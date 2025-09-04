How Far a $100,000 Salary Goes in America’s 50 Largest Cities in 2025

In the nation’s most populous cities, the value of a $100,000 annual salary ranges from “plenty left over” to “barely scraping by.”
Once taxes are removed from that $100,000 salary, you’ll be left with between $70,000 and $80,000 — depending on where you live. Factor in average annual expenditures, and you’ll have a fairly good idea of how far a hundred grand will get you.
In two of the cities, you won’t have enough to break even. But in half of the locales on the list, you’ll be in better shape with at least $30,000 left over. That’s according to a recent analysis by GOBankingRates, which blends data from the U.S. Census, Sperling’s BestPlaces, the Bureau of Labor Statistics and Zillow.
Here’s a look at the 50 most populous U.S. cities, counting down from where you’ll have the least money left over to where you’ll have the most.
Also see how far $100,000 goes in every state.
50. New York City
- Population: 8,516,202
- $100K after taxes: $70,116
- Annual expenditures: $81,102
- Income left after expenditures: minus-$10,986
A $100,000 salary is tough to live on in the Big Apple, with average annual expenditures coming in nearly $11,000 higher than what’s left over after taxes (the lowest amount among any of the 50 most populous cities). New York has the highest average for monthly rent ($3,822), the highest annual grocery costs ($7,089), the highest annual healthcare costs ($7,692), the highest annual utilities cost ($7,149) and the highest annual transportation cost (just shy of $12,000).
49. San Francisco
- Population: 836,321
- $100K after taxes: $71,696
- Annual expenditures: $73,103
- Income left after expenditures: minus-$1,407
You could almost break even on a $100,000 salary in San Francisco with average expenditures. Almost. Once taxes are factored in, the roughly $72,000 would leave you just short. San Francisco’s average annual expenditures are the second highest in the list, trailing only New York.
48. San Jose, California
- Population: 990,054
- $100K after taxes: $73,196
- Annual expenditures: $68,929
- Income left after expenditures: $4,267
Annual expenditures in San Jose are the third highest among the nation’s 50 most populous cities. San Jose has the fourth-highest average monthly rent ($3,281) and the fourth-highest annual grocery costs ($6,913).
47. Boston
- Population: 663,972
- $100K after taxes: $73,949
- Annual expenditures: $68,065
- Income left after expenditures: $5,884
Boston has fourth-highest average annual expenses among the 50 largest cities. Average monthly rent is the third highest, but healthcare costs are actually the 13thleast expensive.
46. San Diego
- Population: 1,385,061
- $100K after taxes: $73,196
- Annual expenditures: $63,834
- Income left after expenditures: $9,362
San Diego has the fifth-most expensive monthly rent among the cities in this list ($3,116). On the flip side, it has the 11th least expensive healthcare costs ($5,365 a year).
45. Los Angeles
- Population: 3,857,897
- $100K after taxes: $73,196
- Annual expenditures: $62,892
- Income left after expenditures: $10,304
Transportation costs play a role in L.A.’s high annual expenditures, with residents paying $10,809 a year. Average monthly rent comes in at $2,870.
44. Miami
- Population: 446,663
- $100K after taxes: $78,509
- Annual expenditures: $65,073
- Income left after expenditures: $13,436
Miami is tied with 12 other cities for the highest amount left over after taxes — $78,509. It’s also one of six cities on the list with an average monthly rent above $3,000 (Miami’s figure is $3,101).
43. Washington, D.C.
- Population: 672,079
- $100K after taxes: $72,850
- Annual expenditures: $59,411
- Income left after expenditures: $13,439
The nation’s capital has the third most expensive groceries among the 50 most populous cities, with average annual costs of $6,937. DC’s average monthly rent comes in at $2,578.
42. Oakland, California
- Population: 438,072
- $100K after taxes: $73,196
- Annual expenditures: $58,370
- Income left after expenditures: $14,826
Healthcare in Oakland can be expensive, with residents shelling out an average of $7,041 each year. That’s the second highest total among the cities in this list.
41. Long Beach, California
- Population: 458,491
- $100K after taxes: $73,196
- Annual expenditures: $55,889
- Income left after expenditures: $17,307
Among the 50 largest cities, Long Beach has the fifth-highest annual transportation costs ($10,325). Annual healthcare expenditures are the eighth lowest at $5,226.
