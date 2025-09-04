How Far a $100,000 Salary Goes in America’s 50 Largest Cities in 2025

In the nation’s most populous cities, the value of a $100,000 annual salary ranges from “plenty left over” to “barely scraping by.”

Once taxes are removed from that $100,000 salary, you’ll be left with between $70,000 and $80,000 — depending on where you live. Factor in average annual expenditures, and you’ll have a fairly good idea of how far a hundred grand will get you.

In two of the cities, you won’t have enough to break even. But in half of the locales on the list, you’ll be in better shape with at least $30,000 left over. That’s according to a recent analysis by GOBankingRates, which blends data from the U.S. Census, Sperling’s BestPlaces, the Bureau of Labor Statistics and Zillow.

Here’s a look at the 50 most populous U.S. cities, counting down from where you’ll have the least money left over to where you’ll have the most.

Also see how far $100,000 goes in every state.

50. New York City

Population: 8,516,202

8,516,202 $100K after taxes: $70,116

$70,116 Annual expenditures: $81,102

$81,102 Income left after expenditures: minus-$10,986

A $100,000 salary is tough to live on in the Big Apple, with average annual expenditures coming in nearly $11,000 higher than what’s left over after taxes (the lowest amount among any of the 50 most populous cities). New York has the highest average for monthly rent ($3,822), the highest annual grocery costs ($7,089), the highest annual healthcare costs ($7,692), the highest annual utilities cost ($7,149) and the highest annual transportation cost (just shy of $12,000).

49. San Francisco

Population: 836,321

836,321 $100K after taxes: $71,696

$71,696 Annual expenditures: $73,103

$73,103 Income left after expenditures: minus-$1,407

You could almost break even on a $100,000 salary in San Francisco with average expenditures. Almost. Once taxes are factored in, the roughly $72,000 would leave you just short. San Francisco’s average annual expenditures are the second highest in the list, trailing only New York.

48. San Jose, California

Population: 990,054

990,054 $100K after taxes: $73,196

$73,196 Annual expenditures: $68,929

$68,929 Income left after expenditures: $4,267

Annual expenditures in San Jose are the third highest among the nation’s 50 most populous cities. San Jose has the fourth-highest average monthly rent ($3,281) and the fourth-highest annual grocery costs ($6,913).

47. Boston

Population: 663,972

663,972 $100K after taxes: $73,949

$73,949 Annual expenditures: $68,065

$68,065 Income left after expenditures: $5,884

Boston has fourth-highest average annual expenses among the 50 largest cities. Average monthly rent is the third highest, but healthcare costs are actually the 13thleast expensive.

46. San Diego

Population: 1,385,061

1,385,061 $100K after taxes: $73,196

$73,196 Annual expenditures: $63,834

$63,834 Income left after expenditures: $9,362

San Diego has the fifth-most expensive monthly rent among the cities in this list ($3,116). On the flip side, it has the 11th least expensive healthcare costs ($5,365 a year).

45. Los Angeles

Population: 3,857,897

3,857,897 $100K after taxes: $73,196

$73,196 Annual expenditures: $62,892

$62,892 Income left after expenditures: $10,304

Transportation costs play a role in L.A.’s high annual expenditures, with residents paying $10,809 a year. Average monthly rent comes in at $2,870.

44. Miami

Population: 446,663

446,663 $100K after taxes: $78,509

$78,509 Annual expenditures: $65,073

$65,073 Income left after expenditures: $13,436

Miami is tied with 12 other cities for the highest amount left over after taxes — $78,509. It’s also one of six cities on the list with an average monthly rent above $3,000 (Miami’s figure is $3,101).

43. Washington, D.C.

Population: 672,079

672,079 $100K after taxes: $72,850

$72,850 Annual expenditures: $59,411

$59,411 Income left after expenditures: $13,439

The nation’s capital has the third most expensive groceries among the 50 most populous cities, with average annual costs of $6,937. DC’s average monthly rent comes in at $2,578.

42. Oakland, California

Population: 438,072

438,072 $100K after taxes: $73,196

$73,196 Annual expenditures: $58,370

$58,370 Income left after expenditures: $14,826

Healthcare in Oakland can be expensive, with residents shelling out an average of $7,041 each year. That’s the second highest total among the cities in this list.

41. Long Beach, California

Population: 458,491

458,491 $100K after taxes: $73,196

$73,196 Annual expenditures: $55,889

$55,889 Income left after expenditures: $17,307

Among the 50 largest cities, Long Beach has the fifth-highest annual transportation costs ($10,325). Annual healthcare expenditures are the eighth lowest at $5,226.

