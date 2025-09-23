How Far a $100K Salary Goes in the Western US

A six-figure salary was once seen as a nice paycheck that could cover all your expenses and leave money in the bank for savings and investing. However, on the West Coast, $100,000 doesn’t go very far. While the region draws people in with its stunning coastlines, diverse landscapes, beautiful weather and booming cities, most residents require an income well above the once-desired level to live comfortably.

To find out how far your money will actually go out West, GOBankingRates used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center to compile a list of the 13 Western states’ cost-of-living indexes (100 equals the national average) to determine how far a $100,000 salary will really take you.

Alaska

Cost-of-living index: 127.3

127.3 Annual expenditures: $115,432

$115,432 % of annual expenditures that $100K covers: 86.6%

Alaska boasts breathtaking landscapes and offers unforgettable outdoor adventures, but it’s not cheap. Locals are hit with the country’s most expensive healthcare — about $891 a month on average — and 30.3% more than the national average for groceries, since most items need to be shipped in.

Arizona

Cost-of-living index: 112.5

112.5 Annual expenditures: $102,012

$102,012 % of annual expenditures that $100K covers: 98%

Arizona attracts people with its warm, dry weather, healthy lifestyle and pretty desert landscape, but it’s pricey. Housing is 34.8% higher than the national average, making the state the seventh-most expensive in the country for housing.

California

Cost-of-living index: 141.6

141.6 Annual expenditures: $128,399

$128,399 % of annual expenditures that $100K covers: 77.9%

People who live in California are treated to mild, sunny weather year-round, famous beaches, world-class schools and plenty of other desirable perks, but it will cost you. Residents pay 41.6% more than the national median for housing, while transportation is the country’s second-most expensive and groceries come in third.

Colorado

Cost-of-living index: 104

104 Annual expenditures: $94,304

$94,304 % of annual expenditures that $100K covers: 106%

With its picturesque landscape, year-round outdoor activities and a growing job market, Colorado offers a great quality of life at a reasonable price. In the Centennial State, $100,000 a year covers annual expenses and leaves some money left over.

Groceries are a bit costly, however. Residents typically pay 2.6% more than the national average, which equates to around $603 each month.

Hawaii

Cost-of-living index: 182.3

182.3 Annual expenditures: $165,304

$165,304 % of annual expenditures that $100K covers: 60.5%

Hawaii offers lush tropical landscapes and warm weather year-round, but it’s the most expensive state to live in. A $100,000 annual wage only covers 60% of annual expenses. The monthly average grocery bill is $791, which is the nation’s highest, and the housing index is a staggering 292.1, meaning that housing costs in the Aloha State are nearly three times the average for the U.S. Transportation and utilities are also the country’s highest.

Idaho

Cost-of-living index: 102

102 Annual expenditures: $92,491

$92,491 % of annual expenditures that $100K covers: 108.1%

Idaho residents reap many benefits, such as a wealth of outdoor activities, incredible scenery and it’s easy on your wallet. Many things are more cost-effective here — residents pay an average of $327 for utilities, which is the cheapest in the country. However, transportation costs are the nation’s ninth-highest.

Montana

Cost-of-living index: 96.4

96.4 Annual expenditures: $87,413

$87,413 % of annual expenditures that $100K covers: 114.4%

Montana residents enjoy an abundance of natural beauty at a low price. Montana has no state sales tax and an economical cost of living, but it does have the ninth-highest grocery expenditures.

Nevada

Cost-of-living index: 99.5

99.5 Annual expenditures: $90,224

$90,224 % of annual expenditures that $100K covers: 110.8%

Nevada’s desert landscape is appealing to many, but it’s the affordable living that’s the big draw. All annual expenditures are covered with a six-figure salary, with nearly 11% leftover, plus residents pay an average of $534 a month for healthcare, which is about 85% of the national median — the lowest in the country.

New Mexico

Cost-of-living index: 94.2

94.2 Annual expenditures: $85,418

$85,418 % of annual expenditures that $100K covers: 117.1%

New Mexico offers endless sunshine, unique landscapes and low-cost living. Residents pay about 98% of the national median for groceries, about $575 each month on average, while housing has a cost-of-living index of just 90.2.

Oregon

Cost-of-living index: 112.7

112.7 Annual expenditures: $102,193

$102,193 % of annual expenditures that $100K covers: 97.9%

From dramatic mountain views to peaceful coastlines, Oregon is a haven for nature lovers, but it’s not exactly an affordable place to live. The state ranks seventh for the priciest groceries in the U.S., 11th for the most costly housing and fifth for the most expensive transportation and healthcare. However, you can get by on close to a $100K salary.

Utah

Cost-of-living index: 100.5

100.5 Annual expenditures: $91,130

$91,130 % of annual expenditures that $100K covers: 109.7%

Utah residents can take in the state’s diverse natural beauty for a minimal cost. Utah offers the fifth-lowest healthcare expenditures in the country.

Washington

Cost-of-living index: 112

112 Annual expenditures: $101,558

$101,558 % of annual expenditures that $100K covers: 98.5%

Washington State has it all — greenery and gorgeous natural areas, thriving big cities and tax breaks. Residents don’t pay state income tax, but they pay in other ways. Groceries are 8% more expensive than the national median, with monthly expenditures averaging $636, and housing ranks 14th highest in the U.S.

Wyoming

Cost-of-living index: 97

97 Annual expenditures: $87,957

$87,957 % of annual expenditures that $100K covers: 113.7%

Wyoming has small-town charm with a striking natural raw beauty that entices many, and it’s budget-friendly. There’s no state income tax for residents, groceries are on par with the national median — roughly $600 a month — while housing costs average $1,275 a month.

