How Far $100K Goes in America’s Best Small Towns

Tired of living in a high cost-of-living area where making $100,000 means spending every dollar? New data shows you can live off substantially less than that in America’s 50 best small towns, which GOBankingRates determined by examining the latest livability and cost-of-living figures.

Qualifying small towns identified for this study have total populations between 1,000 and 10,000 residents and a livability index of at least 85 to represent places with the best quality of life. Assuming a $100,000 salary, the take-home pay was calculated using ADP’s Salary Paycheck Calculator and used with cost of living for necessities to find the leftover savings.

Key Findings

Nutter Fort ranked first for the most leftover savings.

Earning $100,000 equates to $33,000+ leftover in the top five towns. They are Nutter Fort ($38,807); Jerome, Illinois ($37,140); Mogadore, Ohio ($33,781); Holdrege, Nebraska ($33,633), and Bluffton, Ohio ($33,271).

11 Ohio towns emerged with leftover savings of $13,000+: Mogadore (#3), Bluffton (#5), Deer Park (#6), Sherwood (#13), Fairlawn (#14), Canfield (#15), Minerva Park (#20), Ottawa Hills (#27), Glendale (#30), Wyoming (#37) and Kenwood (#42).

Two surprising Florida towns appeared in the top 15. Earning $100,000 annually in Tangelo Park (#7) and Mary Esther (#11) means having at least $28,000 after taxes.

From towns with the highest to lowest leftover savings, here’s how far a $100,000 salary goes in America’s 50 best small towns.

