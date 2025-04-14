Personal Finance

How Far $500K Plus Social Security Goes on the East Coast

April 14, 2025 — 07:03 am EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates->

While it’s possible to enjoy a lengthy retirement in many U.S. regions with Social Security benefits and $500,000 in savings, this sum doesn’t last long for retirees on the East Coast. Depending on where you live, you’ll be lucky if you can get a decade out of this savings.

GOBankingRates referred to existing in-house research analyzing how far $500,000 plus Social Security lasts across the United States and isolated data from the East Coast. Each East Coast state shares the commonality that this amount of savings will not last more than 15 years, regardless of where you live in retirement. 

See how far a $500,000 retirement savings and Social Security goes on the East Coast.

Cars wait at a stop light next to Center Church in downtown Hartford Connecticut on a sunny day.

Connecticut

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 11.4
  • Annual expenditure: $67,117
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $44,009

Aerial view of Delaware Memorial Bridge at dusk.

Delaware

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 13.5
  • Annual expenditure: $60,207
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $37,099

Tarpon Springs FLorida stock photo

Florida

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 13
  • Annual expenditure: $61,529
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $38,421
McDonough, Georgia.

Georgia

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 15.7
  • Annual expenditure: $54,980
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $31,872
Victorian houses in a fall foliage setting in New England.

Maine

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 11.1
  • Annual expenditure: $68,199
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $45,091

View on Baltimore skyline and Inner Harbor from Federal Hill at dusk, Maryland.

Maryland

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 13.8
  • Annual expenditure: $59,426
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $36,318
North Andover, Massachusetts, USA - May 24, 2015: Daytime view of the Moseley Wrought Iron Arch Bridge and campus pond at Merrimack College.

Massachusetts

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 7.7
  • Annual expenditure: $88,268
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $65,160
Vue sur le Capitol du New Hampshire et sa place public décorée pour le temps des fêtes.

New Hampshire

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 11.4
  • Annual expenditure: $66,997
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $43,889

New Brunswick is a city in Middlesex County, New Jersey, United States.

New Jersey

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 10.9
  • Annual expenditure: $68,980
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $45,872
New York, Old buildings in Tribeca district, with distinctive roof cornices and external fire escape.

New York

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 9.8
  • Annual expenditure: $74,147
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $51,039
Greensboro, NC - April 18, 2018: Greensboro North Carolina City Skyline.

North Carolina

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 14.1
  • Annual expenditure: $58,645
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $35,537

Newport, Rhode Island.

Rhode Island

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 11.3
  • Annual expenditure: $67,538
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $44,430
Downtown Greenville, SC South Carolina Skyline Cityscape at Sunrise.

South Carolina

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 14.7
  • Annual expenditure: $57,203
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $34,095
Brightly colored row houses in Richmond, Virginia.

Virginia

  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 13.4
  • Annual expenditure: $60,387
  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $37,280

Methodology: In order to find how long $500,000 will last across the country with Social Security, GOBankingRates found (1) the national average annual expenditures for people 65 and older, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2023 Consumer Expenditure Survey data and (2) annual Social Security income as sourced from the Social Security Administration’s December 2024 data. Then, GOBankingRates created (2) state-level annual expenditure estimates by multiplying the national figure by each state’s overall cost-of-living index score for 2024 Q3 from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. Finally, GOBankingRates found (3) how many years $500,000 will last in each state by dividing $500,000 by each state’s average annual expenditures estimate minus yearly Social Security income. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Feb. 4, 2025.