40. Chicago

Population: 2,707,648

2,707,648 $100K after taxes: $73,696

$73,696 Annual expenditures: $53,632

$53,632 Income left after expenditures: $20,064

The Windy City has the ninth-lowest healthcare expenditures among the 50 largest U.S. cities — $5,305 a year on average. Annual grocery costs sit at $5,910, a few ticks below the national median.

39. Sacramento, California

Population: 524,802

524,802 $100K after taxes: $73,196

$73,196 Annual expenditures: $52,301

$52,301 Income left after expenditures: $20,895

Average monthly rent in California’s capital city comes in at $2,140. Annual grocery costs are $6,372.

38. Philadelphia

Population: 1,582,432

1,582,432 $100K after taxes: $71,689

$71,689 Annual expenditures: $49,976

$49,976 Income left after expenditures: $21,713

Philadelphia’s average grocery expenditures are $6,232 a year, slightly above the national median. Average monthly rent comes in at $1,834.

37. Portland, Oregon

Population: 642,715

642,715 $100K after taxes: $70,230

$70,230 Annual expenditures: $46,522

$46,522 Income left after expenditures: $23,708

Taxes take a substantial bite in Portland, with the amount left over after taxes lower than any other city in the list except New York. Portland residents do get a relative break on utilities with the second-lowest figure in the list — $3,795 a year.

36. Bakersfield, California

Population: 408,366

408,366 $100K after taxes: $73,196

$73,196 Annual expenditures: $49,204

$49,204 Income left after expenditures: $23,992

Bakersfield’s average annual utility costs come in at $5,306, the fourth-highest total among the 50 largest cities. Average monthly rent sits at just over $2,000.

35. Baltimore

Population: 577,193

577,193 $100K after taxes: $71,024

$71,024 Annual expenditures: $46,848

$46,848 Income left after expenditures: $24,176

Baltimore has the sixth-lowest healthcare expenditures among the 50 most populous U.S. cities, with residents paying an average of $5,100 each year. As for monthly rent, Baltimore residents pay $1,783 on average.

34. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Population: 457,066

457,066 $100K after taxes: $73,530

$73,530 Annual expenditures: $49,240

$49,240 Income left after expenditures: $24,290

Virginia Beach has the seventh highest healthcare expenditures among the 50 largest U.S. cities. Residents pay an average of $6,341 a year.

33. Fresno, California

Population: 543,615

543,615 $100K after taxes: $73,196

$73,196 Annual expenditures: $48,602

$48,602 Income left after expenditures: $24,594

Among the nation’s 50 largest cities, Fresno has the third most expensive utilities costs ($5,339 a year on average). Groceries cost just over $6,000 a year on average.

32. Atlanta

Population: 499,287

499,287 $100K after taxes: $73,766

$73,766 Annual expenditures: $48,861

$48,861 Income left after expenditures: $24,905

Average monthly rent in Georgia’s capital comes in at $1,903. A year’s worth of groceries here will run you just over $6,000 on average.

31. Seattle

Population: 741,440

741,440 $100K after taxes: $78,509

$78,509 Annual expenditures: $52,695

$52,695 Income left after expenditures: $25,814

Among the 50 largest U.S. cities, Seattle has the lowest average utilities expenditures ($3,268 a year). Seattle is tied with 12 other cities for the highest amount left over after taxes — $78,509.

30. Denver

Population: 713,734

713,734 $100K after taxes: $74,751

$74,751 Annual expenditures: $48,322

$48,322 Income left after expenditures: $26,429

The Mile High City has the fifth-lowest average healthcare expenditures among the cities in this list — $5,057 a year. Groceries cost around $6,200 a year, a couple of ticks above the national median.

29. Detroit

Population: 636,644

636,644 $100K after taxes: $72,111

$72,111 Annual expenditures: $43,510

$43,510 Income left after expenditures: $28,601

Detroit residents shell out $11,659 a year on average for transportation costs. That’s the second highest total among cities in this list. Groceries, however, are the cheapest in the list with annual costs of $5,411 a year.

28. Charlotte, North Carolina

Population: 886,283

886,283 $100K after taxes: $74,583

$74,583 Annual expenditures: $45,395

$45,395 Income left after expenditures: $29,188

Charlotte lands in the middle of the pack among major U.S. cites regarding average annual expenditures. Transportation costs land around $6,400 each year – the 14th lowest on the list.

27. Minneapolis

Population: 426,845

426,845 $100K after taxes: $73,160

$73,160 Annual expenditures: $43,564

$43,564 Income left after expenditures: $29,596

Minneapolis has the least expensive healthcare among the 50 largest U.S. cities. Residents pay just $4,569 on average.

26. Colorado Springs

Population: 483,099

483,099 $100K after taxes: $74,751

$74,751 Annual expenditures: $45,004

$45,004 Income left after expenditures: $29,747

Healthcare is relatively affordable in Colorado Springs. Residents pay just under $5,000 a year on average – the fourth lowest figure among the 50 largest U.S. cities.