1. Nutter Fort, West Virginia

Total population: 1,890

1,890 Net after taxes on $100K: $71,612

$71,612 Annual cost of necessities: $32,805

$32,805 Savings left after cost of living: $38,807

2. Jerome, Illinois

Total population: 1,910

1,910 Net after taxes on $100K: $70,864

$70,864 Annual cost of necessities: $33,723

$33,723 Savings left after cost of living: $37,140

3. Mogadore, Ohio

Total population: 3,737

3,737 Net after taxes on $100K: $73,062

$73,062 Annual cost of necessities: $39,282

$39,282 Savings left after cost of living: $33,781

4. Holdrege, Nebraska

Total population: 5,503

5,503 Net after taxes on $100K: $71,166

$71,166 Annual cost of necessities: $37,533

$37,533 Savings left after cost of living: $33,633

5. Bluffton, Ohio

Total population: 3,799

3,799 Net after taxes on $100K: $73,062

$73,062 Annual cost of necessities: $39,791

$39,791 Savings left after cost of living: $33,271

6. Deer Park, Ohio

Total population: 5,380

5,380 Net after taxes on $100K: $73,062

$73,062 Annual cost of necessities: $41,043

$41,043 Savings left after cost of living: $32,020

7. Tangelo Park, Florida

Total population: 2,103

2,103 Net after taxes on $100K: $75,616

$75,616 Annual cost of necessities: $43,733

$43,733 Savings left after cost of living: $31,882

8. Bellevue, Kentucky

Total population: 5,598

5,598 Net after taxes on $100K: $71,907

$71,907 Annual cost of necessities: $41,115

$41,115 Savings left after cost of living: $30,791

9. Maplewood, Missouri

Total population: 8,154

8,154 Net after taxes on $100K: $71,976

$71,976 Annual cost of necessities: $41,821

$41,821 Savings left after cost of living: $30,155

10. Kimberly, Wisconsin

Total population: 7,432

7,432 Net after taxes on $100K: $70,835

$70,835 Annual cost of necessities: $40,863

$40,863 Savings left after cost of living: $29,972

11. Mary Esther, Florida

Total population: 4,034

4,034 Net after taxes on $100K: $75,616

$75,616 Annual cost of necessities: $46,944

$46,944 Savings left after cost of living: $28,672

12. East Syracuse, New York

Total population: 3,039

3,039 Net after taxes on $100K: $70,449

$70,449 Annual cost of necessities: $41,887

$41,887 Savings left after cost of living: $28,562

13. Sherwood, Ohio

Total population: 3,259

3,259 Net after taxes on $100K: $73,062

$73,062 Annual cost of necessities: $44,872

$44,872 Savings left after cost of living: $28,191

14. Fairlawn, Ohio

Total population: 7,689

7,689 Net after taxes on $100K: $73,062

$73,062 Annual cost of necessities: $45,172

$45,172 Savings left after cost of living: $27,890

15. Canfield, Ohio

Total population: 7,651

7,651 Net after taxes on $100K: $73,062

$73,062 Annual cost of necessities: $45,470

$45,470 Savings left after cost of living: $27,593

16. Sioux Center, Iowa

Total population: 8,335

8,335 Net after taxes on $100K: $72,464

$72,464 Annual cost of necessities: $45,533

$45,533 Savings left after cost of living: $26,931

17. Millwood, Washington

Total population: 1,880

1,880 Net after taxes on $100K: $74,378

$74,378 Annual cost of necessities: $47,578

$47,578 Savings left after cost of living: $26,800

18. Camp Hill, Pennsylvania

Total population: 8,149

8,149 Net after taxes on $100K: $72,476

$72,476 Annual cost of necessities: $46,866

$46,866 Savings left after cost of living: $25,610

19. Leland Grove, Illinois

Total population: 1,595

1,595 Net after taxes on $100K: $70,864

$70,864 Annual cost of necessities: $45,581

$45,581 Savings left after cost of living: $25,283

20. Minerva Park, Ohio

Total population: 2,095

2,095 Net after taxes on $100K: $73,062

$73,062 Annual cost of necessities: $47,898

$47,898 Savings left after cost of living: $25,165

21. Lauderdale, Minnesota

Total population: 2,386

2,386 Net after taxes on $100K: $69,870

$69,870 Annual cost of necessities: $45,690

$45,690 Savings left after cost of living: $24,180

22. Lathrup Village, Michigan

Total population: 4,049

4,049 Net after taxes on $100K: $71,536

$71,536 Annual cost of necessities: $47,633

$47,633 Savings left after cost of living: $23,902

23. Park Hills, Kentucky

Total population: 3,155

3,155 Net after taxes on $100K: $71,907

$71,907 Annual cost of necessities: $48,681

$48,681 Savings left after cost of living: $23,225

24. Edgewood, Kentucky

Total population: 8,429

8,429 Net after taxes on $100K: $71,907

$71,907 Annual cost of necessities: $48,840

$48,840 Savings left after cost of living: $23,067

25. Hampden, Maine

Total population: 4,937

4,937 Net after taxes on $100K: $69,630

$69,630 Annual cost of necessities: $47,482

$47,482 Savings left after cost of living: $22,148

26. Savoy, Illinois

Total population: 8,807

8,807 Net after taxes on $100K: $70,864

$70,864 Annual cost of necessities: $48,933

$48,933 Savings left after cost of living: $21,931

27. Ottawa Hills, Ohio

Total population: 4,796

4,796 Net after taxes on $100K: $73,062

$73,062 Annual cost of necessities: $51,674

$51,674 Savings left after cost of living: $21,388

28. Fort Mitchell, Kentucky

Total population: 8,676

8,676 Net after taxes on $100K: $71,907

$71,907 Annual cost of necessities: $50,967

$50,967 Savings left after cost of living: $20,940

29. Clinton, New York

Total population: 1,967

1,967 Net after taxes on $100K: $70,449

$70,449 Annual cost of necessities: $49,742

$49,742 Savings left after cost of living: $20,707

30. Glendale, Ohio

Total population: 1,977

1,977 Net after taxes on $100K: $73,062

$73,062 Annual cost of necessities: $52,560

