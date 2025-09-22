Personal Finance

How Far $100K Goes in America’s Best Small Towns

Tired of living in a high cost-of-living area where making $100,000 means spending every dollar? New data shows you can live off substantially less than that in America’s 50 best small towns, which GOBankingRates determined by examining the latest livability and cost-of-living figures.

Qualifying small towns identified for this study have total populations between 1,000 and 10,000 residents and a livability index of at least 85 to represent places with the best quality of life. Assuming a $100,000 salary, the take-home pay was calculated using ADP’s Salary Paycheck Calculator and used with cost of living for necessities to find the leftover savings.

Clarksburg West Virginia

Key Findings

  • Nutter Fort ranked first for the most leftover savings. Earning $100,000 in the West Virginia town means having $38,807 leftover in savings.
  • Earning $100,000 equates to $33,000+ leftover in the top five towns. They are Nutter Fort ($38,807); Jerome, Illinois ($37,140); Mogadore, Ohio ($33,781); Holdrege, Nebraska ($33,633), and Bluffton, Ohio ($33,271).
  • 11 Ohio towns emerged with leftover savings of $13,000+: Mogadore (#3), Bluffton (#5), Deer Park (#6), Sherwood (#13), Fairlawn (#14), Canfield (#15), Minerva Park (#20), Ottawa Hills (#27), Glendale (#30), Wyoming (#37) and Kenwood (#42). 
  • Two surprising Florida towns appeared in the top 15. Earning $100,000 annually in Tangelo Park (#7) and Mary Esther (#11) means having at least $28,000 after taxes.

From towns with the highest to lowest leftover savings, here’s how far a $100,000 salary goes in America’s 50 best small towns.

CLARKSBURG, WV - 15 JUNE 2018: Community Bank historic building in Clarksburg, West Virginia - Image.

1. Nutter Fort, West Virginia

  • Total population: 1,890
  • Net after taxes on $100K: $71,612
  • Annual cost of necessities: $32,805
  • Savings left after cost of living: $38,807

Abraham Lincoln statue in front of the Illinois State Capital Building in Springfield, Illinois - Image.

2. Jerome, Illinois

  • Total population: 1,910
  • Net after taxes on $100K: $70,864
  • Annual cost of necessities: $33,723
  • Savings left after cost of living: $37,140
A farm in Mogadore, Ohio, February 2016.

3. Mogadore, Ohio

  • Total population: 3,737
  • Net after taxes on $100K: $73,062
  • Annual cost of necessities: $39,282
  • Savings left after cost of living: $33,781
Hastings Naval Ammunition Depot, Nebraska.

4. Holdrege, Nebraska

  • Total population: 5,503
  • Net after taxes on $100K: $71,166
  • Annual cost of necessities: $37,533
  • Savings left after cost of living: $33,633
Lima Ohio iStock

5. Bluffton, Ohio

  • Total population: 3,799
  • Net after taxes on $100K: $73,062
  • Annual cost of necessities: $39,791
  • Savings left after cost of living: $33,271
Cincinnati, Ohio, USA - July 17th, 2013: The Tangeman University Center On The Campus Of The University Of Cincinnati, Ohio With A Man Walking Towards The Building.

6. Deer Park, Ohio

  • Total population: 5,380
  • Net after taxes on $100K: $73,062
  • Annual cost of necessities: $41,043
  • Savings left after cost of living: $32,020

Aerial shot of the Orlando suburb of Longwood, Florida on a spring evening during golden hour.

7. Tangelo Park, Florida

  • Total population: 2,103
  • Net after taxes on $100K: $75,616
  • Annual cost of necessities: $43,733
  • Savings left after cost of living: $31,882
A Coal Barge On The Ohio River At Bellevue And Dayton Kentucky Across From Cincinnati Ohio USA.

