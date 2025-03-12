News & Insights

How Far $1.5 Million in Retirement Savings Plus Social Security Goes in Every State

A common concern among many Americans — and not just those who are approaching retirement age or already have reached retirement age — is whether their retirement savings and Social Security benefits will provide them with financial security in retirement.

The politicization of Social Security can make the program’s future questionable, and the increasingly high cost of living across the United States makes retirement affordability a daunting proposition.

As such, GOBankingRates recently compiled a study to determine just how long a retiree could coast on Social Security benefits as well as $1.5 million in retirement savings. While $1.5 million might seem like a very impressive sum, that amount goes only so far from state to state.

Indeed, while $1.5 million can last 54 years in West Virginia, it would last 17 years in Hawaii (California and Massachusetts are equally expensive).

Find out how long $1.5 million plus Social Security would last you in your dream retirement state.

Kenova, USA - October 17, 2019: Welcome to West Virginia sign Wild and Wonderful with mountains picture and blue sky by Kentucky border.

1. West Virginia

  • Annual cost of living after Social Security: $27,803
  • How many years $1.5 million will last: 54

Kansas state of United States flag on flagpole waving cloudy sky background realistic 3d illustration.

2. Kansas

  • Annual cost of living after Social Security: $28,945
  • How many years $1.5 million will last: 52

Mississippi Welcome Sign

3. Mississippi

  • Annual cost of living after Social Security: $29,426
  • How many years $1.5 million will last: 51
Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA - April 24, 2018: Daytime view of the enlarged bronze replica of 'The Bronco Buster' by famed sculptor Frederic Remington in a roundabout on Main Street in Stillwater Oklahoma.

4. Oklahoma

  • Annual cost of living after Social Security: $29,666
  • How many years $1.5 million will last: 51
Selma-Alabama-iStock-182733749

5. Alabama

  • Annual cost of living after Social Security: $30,207
  • How many years $1.5 million plus Social Security will last: 50
Downtown St. Louis Beyond the Arch stock photo

6. Missouri

  • Annual cost of living after Social Security: $30,327
  • How many years $1.5 million will last: 50
Arkansas Paradise Lake Reflection , ripples on the lake , low angle near water.

7. Arkansas

  • Annual cost of living after Social Security: $30,327
  • How many years $1.5 million will last: 49

Nashville skyline with river and sunset.

8. Tennessee

  • Annual cost of living after Social Security: $30,928
  • How many years $1.5 million will last: 49
An aerial view of the city of Dubuque against a blue cloudy sky on a sunny day, Iowa, United States.

9. Iowa

  • Annual cost of living after Social Security: $31,168
  • How many years $1.5 million will last: 48
Aerial view of Indianapolis, Indiana skyline above Indiana World War Memorial and University park, and along Meridian and Pennsylvania streets.

10. Indiana

  • Annual cost of living after Social Security: $31,709
  • How many years $1.5 million will last: 47
Aerial View of Downtown Statesboro, Georgia in Autumn.

11. Georgia

  • Annual cost of living after Social Security: $31,829
  • How many years $1.5 million will last: 47
Fargo, North Dakota / USA - June 27 2017: Theater and Street View in Summer.

12. North Dakota

  • Annual cost of living after Social Security: $32,190
  • How many years $1.5 million will last: 47

Sleeping Bear Dunes

13. Michigan

  • Annual cost of living after Social Security: $32,310
  • How many years $1.5 million will last: 46
Rapid City is the second most populous city in South Dakota and the county seat of Pennington County.

14. South Dakota

  • Annual cost of living after Social Security: $32,310
  • How many years $1.5 million will last: 46
River walk in San Antonio city downtown skyline cityscape of Texas USA at sunset.

15. Texas

  • Annual cost of living after Social Security: $32,490
  • How many years $1.5 million will last: 46
Plattsmouth, NE, USA - July 13, 2014: Nebraska, the good life, home of Arbor Day - roadside welcome sign at state border.

16. Nebraska

  • Annual cost of living after Social Security: $32,610
  • How many years $1.5 million will last: 46
Glasgow Kentucky iStock

17. Kentucky

  • Annual cost of living after Social Security: $32,670
  • How many years $1.5 million will last: 46
Welcome to New Mexico road sign just across the Texas state line.

18. New Mexico

  • Annual cost of living after Social Security: $32,670
  • How many years $1.5 million will last: 46

City of New Orleans sunset stock photo

19. Louisiana

  • Annual cost of living after Social Security: $33,031
  • How many years $1.5 million will last: 45
Montana welcome

20. Montana

  • Annual cost of living after Social Security: $33,331
  • How many years $1.5 million will last: 45
Toledo, Ohio, USA downtown skyline on the Maumee River at twilight.

21. Ohio

  • Annual cost of living after Social Security: $33,872
  • How many years $1.5 million will last: 44
An aerial shot of the cityscape of DuBois City in Pennsylvania during the sunrise.

22. Pennsylvania

  • Annual cost of living after Social Security: $33,872
  • How many years $1.5 million will last: 44
Map of South Carolina State.

23. South Carolina

  • Annual cost of living after Social Security: $34,052
  • How many years $1.5 million will last: 44

Aerial View of the Twin Cities Suburb of Hopkins, Minnesota.