$52,560 Savings left after cost of living: $20,502

31. Washington Terrace, Utah

Total population: 9,196

9,196 Net after taxes on $100K: $71,296

$71,296 Annual cost of necessities: $50,861

$50,861 Savings left after cost of living: $20,435

32. Hales Corners, Wisconsin

Total population: 7,627

7,627 Net after taxes on $100K: $70,835

$70,835 Annual cost of necessities: $50,848

$50,848 Savings left after cost of living: $19,987

33. Kohler, Wisconsin

Total population: 2,136

2,136 Net after taxes on $100K: $70,835

$70,835 Annual cost of necessities: $51,877

$51,877 Savings left after cost of living: $18,958

34. Thorndale, Pennsylvania

Total population: 4,139

4,139 Net after taxes on $100K: $72,476

$72,476 Annual cost of necessities: $54,071

$54,071 Savings left after cost of living: $18,404

35. Falcon Heights, Minnesota

Total population: 5,145

5,145 Net after taxes on $100K: $69,870

$69,870 Annual cost of necessities: $52,817

$52,817 Savings left after cost of living: $17,053

36. Hatboro, Pennsylvania

Total population: 8,219

8,219 Net after taxes on $100K: $72,476

$72,476 Annual cost of necessities: $56,405

$56,405 Savings left after cost of living: $16,071

37. Wyoming, Ohio

Total population: 8,712

8,712 Net after taxes on $100K: $73,062

$73,062 Annual cost of necessities: $57,534

$57,534 Savings left after cost of living: $15,529

38. Glenside, Pennsylvania

Total population: 7,941

7,941 Net after taxes on $100K: $72,476

$72,476 Annual cost of necessities: $57,836

$57,836 Savings left after cost of living: $14,639

39. Monona, Wisconsin

Total population: 8,604

8,604 Net after taxes on $100K: $70,835

$70,835 Annual cost of necessities: $56,360

$56,360 Savings left after cost of living: $14,475

40. Pleasant Ridge, Michigan

Total population: 2,607

2,607 Net after taxes on $100K: $71,536

$71,536 Annual cost of necessities: $57,131

$57,131 Savings left after cost of living: $14,405

41. Wyncote, Pennsylvania

Total population: 3,358

3,358 Net after taxes on $100K: $72,476

$72,476 Annual cost of necessities: $58,208

$58,208 Savings left after cost of living: $14,268

42. Kenwood, Ohio

Total population: 8,484

8,484 Net after taxes on $100K: $73,062

$73,062 Annual cost of necessities: $59,441

$59,441 Savings left after cost of living: $13,621

43. Milford, Michigan

Total population: 6,467

6,467 Net after taxes on $100K: $71,536

$71,536 Annual cost of necessities: $58,337

$58,337 Savings left after cost of living: $13,199

44. Conshohocken, Pennsylvania

Total population: 9,235

9,235 Net after taxes on $100K: $72,476

$72,476 Annual cost of necessities: $60,176

$60,176 Savings left after cost of living: $12,300

45. Swarthmore, Pennsylvania

Total population: 6,524

6,524 Net after taxes on $100K: $72,476

$72,476 Annual cost of necessities: $60,287

$60,287 Savings left after cost of living: $12,189

46. Sewickley, Pennsylvania

Total population: 3,850

3,850 Net after taxes on $100K: $72,476

$72,476 Annual cost of necessities: $60,488

$60,488 Savings left after cost of living: $11,987

47. Pittsford, New York

Total population: 1,702

1,702 Net after taxes on $100K: $70,449

$70,449 Annual cost of necessities: $59,342

$59,342 Savings left after cost of living: $11,107

48. Wood Village, Oregon

Total population: 4,611

4,611 Net after taxes on $100K: $67,219

$67,219 Annual cost of necessities: $56,192

$56,192 Savings left after cost of living: $11,027

49. South Bound Brook, New Jersey

Total population: 4,833

4,833 Net after taxes on $100K: $70,231

$70,231 Annual cost of necessities: $59,209

$59,209 Savings left after cost of living: $11,022

50. Huntington Woods, Michigan

Total population: 6,322

6,322 Net after taxes on $100K: $71,536

$71,536 Annual cost of necessities: $61,050

$61,050 Savings left after cost of living: $10,486

Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the best small towns across the United States to find out how far a $100,000 salary, after taxes, will go in each city. The small towns are identified using the U.S. Census 2023 5-year American Community Survey. To qualify as a small town, the total population had to be between 1,000 and 10,000. The total households and median household income were also sourced from the Census ACS. For each city the livability index was sourced from AreaVibes; in order to qualify for this study, the livability index had to be at least 85, representing the places with the best quality of life. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces for the remaining best small towns. Other data was sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, Zillow Home Value Index and the Federal Reserve Economic Data. Using the average mortgage and expenditure costs, the total cost of living for necessities was calculated for each location. Assuming a $100,000 salary, the take-home pay was calculated using ADP’s Salary Paycheck Calculator. The calculator assumed a $100,000 salary for a single taxpayer who does not have any money coming out for deductions or dependents, is not exempt from any specific federal or state taxes, claims 1 exemption on state taxes, does not pay into insurance, and does pay 4% of their income to a 401(k). Using these filters, the take-home pay was calculated and used with cost of living for necessities to find the leftover savings. The cities were then sorted to show the highest leftover savings first, representing the most affordable among the best small towns. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Sept. 8, 2025.

