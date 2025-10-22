How Far $1 Million in Savings Plus Social Security Goes in All 50 States

Personal Finance

Many Americans will spend 20 years or more in retirement, if they retire at age 65. Today’s 65-year-old American has an average life expectancy of 85 years, according to insurance company TIAA. Their savings, however, may be unable to afford a longer lifespan. A new study from GOBankingRates reveals there are five states where single retirees with $1 million in savings plus Social Security will burn through these funds in 20 years or less.

GOBankingRates found how far $1 million in savings plus Social Security income goes in each state by studying key factors such as the population ages 65 and over and the average cost of living for retired households. We utilized the Social Security Administration to source the average Social Security income for one person and a married couple. From there, the cost of living after Social Security income was calculated to determine how long $1 million in savings would last for a single retiree and a couple.

People jogging, cycling and walking along Waikiki Beach.

Key Findings

  • Hawaii, Massachusetts, California, Alaska and New York are the five states where $1 million in savings with Social Security is wiped out in 20 years or less for single retirees. In Hawaii, this amount is depleted in 12 years for singles and 14 years for married couples.
  • There are only three East Coast states where single retirees can fund 30 years in retirement with $1 million and Social Security: North Carolina (30 years), South Carolina (32 years) and Georgia (34 years).
  • There are six Midwest states where $1 million and Social Security funds up to 35+ years for single retirees: Indiana (35 years), North Dakota (35 years), Michigan (35 years), Kansas (35 years), Iowa (36 years) and Missouri (37 years).
  • In Oklahoma, $1 million in savings plus Social Security affords 39 years for singles and a whopping 71 years for married couples in retirement. 

Take a look at the states where Social Security lasts the longest — and where these benefits deplete the fastest. And consider reviewing how much it costs to comfortably retire without Social Security in every state.

The dormant volcano known as Diamond Head located adjacent to downtown Honlulu, Hawaii, as shot from an altitude of about 1500 feet over the Pacific Ocean.

1. Hawaii

  • Population 65+ (%): 21.5%
  • Annual cost of living for a retired person: $105,490
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 12.29
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 14.3

Boston, Massachusetts, at the USA Old State House and cityscape at dawn.

2. Massachusetts

  • Population 65+ (%): 18.7%
  • Annual cost of living for a retired person: $83,964
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 16.7
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 20.66
Aerial view of residential neighborhood with scattered houses build on hill slopes, Mill Valley, North San Francisco Bay Area, California.

3. California

  • Population 65+ (%): 16.5%
  • Annual cost of living for a retired person: $81,938
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 17.29
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 21.56
Juneau, United Stated - May 17, 2011: Business located along South Franklin Street in downtown Juneau, Alaska.

4. Alaska

  • Population 65+ (%): 14.8%
  • Annual cost of living for a retired person: $73,663
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 20.18
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 26.24
View of the historic buildings along 6th Avenue towards downtown Manhattan in New York City NYC.

5. New York

  • Population 65+ (%): 18.9%
  • Annual cost of living for a retired person: $72,159
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 20.81
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 27.32
View on Baltimore skyline and Inner Harbor from Federal Hill at dusk, Maryland.

6. Maryland

  • Population 65+ (%): 17.6%
  • Annual cost of living for a retired person: $66,488
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 23.59
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 32.33

Newark is the largest city in New Jersey.

7. New Jersey

  • Population 65+ (%): 18%
  • Annual cost of living for a retired person: $66,430
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 23.62
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 32.39
Taveller sleepingon the lawn opposite to Middlebury Waterworks in Vermont State.

8. Vermont

  • Population 65+ (%): 22.9%
  • Annual cost of living for a retired person: $65,794
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 23.98
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 33.07
Yale University campus stock photo

9. Connecticut

  • Population 65+ (%): 19.4%
  • Annual cost of living for a retired person: $65,678
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 24.05
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 33.20

10. Maine

  • Population 65+ (%): 23.5%
  • Annual cost of living for a retired person: $65,620
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 24.08
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 33.27
Tigard, Oregon - March 17, 2019 : Bridgeport Village, Shopping Mall in Tigard city.

11. Oregon

  • Population 65+ (%): 19.9%
  • Annual cost of living for a retired person: $65,215
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 24.32
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 33.72

Downtown Phoenix Aerial View stock photo

12. Arizona

  • Population 65+ (%): 19.7%
  • Annual cost of living for a retired person: $65,099
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 24.39
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 33.85
View of Port Townsend Washington from Puget Sound.

13. Washington

  • Population 65+ (%): 17.3%
  • Annual cost of living for a retired person: $64,810
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 24.56
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 34.19
Spring in Nashua, New Hampshire stock photo

14. New Hampshire

  • Population 65+ (%): 21.5%
  • Annual cost of living for a retired person: $63,710
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 25.25
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 35.52
Newport, Rhode Island.

15. Rhode Island

  • Population 65+ (%): 19.8%
  • Annual cost of living for a retired person: $63,248
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 25.54
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 36.12
Beautiful Denver skyscraper at night, Denver, Colorado, USA.

16. Colorado

  • Population 65+ (%): 16.5%
  • Annual cost of living for a retired person: $60,181
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 27.72
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 40.61

State Capitol Building of Delaware.