24. Minnesota

  • Annual cost of living after Social Security: $34,113
  • How many years $1.5 million will last: 44
Welcome to Wyoming sign stock photo

25. Wyoming

  • Annual cost of living after Social Security: $34,173
  • How many years $1.5 million will last: 44
Welcome to Illinois Sign stock photo

26. Illinois

  • Annual cost of living after Social Security: $34,233
  • How many years $1.5 million will last: 44
North Carolina plate

27. North Carolina

  • Annual cost of living after Social Security: $35,495
  • How many years $1.5 million will last: 42

Cumberland, Maryland

28. Maryland

  • Annual cost of living after Social Security: $36,276
  • How many years $1.5 million will last: 41
Madison skyline and Wisconsin State Capitol.

29. Wisconsin

  • Annual cost of living after Social Security: $36,516
  • How many years $1.5 million will last: 41
Aerial shot of the state capitol building dome in Carson City, Nevada on a sunny day in summer.

30. Nevada

  • Annual cost of living after Social Security: $36,997
  • How many years $1.5 million will last: 41
A nautical scene of a canal in a small town with roses in the foreground.

31. Delaware

  • Annual cost of living after Social Security: $37,057
  • How many years $1.5 million will last: 40
Aerial view of Richmond Skyline.

32. Virginia

  • Annual cost of living after Social Security: $37,237
  • How many years $1.5 million will last: 40
View of the Spokane River as it runs under the Centennial Trail Bridge at the border of Post Falls, Idaho and Stateline and Liberty Lake, Washington, USA.

33. Idaho

  • Annual cost of living after Social Security: $38,138
  • How many years $1.5 million will last: 39
Boardwalk to Beach in Florida stock photo

34. Florida

  • Annual cost of living after Social Security: $38,379
  • How many years $1.5 million will last: 39

Welcome-Colorado-iStock-182432492

35. Colorado

  • Annual cost of living after Social Security: $38,559
  • How many years $1.5 million will last: 39
Moab Utah 84532 Home Zillow

36. Utah

  • Annual cost of living after Social Security: $42,645
  • How many years $1.5 million will last: 35
Willamette river in sunny autumn day.

37. Oregon

  • Annual cost of living after Social Security: $42,945
  • How many years $1.5 million will last: 35
Autumn Morning in the Monadnock Region of New Hampshire near Keene.

38. New Hampshire

  • Annual cost of living after Social Security: $43,847
  • How many years $1.5 million will last: 34
Greenwich Connecticut Home Zillow

39. Connecticut

  • Annual cost of living after Social Security: $43,967
  • How many years $1.5 million will last: 34
Pawtuxet Village is a section of the New England cities of Warwick and Cranston, Rhode Island.

40. Rhode Island

  • Annual cost of living after Social Security: $44,387
  • How many years $1.5 million will last: 34

Lake Havasu City is a city in Mohave County, Arizona, United States.

41. Arizona

  • Annual cost of living after Social Security: $44,628
  • How many years $1.5 million will last: 34
Aerial view of Camden, Maine harbor in fall from Mount Battie.

42. Maine

  • Annual cost of living after Social Security: $45,048
  • How many years $1.5 million will last: 33
A roadside welcome to Washington State sign in the rural Palouse area near Spokane, Washington, USA.

43. Washington

  • Annual cost of living after Social Security: $45,108
  • How many years $1.5 million will last: 33
aerial-view-of-charming-small-town-stowe-in-vermont-picture-id1281919271

44. Vermont

  • Annual cost of living after Social Security: $45,409
  • How many years $1.5 million will last: 33
Newark is the largest city in New Jersey.

45. New Jersey

  • Annual cost of living after Social Security: $45,829
  • How many years $1.5 million will last: 33

Dramatic seascape scenery of Alaska nature in Kodiak.

46. Alaska

  • Annual cost of living after Social Security: $50,997
  • How many years $1.5 million will last: 29
New York City skyline at sunset with Brooklyn Bridge and Lower Manhattan.

47. New York

  • Annual cost of living after Social Security: $50,997
  • How many years $1.5 million will last: 29
Varying US dollar bills on California flag stock photo

48. California

  • Annual cost of living after Social Security: $63,795
  • How many years $1.5 million will last: 24
Welcome to Massachusetts road sign.

49. Massachusetts

  • Annual cost of living after Social Security: $65,117
  • How many years $1.5 million will last: 23
Kapolei Hawaii iStock-1488938376

50. Hawaii

  • Annual cost of living after Social Security: $87,770
  • How many years $1.5 million will last: 17

Methodology: In order to find how long $1.5 million will last in retirement across the country, GOBankingRates first found (1) the national average annual expenditures for people 65 and older, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2023 Consumer Expenditure Survey data, and (2) annual Social Security income, as sourced from the Social Security Administration’s January 2025 data. Then, GOBankingRates created (2) state-level annual expenditure estimates by multiplying the national figure by each state’s overall cost-of-living index for 2024 from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. Finally, GOBankingRates found (3) how many years $1.5 million will last in each state by dividing $1.5 million by each state’s average annual expenditures estimate and its annual expenditures estimate minus yearly Social Security income. All data was collected on and up to date as of March 7, 2025.

