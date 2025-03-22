How Far $1,250,000 in Retirement Savings Plus Social Security Goes in Every State

The majority of Americans don’t have enough money tucked away in savings to cover a $1,000 emergency. For those of us in that camp, the prospect of having $1.25 million in savings may be downright mind-blowing.

We may think this money would serve us throughout our retirement — even if we live to be over 100. Tack on Social Security benefits and yowsers, that could be one luxurious retirement, right?

But here’s the reality. Even $1.5 million in savings, along with Social Security benefits, which average $1,877 per month, per person, $1.5 million will run out. It’s just a matter of when. Where you live plays a key role in how far your money will go.

In a new study, GOBankingRates analyzed each U.S. state to find out how long $1.5 million in retirement savings, plus $1,877 per month in Social Security benefits, lasts in each. States were ranked to show those where your money will last the longest.

50. Hawaii

Total cost of living annually: $102,648

$102,648 Total cost of living, after Social Security benefits, for one person, annually: $80,125

$80,125 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, without Social Security benefits: 12.18

12.18 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, after Social Security benefits: 15.60

49. California

Total cost of living annually: $83,929

$83,929 Total cost of living, after Social Security benefits, for one person, annually: $61,406

$61,406 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, without Social Security benefits: 14.89

14.89 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, after Social Security benefits: 20.36

48. Massachusetts

Total cost of living annually: $74,209

$74,209 Total cost of living, after Social Security benefits, for one person, annually: $51,686

$51,686 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, without Social Security benefits: 16.84

16.84 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, after Social Security benefits: 24.18

47. Washington

Total cost of living annually: $68,152

$68,152 Total cost of living, after Social Security benefits, for one person, annually: $45,629

$45,629 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, without Social Security benefits: 18.34

18.34 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, after Social Security benefits: 27.39

46. New Jersey

Total cost of living annually: $63,839

$63,839 Total cost of living, after Social Security benefits, for one person, annually: $41,315

$41,315 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, without Social Security benefits: 19.58

19.58 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, after Social Security benefits: 30.26

45. Colorado

Total cost of living annually: $62,282

$62,282 Total cost of living, after Social Security benefits, for one person, annually: $39,759

$39,759 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, without Social Security benefits: 20.07

20.07 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, after Social Security benefits: 31.44

44. New Hampshire

Total cost of living annually: $60,575

$60,575 Total cost of living, after Social Security benefits, for one person, annually: $38,052

$38,052 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, without Social Security benefits: 20.64

20.64 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, after Social Security benefits: 32.85

43. Utah

Total cost of living annually: $60,321

$60,321 Total cost of living, after Social Security benefits, for one person, annually: $37,797

$37,797 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, without Social Security benefits: 20.72

20.72 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, after Social Security benefits: 33.07

42. Oregon

Total cost of living annually: $59,869

$59,869 Total cost of living, after Social Security benefits, for one person, annually: $37,346

$37,346 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, without Social Security benefits: 20.88

20.88 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, after Social Security benefits: 33.47

41. Rhode Island

Total cost of living annually: $59,443

$59,443 Total cost of living, after Social Security benefits, for one person, annually: $36,920

$36,920 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, without Social Security benefits: 21.03

21.03 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, after Social Security benefits: 33.86

40. Alaska

Total cost of living annually: $58,376

$58,376 Total cost of living, after Social Security benefits, for one person, annually: $35,853

$35,853 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, without Social Security benefits: 21.41

21.41 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, after Social Security benefits: 34.87

39. New York

Total cost of living annually: $57,094

$57,094 Total cost of living, after Social Security benefits, for one person, annually: $34,570

$34,570 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, without Social Security benefits: 21.89

21.89 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, after Social Security benefits: 36.16

38. Connecticut

Total cost of living annually: $56,636

$56,636 Total cost of living, after Social Security benefits, for one person, annually: $34,113

$34,113 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, without Social Security benefits: 22.07

22.07 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, after Social Security benefits: 36.64

37. Nevada

Total cost of living annually: $54,856

$54,856 Total cost of living, after Social Security benefits, for one person, annually: $32,332

$32,332 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, without Social Security benefits: 22.79

22.79 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, after Social Security benefits: 38.66

36. Idaho

Total cost of living annually: $54,812

$54,812 Total cost of living, after Social Security benefits, for one person, annually: $32,289

$32,289 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, without Social Security benefits: 22.81

22.81 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, after Social Security benefits: 38.71

35. Montana

Total cost of living annually: $54,174

$54,174 Total cost of living, after Social Security benefits, for one person, annually: $31,651

$31,651 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, without Social Security benefits: 23.07

23.07 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, after Social Security benefits: 39.49