40. Chicago
- Population: 2,707,648
- $100K after taxes: $73,696
- Annual expenditures: $53,632
- Income left after expenditures: $20,064
The Windy City has the ninth-lowest healthcare expenditures among the 50 largest U.S. cities — $5,305 a year on average. Annual grocery costs sit at $5,910, a few ticks below the national median.
39. Sacramento, California
- Population: 524,802
- $100K after taxes: $73,196
- Annual expenditures: $52,301
- Income left after expenditures: $20,895
Average monthly rent in California’s capital city comes in at $2,140. Annual grocery costs are $6,372.
38. Philadelphia
- Population: 1,582,432
- $100K after taxes: $71,689
- Annual expenditures: $49,976
- Income left after expenditures: $21,713
Philadelphia’s average grocery expenditures are $6,232 a year, slightly above the national median. Average monthly rent comes in at $1,834.
37. Portland, Oregon
- Population: 642,715
- $100K after taxes: $70,230
- Annual expenditures: $46,522
- Income left after expenditures: $23,708
Taxes take a substantial bite in Portland, with the amount left over after taxes lower than any other city in the list except New York. Portland residents do get a relative break on utilities with the second-lowest figure in the list — $3,795 a year.
36. Bakersfield, California
- Population: 408,366
- $100K after taxes: $73,196
- Annual expenditures: $49,204
- Income left after expenditures: $23,992
Bakersfield’s average annual utility costs come in at $5,306, the fourth-highest total among the 50 largest cities. Average monthly rent sits at just over $2,000.
35. Baltimore
- Population: 577,193
- $100K after taxes: $71,024
- Annual expenditures: $46,848
- Income left after expenditures: $24,176
Baltimore has the sixth-lowest healthcare expenditures among the 50 most populous U.S. cities, with residents paying an average of $5,100 each year. As for monthly rent, Baltimore residents pay $1,783 on average.
34. Virginia Beach, Virginia
- Population: 457,066
- $100K after taxes: $73,530
- Annual expenditures: $49,240
- Income left after expenditures: $24,290
Virginia Beach has the seventh highest healthcare expenditures among the 50 largest U.S. cities. Residents pay an average of $6,341 a year.
33. Fresno, California
- Population: 543,615
- $100K after taxes: $73,196
- Annual expenditures: $48,602
- Income left after expenditures: $24,594
Among the nation’s 50 largest cities, Fresno has the third most expensive utilities costs ($5,339 a year on average). Groceries cost just over $6,000 a year on average.
32. Atlanta
- Population: 499,287
- $100K after taxes: $73,766
- Annual expenditures: $48,861
- Income left after expenditures: $24,905
Average monthly rent in Georgia’s capital comes in at $1,903. A year’s worth of groceries here will run you just over $6,000 on average.
31. Seattle
- Population: 741,440
- $100K after taxes: $78,509
- Annual expenditures: $52,695
- Income left after expenditures: $25,814
Among the 50 largest U.S. cities, Seattle has the lowest average utilities expenditures ($3,268 a year). Seattle is tied with 12 other cities for the highest amount left over after taxes — $78,509.
30. Denver
- Population: 713,734
- $100K after taxes: $74,751
- Annual expenditures: $48,322
- Income left after expenditures: $26,429
The Mile High City has the fifth-lowest average healthcare expenditures among the cities in this list — $5,057 a year. Groceries cost around $6,200 a year, a couple of ticks above the national median.
29. Detroit
- Population: 636,644
- $100K after taxes: $72,111
- Annual expenditures: $43,510
- Income left after expenditures: $28,601
Detroit residents shell out $11,659 a year on average for transportation costs. That’s the second highest total among cities in this list. Groceries, however, are the cheapest in the list with annual costs of $5,411 a year.
28. Charlotte, North Carolina
- Population: 886,283
- $100K after taxes: $74,583
- Annual expenditures: $45,395
- Income left after expenditures: $29,188
Charlotte lands in the middle of the pack among major U.S. cites regarding average annual expenditures. Transportation costs land around $6,400 each year – the 14th lowest on the list.
27. Minneapolis
- Population: 426,845
- $100K after taxes: $73,160
- Annual expenditures: $43,564
- Income left after expenditures: $29,596
Minneapolis has the least expensive healthcare among the 50 largest U.S. cities. Residents pay just $4,569 on average.
26. Colorado Springs
- Population: 483,099
- $100K after taxes: $74,751
- Annual expenditures: $45,004
- Income left after expenditures: $29,747
Healthcare is relatively affordable in Colorado Springs. Residents pay just under $5,000 a year on average – the fourth lowest figure among the 50 largest U.S. cities.