8. Bellevue, Kentucky

  • Total population: 5,598
  • Net after taxes on $100K: $71,907
  • Annual cost of necessities: $41,115
  • Savings left after cost of living: $30,791
Downtown St. Louis Beyond the Arch stock photo

9. Maplewood, Missouri

  • Total population: 8,154
  • Net after taxes on $100K: $71,976
  • Annual cost of necessities: $41,821
  • Savings left after cost of living: $30,155
Appleton--Wisconsin

10. Kimberly, Wisconsin

  • Total population: 7,432
  • Net after taxes on $100K: $70,835
  • Annual cost of necessities: $40,863
  • Savings left after cost of living: $29,972
Destin Florida iStock

11. Mary Esther, Florida

  • Total population: 4,034
  • Net after taxes on $100K: $75,616
  • Annual cost of necessities: $46,944
  • Savings left after cost of living: $28,672

view of the city of syracuse in upstate new york.

12. East Syracuse, New York

  • Total population: 3,039
  • Net after taxes on $100K: $70,449
  • Annual cost of necessities: $41,887
  • Savings left after cost of living: $28,562
A rustic red barn in Ohio covered in fresh snow with a bright blue sky background.

13. Sherwood, Ohio

  • Total population: 3,259
  • Net after taxes on $100K: $73,062
  • Annual cost of necessities: $44,872
  • Savings left after cost of living: $28,191
Akron, Ohio, USA - September 27, 2008: Aerial photo of the center of Akron, Ohio.

14. Fairlawn, Ohio

  • Total population: 7,689
  • Net after taxes on $100K: $73,062
  • Annual cost of necessities: $45,172
  • Savings left after cost of living: $27,890
Gazebo Roof Detail.

15. Canfield, Ohio

  • Total population: 7,651
  • Net after taxes on $100K: $73,062
  • Annual cost of necessities: $45,470
  • Savings left after cost of living: $27,593
Aerial View of Downtown Sioux City, Iowa at Dusk.

16. Sioux Center, Iowa

  • Total population: 8,335
  • Net after taxes on $100K: $72,464
  • Annual cost of necessities: $45,533
  • Savings left after cost of living: $26,931

Spokane Valley Washington

17. Millwood, Washington

  • Total population: 1,880
  • Net after taxes on $100K: $74,378
  • Annual cost of necessities: $47,578
  • Savings left after cost of living: $26,800
Downtown Harrisburg, Pennsylvania with the Cathedral of Saint Patrick.

18. Camp Hill, Pennsylvania

  • Total population: 8,149
  • Net after taxes on $100K: $72,476
  • Annual cost of necessities: $46,866
  • Savings left after cost of living: $25,610
Old State Capitol in Springfield, Illinois - Image.

19. Leland Grove, Illinois

  • Total population: 1,595
  • Net after taxes on $100K: $70,864
  • Annual cost of necessities: $45,581
  • Savings left after cost of living:  $25,283
Looking south at Columbus, Ohio in the distance.

20. Minerva Park, Ohio

  • Total population: 2,095
  • Net after taxes on $100K: $73,062
  • Annual cost of necessities: $47,898
  • Savings left after cost of living: $25,165

21. Lauderdale, Minnesota

  • Total population: 2,386
  • Net after taxes on $100K: $69,870
  • Annual cost of necessities: $45,690
  • Savings left after cost of living: $24,180

On a snowy day in Troy Michigan - Image.

22. Lathrup Village, Michigan

  • Total population: 4,049
  • Net after taxes on $100K: $71,536
  • Annual cost of necessities: $47,633
  • Savings left after cost of living: $23,902
Frankfort Kentucky capitol shutterstock_196222049

23. Park Hills, Kentucky

  • Total population: 3,155
  • Net after taxes on $100K: $71,907
  • Annual cost of necessities: $48,681
  • Savings left after cost of living: $23,225
The Kentucky River meanders along framing the downtown urban core of Frankfort KY.

24. Edgewood, Kentucky

  • Total population: 8,429
  • Net after taxes on $100K: $71,907
  • Annual cost of necessities: $48,840
  • Savings left after cost of living: $23,067
BANGOR, ME, USA - MAY 20, 2016: Bangor Opera House at Main Street in downtown Bangor, Maine, USA.

25. Hampden, Maine

  • Total population: 4,937
  • Net after taxes on $100K: $69,630
  • Annual cost of necessities: $47,482
  • Savings left after cost of living: $22,148
The Illinois State Capitol, located in Springfield, Illinois, is the building that houses the executive and legislative branches of the government of the U.

