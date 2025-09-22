How Far $100K Goes in America’s Best Small Towns

Tired of living in a high cost-of-living area where making $100,000 means spending every dollar? New data shows you can live off substantially less than that in America’s 50 best small towns, which GOBankingRates determined by examining the latest livability and cost-of-living figures.
Qualifying small towns identified for this study have total populations between 1,000 and 10,000 residents and a livability index of at least 85 to represent places with the best quality of life. Assuming a $100,000 salary, the take-home pay was calculated using ADP’s Salary Paycheck Calculator and used with cost of living for necessities to find the leftover savings.
Key Findings
- Nutter Fort ranked first for the most leftover savings. Earning $100,000 in the West Virginia town means having $38,807 leftover in savings.
- Earning $100,000 equates to $33,000+ leftover in the top five towns. They are Nutter Fort ($38,807); Jerome, Illinois ($37,140); Mogadore, Ohio ($33,781); Holdrege, Nebraska ($33,633), and Bluffton, Ohio ($33,271).
- 11 Ohio towns emerged with leftover savings of $13,000+: Mogadore (#3), Bluffton (#5), Deer Park (#6), Sherwood (#13), Fairlawn (#14), Canfield (#15), Minerva Park (#20), Ottawa Hills (#27), Glendale (#30), Wyoming (#37) and Kenwood (#42).
- Two surprising Florida towns appeared in the top 15. Earning $100,000 annually in Tangelo Park (#7) and Mary Esther (#11) means having at least $28,000 after taxes.
From towns with the highest to lowest leftover savings, here’s how far a $100,000 salary goes in America’s 50 best small towns.
1. Nutter Fort, West Virginia
- Total population: 1,890
- Net after taxes on $100K: $71,612
- Annual cost of necessities: $32,805
- Savings left after cost of living: $38,807
2. Jerome, Illinois
- Total population: 1,910
- Net after taxes on $100K: $70,864
- Annual cost of necessities: $33,723
- Savings left after cost of living: $37,140
3. Mogadore, Ohio
- Total population: 3,737
- Net after taxes on $100K: $73,062
- Annual cost of necessities: $39,282
- Savings left after cost of living: $33,781
4. Holdrege, Nebraska
- Total population: 5,503
- Net after taxes on $100K: $71,166
- Annual cost of necessities: $37,533
- Savings left after cost of living: $33,633
5. Bluffton, Ohio
- Total population: 3,799
- Net after taxes on $100K: $73,062
- Annual cost of necessities: $39,791
- Savings left after cost of living: $33,271
6. Deer Park, Ohio
- Total population: 5,380
- Net after taxes on $100K: $73,062
- Annual cost of necessities: $41,043
- Savings left after cost of living: $32,020
7. Tangelo Park, Florida
- Total population: 2,103
- Net after taxes on $100K: $75,616
- Annual cost of necessities: $43,733
- Savings left after cost of living: $31,882
8. Bellevue, Kentucky
- Total population: 5,598
- Net after taxes on $100K: $71,907
- Annual cost of necessities: $41,115
- Savings left after cost of living: $30,791
9. Maplewood, Missouri
- Total population: 8,154
- Net after taxes on $100K: $71,976
- Annual cost of necessities: $41,821
- Savings left after cost of living: $30,155
10. Kimberly, Wisconsin
- Total population: 7,432
- Net after taxes on $100K: $70,835
- Annual cost of necessities: $40,863
- Savings left after cost of living: $29,972
11. Mary Esther, Florida
- Total population: 4,034
- Net after taxes on $100K: $75,616
- Annual cost of necessities: $46,944
- Savings left after cost of living: $28,672
12. East Syracuse, New York
- Total population: 3,039
- Net after taxes on $100K: $70,449
- Annual cost of necessities: $41,887
- Savings left after cost of living: $28,562
13. Sherwood, Ohio
- Total population: 3,259
- Net after taxes on $100K: $73,062
- Annual cost of necessities: $44,872
- Savings left after cost of living: $28,191
14. Fairlawn, Ohio
- Total population: 7,689
- Net after taxes on $100K: $73,062