25. Las Vegas
- Population: 650,873
- $100K after taxes: $78,509
- Annual expenditures: $47,725
- Income left after expenditures: $30,784
Las Vegas sits in the middle of the pack when it comes to money leftover with a $100,000 annual salary. Average monthly rent here is $1,787. Average annual grocery costs come in at $6,220.
24. Phoenix
- Population: 1,624,832
- $100K after taxes: $76,374
- Annual expenditures: $45,445
- Income left after expenditures: $30,929
Average monthly rent in Arizona’s capital comes in at $1,689. The average cost of a year’s worth of groceries is $5,916.
23. Raleigh, North Carolina
- Population: 470,763
- $100K after taxes: $74,583
- Annual expenditures: $43,648
- Income left after expenditures: $30,935
Raleigh sits in the middle of the pack for most expenditures. Average annual transportation costs ($5,794) are the third-least expensive among the 50 most populous U.S. cities.
22. Mesa, Arizona
- Population: 507,478
- $100K after taxes: $76,374
- Annual expenditures: $44,829
- Income left after expenditures: $31,545
Average monthly rent in Mesa comes in at $1,666 a month. A year’s worth of groceries will run you $5,910.
21. Nashville, Tennessee
- Population: 684,298
- $100K after taxes: $78,509
- Annual expenditures: $46,957
- Income left after expenditures: $31,552
Nashville is tied with 12 other cities for the highest amount left over after taxes — $78,509. Groceries here cost just over $6,200 each year on average.
20. Louisville, Kentucky
- Population: 627,210
- $100K after taxes: $72,435
- Annual expenditures: $40,153
- Income left after expenditures: $32,282
Louisville’s average annual expenditures are the fifth lowest among the 50 most populous U.S. cities. Relatively inexpensive rent helps, with Louisville residents paying $1,368 a month on average.
19. Dallas
- Population: 1,299,553
- $100K after taxes: $78,509
- Annual expenditures: $46,135
- Income left after expenditures: $32,374
Dallas residents pay an average of just under $6,000 a year for groceries. Dallas is tied with 12 other cities for the highest amount left over after taxes — $78,509.
18. Arlington, Texas
- Population: 394,769
- $100K after taxes: $78,509
- Annual expenditures: $46,083
- Income left after expenditures: $32,426
Arlington is tied with nearby Dallas and 11 other cities for the highest amount left over after taxes — $78,509. Monthly rent in Arlington comes in at $1,727 on average, with annual grocery costs sitting at $5,964.
17. Omaha, Nebraska
- Population: 488,197
- $100K after taxes: $73,844
- Annual expenditures: $41,310
- Income left after expenditures: $32,534
Omaha residents pay an average of $6,896 each year to cover healthcare expenses. That’s the fourth-highest total among the nation’s 50 biggest cities.
16. Kansas City, Missouri
- Population: 508,233
- $100K after taxes: $73,829
- Annual expenditures: $41,115
- Income left after expenditures: $32,714
Kansas City residents pay an average of $5,800 each year for transportation. That’s the fourth lowest total among cities in this list.
15. Milwaukee
- Population: 569,756
- $100K after taxes: $73,642
- Annual expenditures: $40,858
- Income left after expenditures: $32,784
Average annual expenditures in Milwaukee are the sixth lowest among the cities in this list. Average monthly rent is the seventh-least expensive at $1,401.
14. Fort Worth, Texas
- Population: 941,311
- $100K after taxes: $78,509
- Annual expenditures: $45,720
- Income left after expenditures: $32,789
Fort Worth is tied with 12 other cities for the highest amount left over after taxes — $78,509. Residents pay $1,700 a month for rent on average, and annual grocery costs sit at $5,940.
13. Columbus, Ohio
- Population: 906,480
- $100K after taxes: $74,028
- Annual expenditures: $41,176
- Income left after expenditures: $32,852
Ohio’s capital has the seventh least expensive transportation costs among the 50 largest U.S. cities. Residents pay $5,892 each year on average.
12. Austin, Texas
- Population: 967,862
- $100K after taxes: $78,509
- Annual expenditures: $45,527
- Income left after expenditures: $32,982
The capital of Texas has the 14th most expensive healthcare among the 50 largest U.S. cities, with annual costs of $6,124 on average. Austin is tied with 12 other cities for the highest amount left over after taxes — $78,509.