26. Savoy, Illinois

  • Total population: 8,807
  • Net after taxes on $100K: $70,864
  • Annual cost of necessities: $48,933
  • Savings left after cost of living: $21,931

Beautiful autumn scene at a tranquil fishing pond in Ohio.

27. Ottawa Hills, Ohio

  • Total population: 4,796
  • Net after taxes on $100K: $73,062
  • Annual cost of necessities: $51,674
  • Savings left after cost of living: $21,388
Frankfort, Kentucky, USA town skyline on the Kentucky River at dusk.

28. Fort Mitchell, Kentucky

  • Total population: 8,676
  • Net after taxes on $100K: $71,907
  • Annual cost of necessities: $50,967
  • Savings left after cost of living: $20,940
Utica is a city in the Mohawk Valley and the county seat of Oneida County, New York, United States.

29. Clinton, New York

  • Total population: 1,967
  • Net after taxes on $100K: $70,449
  • Annual cost of necessities: $49,742
  • Savings left after cost of living: $20,707
middletown, ohio

30. Glendale, Ohio

  • Total population: 1,977
  • Net after taxes on $100K: $73,062
  • Annual cost of necessities: $52,560
  • Savings left after cost of living: $20,502
Ogden is a city and the county seat of Weber County, Utah, United States, approximately 10 miles east of the Great Salt Lake.

31. Washington Terrace, Utah

  • Total population: 9,196
  • Net after taxes on $100K: $71,296
  • Annual cost of necessities: $50,861
  • Savings left after cost of living: $20,435

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA - Historic Old World Third Street, one of the hubs of Milwaukee’s nightlife.

32. Hales Corners, Wisconsin

  • Total population: 7,627
  • Net after taxes on $100K: $70,835
  • Annual cost of necessities: $50,848
  • Savings left after cost of living: $19,987
A tower clocks architecture rising above the trees in Kohler, Wisconsin.

33. Kohler, Wisconsin

  • Total population: 2,136
  • Net after taxes on $100K: $70,835
  • Annual cost of necessities: $51,877
  • Savings left after cost of living: $18,958
West Chester Pennsylvania aerial view

34. Thorndale, Pennsylvania

  • Total population: 4,139
  • Net after taxes on $100K: $72,476
  • Annual cost of necessities: $54,071
  • Savings left after cost of living: $18,404
Showing beauty and architecture of South Minneapolis.

35. Falcon Heights, Minnesota

  • Total population: 5,145
  • Net after taxes on $100K: $69,870
  • Annual cost of necessities: $52,817
  • Savings left after cost of living: $17,053
Elfreth's Alley in historic Philadelphia Pennsylvania, United States of America.

36. Hatboro, Pennsylvania

  • Total population: 8,219
  • Net after taxes on $100K: $72,476
  • Annual cost of necessities: $56,405
  • Savings left after cost of living: $16,071

2015: Row of houses on Chase Avenue in the Northside neighborhoo, CINCINNATI - DECEMBER 22

37. Wyoming, Ohio

  • Total population: 8,712
  • Net after taxes on $100K: $73,062
  • Annual cost of necessities: $57,534
  • Savings left after cost of living: $15,529
Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA.

38. Glenside, Pennsylvania

  • Total population: 7,941
  • Net after taxes on $100K: $72,476
  • Annual cost of necessities: $57,836
  • Savings left after cost of living: $14,639
Fall view of private houses neighborhood with classic american middle class homes and colorful trees along a pond reflected in a water.

39. Monona, Wisconsin

  • Total population: 8,604
  • Net after taxes on $100K: $70,835
  • Annual cost of necessities: $56,360
  • Savings left after cost of living: $14,475
Warren - Michigan.

40. Pleasant Ridge, Michigan

  • Total population: 2,607
  • Net after taxes on $100K: $71,536
  • Annual cost of necessities: $57,131
  • Savings left after cost of living: $14,405
From Spruce Street looking north with city hall in the background.

