How Far $1.5 Million in Retirement Savings Plus Social Security Goes in Your State

A common concern among many Americans — and not just those who are approaching retirement age or already have reached retirement age — is whether their retirement savings and Social Security benefits will provide them with financial security in retirement.

The politicization of Social Security can make the program’s future questionable, and the increasingly high cost of living across the United States makes retirement affordability a daunting proposition.

As such, GOBankingRates recently compiled a study to determine just how long a retiree could coast on Social Security benefits as well as $1.5 million in retirement savings. While $1.5 million might seem like a very impressive sum, that amount goes only so far from state to state.

Indeed, while $1.5 million can last 54 years in West Virginia, it would last 17 years in Hawaii (California and Massachusetts are equally expensive).

Find out how long $1.5 million plus Social Security would last you in your dream retirement state.

1. West Virginia

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $27,803

How many years $1.5 million will last: 54

2. Kansas

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $28,945

How many years $1.5 million will last: 52

3. Mississippi

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $29,426

How many years $1.5 million will last: 51

4. Oklahoma

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $29,666

How many years $1.5 million will last: 51

5. Alabama

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $30,207

How many years $1.5 million plus Social Security will last: 50

6. Missouri

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $30,327

How many years $1.5 million will last: 50

7. Arkansas

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $30,327

How many years $1.5 million will last: 49

8. Tennessee

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $30,928

How many years $1.5 million will last: 49

9. Iowa

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $31,168

How many years $1.5 million will last: 48

10. Indiana

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $31,709

How many years $1.5 million will last: 47

11. Georgia

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $31,829

How many years $1.5 million will last: 47

12. North Dakota

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $32,190

How many years $1.5 million will last: 47

13. Michigan

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $32,310

How many years $1.5 million will last: 46

14. South Dakota

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $32,310

How many years $1.5 million will last: 46

15. Texas

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $32,490

How many years $1.5 million will last: 46

16. Nebraska

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $32,610

How many years $1.5 million will last: 46

17. Kentucky

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $32,670

How many years $1.5 million will last: 46

18. New Mexico

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $32,670

How many years $1.5 million will last: 46

19. Louisiana

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $33,031

How many years $1.5 million will last: 45

20. Montana

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $33,331

How many years $1.5 million will last: 45

21. Ohio

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $33,872

How many years $1.5 million will last: 44

22. Pennsylvania

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $33,872

How many years $1.5 million will last: 44

23. South Carolina

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $34,052

How many years $1.5 million will last: 44

24. Minnesota

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $34,113

How many years $1.5 million will last: 44

25. Wyoming

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $34,173

How many years $1.5 million will last: 44

26. Illinois

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $34,233

How many years $1.5 million will last: 44

27. North Carolina

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $35,495

How many years $1.5 million will last: 42

28. Maryland

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $36,276

How many years $1.5 million will last: 41

29. Wisconsin

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $36,516

How many years $1.5 million will last: 41

30. Nevada

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $36,997

How many years $1.5 million will last: 41

31. Delaware

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $37,057

How many years $1.5 million will last: 40

32. Virginia

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $37,237

How many years $1.5 million will last: 40

33. Idaho

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $38,138

How many years $1.5 million will last: 39

34. Florida

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $38,379

How many years $1.5 million will last: 39

35. Colorado

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $38,559

How many years $1.5 million will last: 39

36. Utah

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $42,645

How many years $1.5 million will last: 35

37. Oregon

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $42,945

How many years $1.5 million will last: 35

38. New Hampshire

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $43,847

How many years $1.5 million will last: 34

39. Connecticut

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $43,967

How many years $1.5 million will last: 34

40. Rhode Island

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $44,387

How many years $1.5 million will last: 34

41. Arizona

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $44,628

How many years $1.5 million will last: 34

42. Maine

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $45,048

How many years $1.5 million will last: 33

43. Washington

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $45,108

How many years $1.5 million will last: 33

44. Vermont

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $45,409

How many years $1.5 million will last: 33

45. New Jersey

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $45,829

How many years $1.5 million will last: 33

46. Alaska

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $50,997

How many years $1.5 million will last: 29

47. New York

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $50,997

How many years $1.5 million will last: 29

48. California

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $63,795

How many years $1.5 million will last: 24

49. Massachusetts

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $65,117

How many years $1.5 million will last: 23

50. Hawaii

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $87,770

How many years $1.5 million will last: 17

Methodology: In order to find how long $1.5 million will last in retirement across the country, GOBankingRates first found (1) the national average annual expenditures for people 65 and older, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2023 Consumer Expenditure Survey data, and (2) annual Social Security income, as sourced from the Social Security Administration’s January 2025 data. Then, GOBankingRates created (2) state-level annual expenditure estimates by multiplying the national figure by each state’s overall cost-of-living index for 2024 from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. Finally, GOBankingRates found (3) how many years $1.5 million will last in each state by dividing $1.5 million by each state’s average annual expenditures estimate and its annual expenditures estimate minus yearly Social Security income. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 7, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Far $1.5 Million in Retirement Savings Plus Social Security Goes in Your State

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.