34. Maryland

Total cost of living annually: $53,824

$53,824 Total cost of living, after Social Security benefits, for one person, annually: $31,301

$31,301 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, without Social Security benefits: 23.22

23.22 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, after Social Security benefits: 39.94

33. Arizona

Total cost of living annually: $53,739

$53,739 Total cost of living, after Social Security benefits, for one person, annually: $31,215

$31,215 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, without Social Security benefits: 23.26

23.26 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, after Social Security benefits: 40.04

32. Maine

Total cost of living annually: $52,717

$52,717 Total cost of living, after Social Security benefits, for one person, annually: $30,194

$30,194 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, without Social Security benefits: 23.71

23.71 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, after Social Security benefits: 41.40

31. Vermont

Total cost of living annually: $52,545

$52,545 Total cost of living, after Social Security benefits, for one person, annually: $30,022

$30,022 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, without Social Security benefits: 23.79

23.79 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, after Social Security benefits: 41.64

30. Florida

Total cost of living annually: $51,885

$51,885 Total cost of living, after Social Security benefits, for one person, annually: $29,362

$29,362 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, without Social Security benefits: 24.09

24.09 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, after Social Security benefits: 42.57

29. Virginia

Total cost of living annually: $51,440

$51,440 Total cost of living, after Social Security benefits, for one person, annually: $28,916

$28,916 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, without Social Security benefits: 24.30

24.30 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, after Social Security benefits: 43.23

28. Delaware

Total cost of living annually: $50,442

$50,442 Total cost of living, after Social Security benefits, for one person, annually: $27,919

$27,919 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, without Social Security benefits: 24.78

24.78 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, after Social Security benefits: 44.77

27. Wyoming

Total cost of living annually: $47,359

$47,359 Total cost of living, after Social Security benefits, for one person, annually: $24,836

$24,836 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, without Social Security benefits: 26.39

26.39 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, after Social Security benefits: 50.33

26. Minnesota

Total cost of living annually: $47,178

$47,178 Total cost of living, after Social Security benefits, for one person, annually: $24,654

$24,654 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, without Social Security benefits: 26.50

26.50 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, after Social Security benefits: 50.70

25. North Carolina

Total cost of living annually: $45,952

$45,952 Total cost of living, after Social Security benefits, for one person, annually: $23,429

$23,429 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, without Social Security benefits: 27.20

27.20 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, after Social Security benefits: 53.35

24. Georgia

Total cost of living annually: $45,730

$45,730 Total cost of living, after Social Security benefits, for one person, annually: $23,206

$23,206 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, without Social Security benefits: 27.33

27.33 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, after Social Security benefits: 53.86

23. Wisconsin

Total cost of living annually: $44,672

$44,672 Total cost of living, after Social Security benefits, for one person, annually: $22,148

$22,148 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, without Social Security benefits: 27.98

27.98 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, after Social Security benefits: 56.44

22. Texas

Total cost of living annually: $43,678

$43,678 Total cost of living, after Social Security benefits, for one person, annually: $21,155

$21,155 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, without Social Security benefits: 28.62

28.62 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, after Social Security benefits: 59.09

21. South Dakota

Total cost of living annually: $43,597

$43,597 Total cost of living, after Social Security benefits, for one person, annually: $21,074

$21,074 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, without Social Security benefits: 28.67

28.67 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, after Social Security benefits: 59.32

20. New Mexico

Total cost of living annually: $43,499

$43,499 Total cost of living, after Social Security benefits, for one person, annually: $20,976

$20,976 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, without Social Security benefits: 28.74

28.74 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, after Social Security benefits: 59.59

19. South Carolina

Total cost of living annually: $43,119

$43,119 Total cost of living, after Social Security benefits, for one person, annually: $20,595

$20,595 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, without Social Security benefits: 28.99

28.99 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, after Social Security benefits: 60.69

18. Tennessee

Total cost of living annually: $42,990

$42,990 Total cost of living, after Social Security benefits, for one person, annually: $20,466

$20,466 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, without Social Security benefits: 29.08

29.08 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, after Social Security benefits: 61.08

17. Illinois

Total cost of living annually: $42,461

$42,461 Total cost of living, after Social Security benefits, for one person, annually: $19,937

$19,937 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, without Social Security benefits: 29.44

29.44 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, after Social Security benefits: 62.70

16. North Dakota

Total cost of living annually: $41,530

$41,530 Total cost of living, after Social Security benefits, for one person, annually: $19,006

$19,006 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, without Social Security benefits: 30.10

30.10 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, after Social Security benefits: 65.77

15. Pennsylvania

Total cost of living annually: $41,497

$41,497 Total cost of living, after Social Security benefits, for one person, annually: $18,974