41. Wyncote, Pennsylvania

  • Total population: 3,358
  • Net after taxes on $100K: $72,476
  • Annual cost of necessities: $58,208
  • Savings left after cost of living: $14,268

Cincinnati, Ohio, FHA, insurance, real estate, homebuyers, foreclosure, single-family, home median price, mortgage, down payment

42. Kenwood, Ohio

  • Total population: 8,484
  • Net after taxes on $100K: $73,062
  • Annual cost of necessities: $59,441
  • Savings left after cost of living: $13,621
Ann Arbor, MI - September 21, 2019: Historic Michigan Theater, built in 1928, located on East Liberty St in Downtown, Ann Arbor.

43. Milford, Michigan

  • Total population: 6,467
  • Net after taxes on $100K: $71,536
  • Annual cost of necessities: $58,337
  • Savings left after cost of living: $13,199
Autumn scenery at Washington's Headquarters in Valley Forge National Historic Park, King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, USA.

44. Conshohocken, Pennsylvania

  • Total population: 9,235
  • Net after taxes on $100K: $72,476
  • Annual cost of necessities: $60,176
  • Savings left after cost of living: $12,300
Swarthmore, University, Campus, Education, People, Lawn, Tower, Built Structure, Architecture, Autumn, USA, Fame, Tree, Color Image, Photography, Horizontal

45. Swarthmore, Pennsylvania

  • Total population: 6,524
  • Net after taxes on $100K: $72,476
  • Annual cost of necessities: $60,287
  • Savings left after cost of living: $12,189
Blue, Car, Clear Sky, Color Image, Community, Day, Electricity Pylon, Grass, Horizontal, House, Mid Distance, Middle Class, Nobody, Outdoors, Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh - Pennsylvania, Residential District, Sky, Suburb, Three Objects, Tree, USA, Working Class, green

46. Sewickley, Pennsylvania

  • Total population: 3,850
  • Net after taxes on $100K: $72,476
  • Annual cost of necessities: $60,488
  • Savings left after cost of living: $11,987

Pittsford, NY is located in Updated New York, southeast of Rochester, NY.

47. Pittsford, New York

  • Total population: 1,702
  • Net after taxes on $100K: $70,449
  • Annual cost of necessities: $59,342
  • Savings left after cost of living: $11,107
Gresham Oregon

48. Wood Village, Oregon

  • Total population: 4,611
  • Net after taxes on $100K: $67,219
  • Annual cost of necessities: $56,192
  • Savings left after cost of living: $11,027
Car Track On Snow, Whitewood Street Edison, New Jersey, USA - Image.

49. South Bound Brook, New Jersey

  • Total population: 4,833
  • Net after taxes on $100K: $70,231
  • Annual cost of necessities: $59,209
  • Savings left after cost of living: $11,022
Capitol park in Detroit downtown Summer.

50. Huntington Woods, Michigan

  • Total population: 6,322
  • Net after taxes on $100K: $71,536
  • Annual cost of necessities: $61,050
  • Savings left after cost of living: $10,486

Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the best small towns across the United States to find out how far a $100,000 salary, after taxes, will go in each city. The small towns are identified using the U.S. Census 2023 5-year American Community Survey. To qualify as a small town, the total population had to be between 1,000 and 10,000. The total households and median household income were also sourced from the Census ACS. For each city the livability index was sourced from AreaVibes; in order to qualify for this study, the livability index had to be at least 85, representing the places with the best quality of life. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces for the remaining best small towns. Other data was sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, Zillow Home Value Index and the Federal Reserve Economic Data. Using the average mortgage and expenditure costs, the total cost of living for necessities was calculated for each location. Assuming a $100,000 salary, the take-home pay was calculated using ADP’s Salary Paycheck Calculator. The calculator assumed a $100,000 salary for a single taxpayer who does not have any money coming out for deductions or dependents, is not exempt from any specific federal or state taxes, claims 1 exemption on state taxes, does not pay into insurance, and does pay 4% of their income to a 401(k). Using these filters, the take-home pay was calculated and used with cost of living for necessities to find the leftover savings. The cities were then sorted to show the highest leftover savings first, representing the most affordable among the best small towns. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Sept. 8, 2025.