- Annual cost of necessities: $45,172
- Savings left after cost of living: $27,890
15. Canfield, Ohio
- Total population: 7,651
- Net after taxes on $100K: $73,062
- Annual cost of necessities: $45,470
- Savings left after cost of living: $27,593
16. Sioux Center, Iowa
- Total population: 8,335
- Net after taxes on $100K: $72,464
- Annual cost of necessities: $45,533
- Savings left after cost of living: $26,931
17. Millwood, Washington
- Total population: 1,880
- Net after taxes on $100K: $74,378
- Annual cost of necessities: $47,578
- Savings left after cost of living: $26,800
18. Camp Hill, Pennsylvania
- Total population: 8,149
- Net after taxes on $100K: $72,476
- Annual cost of necessities: $46,866
- Savings left after cost of living: $25,610
19. Leland Grove, Illinois
- Total population: 1,595
- Net after taxes on $100K: $70,864
- Annual cost of necessities: $45,581
- Savings left after cost of living: $25,283
20. Minerva Park, Ohio
- Total population: 2,095
- Net after taxes on $100K: $73,062
- Annual cost of necessities: $47,898
- Savings left after cost of living: $25,165
21. Lauderdale, Minnesota
- Total population: 2,386
- Net after taxes on $100K: $69,870
- Annual cost of necessities: $45,690
- Savings left after cost of living: $24,180
22. Lathrup Village, Michigan
- Total population: 4,049
- Net after taxes on $100K: $71,536
- Annual cost of necessities: $47,633
- Savings left after cost of living: $23,902
23. Park Hills, Kentucky
- Total population: 3,155
- Net after taxes on $100K: $71,907
- Annual cost of necessities: $48,681
- Savings left after cost of living: $23,225
24. Edgewood, Kentucky
- Total population: 8,429
- Net after taxes on $100K: $71,907
- Annual cost of necessities: $48,840
- Savings left after cost of living: $23,067
25. Hampden, Maine
- Total population: 4,937
- Net after taxes on $100K: $69,630
- Annual cost of necessities: $47,482
- Savings left after cost of living: $22,148
26. Savoy, Illinois
- Total population: 8,807
- Net after taxes on $100K: $70,864
- Annual cost of necessities: $48,933
- Savings left after cost of living: $21,931
27. Ottawa Hills, Ohio
- Total population: 4,796
- Net after taxes on $100K: $73,062
- Annual cost of necessities: $51,674
- Savings left after cost of living: $21,388
28. Fort Mitchell, Kentucky
- Total population: 8,676
- Net after taxes on $100K: $71,907
- Annual cost of necessities: $50,967
- Savings left after cost of living: $20,940
29. Clinton, New York
- Total population: 1,967
- Net after taxes on $100K: $70,449
- Annual cost of necessities: $49,742
- Savings left after cost of living: $20,707
30. Glendale, Ohio
- Total population: 1,977
- Net after taxes on $100K: $73,062
- Annual cost of necessities: $52,560
- Savings left after cost of living: $20,502
31. Washington Terrace, Utah
- Total population: 9,196
- Net after taxes on $100K: $71,296
- Annual cost of necessities: $50,861
- Savings left after cost of living: $20,435
32. Hales Corners, Wisconsin
- Total population: 7,627
- Net after taxes on $100K: $70,835
- Annual cost of necessities: $50,848
- Savings left after cost of living: $19,987
33. Kohler, Wisconsin
- Total population: 2,136
- Net after taxes on $100K: $70,835
- Annual cost of necessities: $51,877
- Savings left after cost of living: $18,958
34. Thorndale, Pennsylvania
- Total population: 4,139
- Net after taxes on $100K: $72,476
- Annual cost of necessities: $54,071
- Savings left after cost of living: $18,404
35. Falcon Heights, Minnesota
- Total population: 5,145
- Net after taxes on $100K: $69,870
- Annual cost of necessities: $52,817
- Savings left after cost of living: $17,053
36. Hatboro, Pennsylvania
- Total population: 8,219
- Net after taxes on $100K: $72,476
- Annual cost of necessities: $56,405
- Savings left after cost of living: $16,071
37. Wyoming, Ohio
- Total population: 8,712
- Net after taxes on $100K: $73,062
- Annual cost of necessities: $57,534
- Savings left after cost of living: $15,529
38. Glenside, Pennsylvania