$18,974 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, without Social Security benefits: 30.12

30.12 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, after Social Security benefits: 65.88

14. Nebraska

Total cost of living annually: $40,696

$40,696 Total cost of living, after Social Security benefits, for one person, annually: $18,172

$18,172 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, without Social Security benefits: 30.72

30.72 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, after Social Security benefits: 68.79

13. Indiana

Total cost of living annually: $39,349

$39,349 Total cost of living, after Social Security benefits, for one person, annually: $16,826

$16,826 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, without Social Security benefits: 31.77

31.77 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, after Social Security benefits: 74.29

12. Michigan

Total cost of living annually: $39,085

$39,085 Total cost of living, after Social Security benefits, for one person, annually: $16,561

$16,561 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, without Social Security benefits: 31.98

31.98 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, after Social Security benefits: 75.48

11. Missouri

Total cost of living annually: $38,927

$38,927 Total cost of living, after Social Security benefits, for one person, annually: $16,403

$16,403 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, without Social Security benefits: 32.11

32.11 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, after Social Security benefits: 76.20

10. Ohio

Total cost of living annually: $38,622

$38,622 Total cost of living, after Social Security benefits, for one person, annually: $16,099

$16,099 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, without Social Security benefits: 32.36

32.36 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, after Social Security benefits: 77.65

9. Kansas

Total cost of living annually: $37,839

$37,839 Total cost of living, after Social Security benefits, for one person, annually: $15,315

$15,315 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, without Social Security benefits: 33.04

33.04 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, after Social Security benefits: 81.62

8. Iowa

Total cost of living annually: $37,682

$37,682 Total cost of living, after Social Security benefits, for one person, annually: $15,158

$15,158 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, without Social Security benefits: 33.17

33.17 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, after Social Security benefits: 82.46

7. Alabama

Total cost of living annually: $37,398

$37,398 Total cost of living, after Social Security benefits, for one person, annually: $14,874

$14,874 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, without Social Security benefits: 33.42

33.42 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, after Social Security benefits: 84.04

6. Kentucky

Total cost of living annually: $36,980

$36,980 Total cost of living, after Social Security benefits, for one person, annually: $14,456

$14,456 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, without Social Security benefits: 33.80

33.80 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, after Social Security benefits: 86.47

5. Oklahoma

Total cost of living annually: $36,571

$36,571 Total cost of living, after Social Security benefits, for one person, annually: $14,048

$14,048 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, without Social Security benefits: 34.18

34.18 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, after Social Security benefits: 88.98

4. Louisiana

Total cost of living annually: $35,588

$35,588 Total cost of living, after Social Security benefits, for one person, annually: $13,065

$13,065 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, without Social Security benefits: 35.12

35.12 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, after Social Security benefits: 95.68

3. Arkansas

Total cost of living annually: $35,523

$35,523 Total cost of living, after Social Security benefits, for one person, annually: $13,000

$13,000 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, without Social Security benefits: 35.19

35.19 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, after Social Security benefits: 96.16

2. Mississippi

Total cost of living annually: $33,996

$33,996 Total cost of living, after Social Security benefits, for one person, annually: $11,473

$11,473 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, without Social Security benefits: 36.77

36.77 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, after Social Security benefits: 108.96

1. West Virginia

Total cost of living annually: $33,786

$33,786 Total cost of living, after Social Security benefits, for one person, annually: $11,263

$11,263 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, without Social Security benefits: 37.00

37.00 Years until you deplete $1.25m in savings, after Social Security benefits: 110.98

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each U.S, state to find out how long $1,250,000 in retirement savings plus Social Security benefits lasts in each state. For each state a number of factors were found including; total population, population ages 65 and over, total households, and household median income all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. Using this data the percentage of the population ages 65 and over can be calculated. The cost of living indexes were sourced from Missouri’s Economic and Research Information Center and include the grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation, and miscellaneous cost of living indexes. Using the cost of living indexes and the national average expenditure costs for retired residents, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure cost for each location can be calculated. The average single family home value from November 2024 was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for each state. Using the average single family home value, assuming a 10% downpayment, and using the most recent national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage can be calculated. Using the average mortgage and average expenditure costs, the average total monthly and annual cost of living can be calculated. The average Social Security benefits for one person was sourced from the Social Security Administration’s Monthly Statistical Snapshot for November 2024. Using the monthly total cost of living and the average Social Security benefits, the monthly total cost of living after Social Security benefits can be calculated. Using this figure we can calculate the annual cost of living after Social Security benefits. Assuming a retirement savings of $1,250,000 as well as the previous cost of living data, the drawdown time can be calculated for each state. The data was collected on and is up to date as of Jan. 6, 2024.