11. Indianapolis
- Population: 882,043
- $100K after taxes: $73,885
- Annual expenditures: $40,507
- Income left after expenditures: $33,378
Average annual expenditures in Indiana’s capital are the seventh lowest among the cities in this list. Healthcare is the 15th most expensive, however, coming in at $6,046 a year on average.
10. Houston
- Population: 2,300,419
- $100K after taxes: $78,509
- Annual expenditures: $44,841
- Income left after expenditures: $33,668
Houston is tied with 12 other cities for the highest amount left over after taxes — $78,509. Monthly rent here is $1,636 on average.
9. Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Population: 562,488
- $100K after taxes: $74,604
- Annual expenditures: $40,865
- Income left after expenditures: $33,739
Albuquerque’s annual grocery expenses, $5,837 on average, are the 10th lowest among the cities in this list. Healthcare is the second lowest at $4,810 a year.
8. Jacksonville, Florida
- Population: 961,739
- $100K after taxes: $78,509
- Annual expenditures: $44,305
- Income left after expenditures: $34,204
Jacksonville is tied with 12 other cities for the highest amount left over after taxes — $78,509. Jacksonville also has the 12th lowest annual expenses for utilities ($4,883).
7. Oklahoma City
- Population: 688,693
- $100K after taxes: $74,365
- Annual expenditures: $39,540
- Income left after expenditures: $34,825
An annual salary of $100K can mean a comfortable living in Oklahoma City. Watch out for healthcare costs, though. Residents pay an average of $6,341 a year – the seventh highest figure among the nation’s 50 largest cities.
6. Tucson, Arizona
- Population: 543,348
- $100K after taxes: $76,374
- Annual expenditures: $41,506
- Income left after expenditures: $34,868
Tucson has the 13th lowest annual expenditures among the 50 most populous U.S. cities. Annual grocery expenses are the seventh lowest at $5,867 on average.
5. Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Population: 412,322
- $100K after taxes: $74,365
- Annual expenditures: $39,211
- Income left after expenditures: $35,154
Tulsa’s average annual expenditures are the second lowest among the nation’s 50 most populous cities. Its average monthly rent ($1,309) ranks third lowest.
4. El Paso, Texas
- Population: 678,147
- $100K after taxes: $78,509
- Annual expenditures: $42,541
- Income left after expenditures: $35,968
El Paso is tied with 12 other cities for the highest amount left over after taxes — $78,509. Groceries here are the third cheapest among cities in this list, coming in around $5,600 a year on average.
3. Wichita, Kansas
- Population: 396,488
- $100K after taxes: $73,523
- Annual expenditures: $36,545
- Income left after expenditures: $36,978
Wichita’s average annual expenditures are the lowest among the nation’s 50 most populous cities. Wichita also has the lowest percentage of income spent on necessities – just shy of 50 percent.
2. San Antonio, Texas
- Population: 1,458,954
- $100K after taxes: $78,509
- Annual expenditures: $40,953
- Income left after expenditures: $37,556
San Antonio is tied with 12 other cities for the highest amount left over after taxes — $78,509. San Antonio also has the second-least expensive groceries among the 50 largest U.S. cities ($5,557 a year on average).
1. Memphis, Tennessee
- Population: 629,063
- $100K after taxes: $78,509
- Annual expenditures: $39,333
- Income left after expenditures: $39,176
Memphis tops the list of the most populous U.S. cities when it comes to how far a $100K salary will take you. With about $39,000 left over after taxes and average expenditures, you’ll be in much better shape than anywhere else in the analysis.
Methodology: In order to find how far a salary of $100,000 goes in the 50 most populated cities in the United States, GOBankingRates found the most populated cities (sourced from the U.S. Census 2023 American Community Survey), along with cost-of-living indexes for groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation and miscellaneous expenses (all sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces). Using the average expenditure costs for each category for consumer units earning $70,000 to $99,999 (sourced from the 2023 Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey), the average annual expenditure costs were calculated. Average rental costs were sourced from the Zillow Observed Rental Index for June 2025 and added to the annual expenses to find the total expenses for each city. Using in-house calculations for each city, the take-home pay after taxes was calculated. By removing the annual total cost for expenses, leftover or take-home pay was determined. All data is up to date as of Aug. 12, 2025.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Far a $100,000 Salary Goes in America’s 50 Largest Cities in 2025