25. Las Vegas

Population: 650,873

650,873 $100K after taxes: $78,509

$78,509 Annual expenditures: $47,725

$47,725 Income left after expenditures: $30,784

Las Vegas sits in the middle of the pack when it comes to money leftover with a $100,000 annual salary. Average monthly rent here is $1,787. Average annual grocery costs come in at $6,220.

24. Phoenix

Population: 1,624,832

1,624,832 $100K after taxes: $76,374

$76,374 Annual expenditures: $45,445

$45,445 Income left after expenditures: $30,929

Average monthly rent in Arizona’s capital comes in at $1,689. The average cost of a year’s worth of groceries is $5,916.

23. Raleigh, North Carolina

Population: 470,763

470,763 $100K after taxes: $74,583

$74,583 Annual expenditures: $43,648

$43,648 Income left after expenditures: $30,935

Raleigh sits in the middle of the pack for most expenditures. Average annual transportation costs ($5,794) are the third-least expensive among the 50 most populous U.S. cities.

22. Mesa, Arizona

Population: 507,478

507,478 $100K after taxes: $76,374

$76,374 Annual expenditures: $44,829

$44,829 Income left after expenditures: $31,545

Average monthly rent in Mesa comes in at $1,666 a month. A year’s worth of groceries will run you $5,910.

21. Nashville, Tennessee

Population: 684,298

684,298 $100K after taxes: $78,509

$78,509 Annual expenditures: $46,957

$46,957 Income left after expenditures: $31,552

Nashville is tied with 12 other cities for the highest amount left over after taxes — $78,509. Groceries here cost just over $6,200 each year on average.

20. Louisville, Kentucky

Population: 627,210

627,210 $100K after taxes: $72,435

$72,435 Annual expenditures: $40,153

$40,153 Income left after expenditures: $32,282

Louisville’s average annual expenditures are the fifth lowest among the 50 most populous U.S. cities. Relatively inexpensive rent helps, with Louisville residents paying $1,368 a month on average.

19. Dallas

Population: 1,299,553

1,299,553 $100K after taxes: $78,509

$78,509 Annual expenditures: $46,135

$46,135 Income left after expenditures: $32,374

Dallas residents pay an average of just under $6,000 a year for groceries. Dallas is tied with 12 other cities for the highest amount left over after taxes — $78,509.

18. Arlington, Texas

Population: 394,769

394,769 $100K after taxes: $78,509

$78,509 Annual expenditures: $46,083

$46,083 Income left after expenditures: $32,426

Arlington is tied with nearby Dallas and 11 other cities for the highest amount left over after taxes — $78,509. Monthly rent in Arlington comes in at $1,727 on average, with annual grocery costs sitting at $5,964.

17. Omaha, Nebraska

Population: 488,197

488,197 $100K after taxes: $73,844

$73,844 Annual expenditures: $41,310

$41,310 Income left after expenditures: $32,534

Omaha residents pay an average of $6,896 each year to cover healthcare expenses. That’s the fourth-highest total among the nation’s 50 biggest cities.

16. Kansas City, Missouri

Population: 508,233

508,233 $100K after taxes: $73,829

$73,829 Annual expenditures: $41,115

$41,115 Income left after expenditures: $32,714

Kansas City residents pay an average of $5,800 each year for transportation. That’s the fourth lowest total among cities in this list.

15. Milwaukee

Population: 569,756

569,756 $100K after taxes: $73,642

$73,642 Annual expenditures: $40,858

$40,858 Income left after expenditures: $32,784

Average annual expenditures in Milwaukee are the sixth lowest among the cities in this list. Average monthly rent is the seventh-least expensive at $1,401.

14. Fort Worth, Texas

Population: 941,311

941,311 $100K after taxes: $78,509

$78,509 Annual expenditures: $45,720

$45,720 Income left after expenditures: $32,789

Fort Worth is tied with 12 other cities for the highest amount left over after taxes — $78,509. Residents pay $1,700 a month for rent on average, and annual grocery costs sit at $5,940.

13. Columbus, Ohio

Population: 906,480

906,480 $100K after taxes: $74,028

$74,028 Annual expenditures: $41,176

$41,176 Income left after expenditures: $32,852

Ohio’s capital has the seventh least expensive transportation costs among the 50 largest U.S. cities. Residents pay $5,892 each year on average.

12. Austin, Texas

Population: 967,862

967,862 $100K after taxes: $78,509

$78,509 Annual expenditures: $45,527

$45,527 Income left after expenditures: $32,982

The capital of Texas has the 14th most expensive healthcare among the 50 largest U.S. cities, with annual costs of $6,124 on average. Austin is tied with 12 other cities for the highest amount left over after taxes — $78,509.