- Total population: 7,941
- Net after taxes on $100K: $72,476
- Annual cost of necessities: $57,836
- Savings left after cost of living: $14,639
39. Monona, Wisconsin
- Total population: 8,604
- Net after taxes on $100K: $70,835
- Annual cost of necessities: $56,360
- Savings left after cost of living: $14,475
40. Pleasant Ridge, Michigan
- Total population: 2,607
- Net after taxes on $100K: $71,536
- Annual cost of necessities: $57,131
- Savings left after cost of living: $14,405
41. Wyncote, Pennsylvania
- Total population: 3,358
- Net after taxes on $100K: $72,476
- Annual cost of necessities: $58,208
- Savings left after cost of living: $14,268
42. Kenwood, Ohio
- Total population: 8,484
- Net after taxes on $100K: $73,062
- Annual cost of necessities: $59,441
- Savings left after cost of living: $13,621
43. Milford, Michigan
- Total population: 6,467
- Net after taxes on $100K: $71,536
- Annual cost of necessities: $58,337
- Savings left after cost of living: $13,199
44. Conshohocken, Pennsylvania
- Total population: 9,235
- Net after taxes on $100K: $72,476
- Annual cost of necessities: $60,176
- Savings left after cost of living: $12,300
45. Swarthmore, Pennsylvania
- Total population: 6,524
- Net after taxes on $100K: $72,476
- Annual cost of necessities: $60,287
- Savings left after cost of living: $12,189
46. Sewickley, Pennsylvania
- Total population: 3,850
- Net after taxes on $100K: $72,476
- Annual cost of necessities: $60,488
- Savings left after cost of living: $11,987
47. Pittsford, New York
- Total population: 1,702
- Net after taxes on $100K: $70,449
- Annual cost of necessities: $59,342
- Savings left after cost of living: $11,107
48. Wood Village, Oregon
- Total population: 4,611
- Net after taxes on $100K: $67,219
- Annual cost of necessities: $56,192
- Savings left after cost of living: $11,027
49. South Bound Brook, New Jersey
- Total population: 4,833
- Net after taxes on $100K: $70,231
- Annual cost of necessities: $59,209
- Savings left after cost of living: $11,022
50. Huntington Woods, Michigan
- Total population: 6,322
- Net after taxes on $100K: $71,536
- Annual cost of necessities: $61,050
- Savings left after cost of living: $10,486
Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed.
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the best small towns across the United States to find out how far a $100,000 salary, after taxes, will go in each city. The small towns are identified using the U.S. Census 2023 5-year American Community Survey. To qualify as a small town, the total population had to be between 1,000 and 10,000. The total households and median household income were also sourced from the Census ACS. For each city the livability index was sourced from AreaVibes; in order to qualify for this study, the livability index had to be at least 85, representing the places with the best quality of life. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces for the remaining best small towns. Other data was sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, Zillow Home Value Index and the Federal Reserve Economic Data. Using the average mortgage and expenditure costs, the total cost of living for necessities was calculated for each location. Assuming a $100,000 salary, the take-home pay was calculated using ADP’s Salary Paycheck Calculator. The calculator assumed a $100,000 salary for a single taxpayer who does not have any money coming out for deductions or dependents, is not exempt from any specific federal or state taxes, claims 1 exemption on state taxes, does not pay into insurance, and does pay 4% of their income to a 401(k). Using these filters, the take-home pay was calculated and used with cost of living for necessities to find the leftover savings. The cities were then sorted to show the highest leftover savings first, representing the most affordable among the best small towns. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Sept. 8, 2025.
