Plus Social Security Goes on the East Coast

While it’s possible to enjoy a lengthy retirement in many U.S. regions with Social Security benefits and $500,000 in savings, this sum doesn’t last long for retirees on the East Coast. Depending on where you live, you’ll be lucky if you can get a decade out of this savings.

GOBankingRates referred to existing in-house research analyzing how far $500,000 plus Social Security lasts across the United States and isolated data from the East Coast. Each East Coast state shares the commonality that this amount of savings will not last more than 15 years, regardless of where you live in retirement.

See how far a $500,000 retirement savings and Social Security goes on the East Coast.

Connecticut

Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 11.4

11.4 Annual expenditure: $67,117

$67,117 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $44,009

Delaware

Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 13.5

13.5 Annual expenditure: $60,207

$60,207 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $37,099

Florida

Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 13

13 Annual expenditure: $61,529

$61,529 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $38,421

Georgia

Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 15.7

15.7 Annual expenditure: $54,980

$54,980 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $31,872

Maine

Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 11.1

11.1 Annual expenditure: $68,199

$68,199 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $45,091

Maryland

Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 13.8

13.8 Annual expenditure: $59,426

$59,426 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $36,318

Massachusetts

Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 7.7

7.7 Annual expenditure: $88,268

$88,268 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $65,160

New Hampshire

Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 11.4

11.4 Annual expenditure: $66,997

$66,997 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $43,889

New Jersey

Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 10.9

10.9 Annual expenditure: $68,980

$68,980 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $45,872

New York

Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 9.8

9.8 Annual expenditure: $74,147

$74,147 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $51,039

North Carolina

Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 14.1

14.1 Annual expenditure: $58,645

$58,645 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $35,537

Rhode Island

Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 11.3

11.3 Annual expenditure: $67,538

$67,538 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $44,430

South Carolina

Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 14.7

14.7 Annual expenditure: $57,203

$57,203 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $34,095

Virginia

Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 13.4

13.4 Annual expenditure: $60,387

$60,387 Annual expenditure after Social Security: $37,280

Methodology: In order to find how long $500,000 will last across the country with Social Security, GOBankingRates found (1) the national average annual expenditures for people 65 and older, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2023 Consumer Expenditure Survey data and (2) annual Social Security income as sourced from the Social Security Administration’s December 2024 data. Then, GOBankingRates created (2) state-level annual expenditure estimates by multiplying the national figure by each state’s overall cost-of-living index score for 2024 Q3 from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. Finally, GOBankingRates found (3) how many years $500,000 will last in each state by dividing $500,000 by each state’s average annual expenditures estimate minus yearly Social Security income. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Feb. 4, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Far $500K Plus Social Security Goes on the East Coast