11. Indianapolis

Population: 882,043

882,043 $100K after taxes: $73,885

$73,885 Annual expenditures: $40,507

$40,507 Income left after expenditures: $33,378

Average annual expenditures in Indiana’s capital are the seventh lowest among the cities in this list. Healthcare is the 15th most expensive, however, coming in at $6,046 a year on average.

10. Houston

Population: 2,300,419

2,300,419 $100K after taxes: $78,509

$78,509 Annual expenditures: $44,841

$44,841 Income left after expenditures: $33,668

Houston is tied with 12 other cities for the highest amount left over after taxes — $78,509. Monthly rent here is $1,636 on average.

9. Albuquerque, New Mexico

Population: 562,488

562,488 $100K after taxes: $74,604

$74,604 Annual expenditures: $40,865

$40,865 Income left after expenditures: $33,739

Albuquerque’s annual grocery expenses, $5,837 on average, are the 10th lowest among the cities in this list. Healthcare is the second lowest at $4,810 a year.

8. Jacksonville, Florida

Population: 961,739

961,739 $100K after taxes: $78,509

$78,509 Annual expenditures: $44,305

$44,305 Income left after expenditures: $34,204

Jacksonville is tied with 12 other cities for the highest amount left over after taxes — $78,509. Jacksonville also has the 12th lowest annual expenses for utilities ($4,883).

7. Oklahoma City

Population: 688,693

688,693 $100K after taxes: $74,365

$74,365 Annual expenditures: $39,540

$39,540 Income left after expenditures: $34,825

An annual salary of $100K can mean a comfortable living in Oklahoma City. Watch out for healthcare costs, though. Residents pay an average of $6,341 a year – the seventh highest figure among the nation’s 50 largest cities.

6. Tucson, Arizona

Population: 543,348

543,348 $100K after taxes: $76,374

$76,374 Annual expenditures: $41,506

$41,506 Income left after expenditures: $34,868

Tucson has the 13th lowest annual expenditures among the 50 most populous U.S. cities. Annual grocery expenses are the seventh lowest at $5,867 on average.

5. Tulsa, Oklahoma

Population: 412,322

412,322 $100K after taxes: $74,365

$74,365 Annual expenditures: $39,211

$39,211 Income left after expenditures: $35,154

Tulsa’s average annual expenditures are the second lowest among the nation’s 50 most populous cities. Its average monthly rent ($1,309) ranks third lowest.

4. El Paso, Texas

Population: 678,147

678,147 $100K after taxes: $78,509

$78,509 Annual expenditures: $42,541

$42,541 Income left after expenditures: $35,968

El Paso is tied with 12 other cities for the highest amount left over after taxes — $78,509. Groceries here are the third cheapest among cities in this list, coming in around $5,600 a year on average.

3. Wichita, Kansas

Population: 396,488

396,488 $100K after taxes: $73,523

$73,523 Annual expenditures: $36,545

$36,545 Income left after expenditures: $36,978

Wichita’s average annual expenditures are the lowest among the nation’s 50 most populous cities. Wichita also has the lowest percentage of income spent on necessities – just shy of 50 percent.

2. San Antonio, Texas

Population: 1,458,954

1,458,954 $100K after taxes: $78,509

$78,509 Annual expenditures: $40,953

$40,953 Income left after expenditures: $37,556

San Antonio is tied with 12 other cities for the highest amount left over after taxes — $78,509. San Antonio also has the second-least expensive groceries among the 50 largest U.S. cities ($5,557 a year on average).

1. Memphis, Tennessee

Population: 629,063

629,063 $100K after taxes: $78,509

$78,509 Annual expenditures: $39,333

$39,333 Income left after expenditures: $39,176

Memphis tops the list of the most populous U.S. cities when it comes to how far a $100K salary will take you. With about $39,000 left over after taxes and average expenditures, you’ll be in much better shape than anywhere else in the analysis.

Methodology: In order to find how far a salary of $100,000 goes in the 50 most populated cities in the United States, GOBankingRates found the most populated cities (sourced from the U.S. Census 2023 American Community Survey), along with cost-of-living indexes for groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation and miscellaneous expenses (all sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces). Using the average expenditure costs for each category for consumer units earning $70,000 to $99,999 (sourced from the 2023 Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey), the average annual expenditure costs were calculated. Average rental costs were sourced from the Zillow Observed Rental Index for June 2025 and added to the annual expenses to find the total expenses for each city. Using in-house calculations for each city, the take-home pay after taxes was calculated. By removing the annual total cost for expenses, leftover or take-home pay was determined. All data is up to date as of Aug. 12, 2025.