17. Delaware

  • Population 65+ (%): 21.7%
  • Annual cost of living for a retired person: $59,891
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 27.94
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 41.10
Fort Lauderdale Broward County Florida iStock

18. Florida

  • Population 65+ (%): 21.8%
  • Annual cost of living for a retired person: $59,023
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 28.63
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 42.62
Shot of downtown Boise Idaho in the city center with trees standing next to tall office buildings

19. Idaho

  • Population 65+ (%): 17.8%
  • Annual cost of living for a retired person: $59,023
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 28.63
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 42.62
Aerial view of Richmond Skyline.

20. Virginia

  • Population 65+ (%): 17.6%
  • Annual cost of living for a retired person: $58,676
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 28.92
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 43.26
Downtown salt lake city skyline against huge mountain range in the distance cityscape of Utah in USA at sunset.

21. Utah

  • Population 65+ (%): 12.4%
  • Annual cost of living for a retired person: $58,155
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 29.36
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 44.25

Oshkosh, Wisconsin , USA - June 10, 2017: Daytime view of The Opera House Square Sundial located at the corner of Algoma Ave and Main St in the downtown district.

22. Wisconsin

  • Population 65+ (%): 19.6%
  • Annual cost of living for a retired person: $57,577
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 29.87
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 45.42
Fall in Reno Nevada along the riverwalk.

23. Nevada

  • Population 65+ (%): 17.6%
  • Annual cost of living for a retired person: $57,577
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 29.87
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 45.42
Downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, USA Drone Skyline Aerial stock photo

24. North Carolina

  • Population 65+ (%): 17.9%
  • Annual cost of living for a retired person: $56,593
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 30.78
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 47.54
Oil City, Pennsylvania, USA 8/9/2019 The Oil City Library in Venango county, opened in this location in July, 1904 with 5000 books.

25. Pennsylvania

  • Population 65+ (%): 20.4%
  • Annual cost of living for a retired person: $56,419
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 30.94
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 47.94
Shot of Sioux Falls, South Dakota at sunrise with colors reflected on the water against lit up buildings

26. South Dakota

  • Population 65+ (%): 19%
  • Annual cost of living for a retired person: $56,304 
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 31.05
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 48.20

Aerial view of Casper, Wyoming, USA.

27. Wyoming

  • Population 65+ (%): 20%
  • Annual cost of living for a retired person: $56,130
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 31.22
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 48.61
Bigfork,Montana,USA- August 18,2019: Waterfront Group of condos with small docks,boats, lamp posts and bags.

28. Montana

  • Population 65+ (%): 21.2%
  • Annual cost of living for a retired person: $55,783
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 31.56
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 49.45
Toledo, Ohio, USA downtown skyline on the Maumee River at twilight.

29. Ohio

  • Population 65+ (%): 19.1%
  • Annual cost of living for a retired person: $55,031
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 32.33
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 51.36
Off of the Chicago River as the sun lights up the city.

30. Illinois

  • Population 65+ (%): 17.9%
  • Annual cost of living for a retired person: $54,799
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 32.57
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 51.97
historic white rose city of york south carolina.

31. South Carolina

  • Population 65+ (%): 19.8%
  • Annual cost of living for a retired person: $54,741
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 32.64
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 52.13

View to the St.

32. New Mexico

  • Population 65+ (%): 20.1%
  • Annual cost of living for a retired person: $54,510
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 32.88
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 52.77
St.

33. Minnesota

  • Population 65+ (%): 18.2%
  • Annual cost of living for a retired person: $54,220
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 33.20
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 53.59
Colorful homes and historic architecture in New Orleans, Louisiana.

34. Louisiana

  • Population 65+ (%): 17.8%
  • Annual cost of living for a retired person: $53,931
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 33.52
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 54.43
Frozen pond in a park in downtown Omaha.

35. Nebraska

  • Population 65+ (%): 17.4%
  • Annual cost of living for a retired person: $53,468
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 34.05
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 55.84
Autumn Fall Colors transforms landscape over Suburb modern housing development Birds Eye View stock photo

36. Texas

  • Population 65+ (%): 14%
  • Annual cost of living for a retired person: $53,121
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 34.46
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 56.94

Picture looking down at the Paducah Kentucky Riverfront of the Ohio River at sunrise with the buildings lit up

37. Kentucky

  • Population 65+ (%): 18%
  • Annual cost of living for a retired person: $53,063
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 34.53
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 57.13
Atlanta Skyline at Dusk stock photo

38. Georgia

  • Population 65+ (%): 15.8%
  • Annual cost of living for a retired person: $53,063
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 34.53
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 57.13
First Presbyterian Church of Mishawaka, Indiana.

39. Indiana

  • Population 65+ (%): 17.6%
  • Annual cost of living for a retired person: $52,542
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 35.16
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 58.88
Fargo, North Dakota, USA - June 12, 2017: Daytime view of the Fargo Theatre along Broadway N in the Downtown Historic District.

40. North Dakota

  • Population 65+ (%): 17.6%
  • Annual cost of living for a retired person: $52,542
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 35.16
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 58.88
Little Rock, Arkansas, USA skyline on the river at twilight.

41. Arkansas

  • Population 65+ (%): 18.2%
  • Annual cost of living for a retired person: $52,369
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 35.37
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 59.49

Memphis, Tennessee, USA Downtown Skyline stock photo

42. Tennessee

  • Population 65+ (%): 17.6%
  • Annual cost of living for a retired person: $52,079
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 35.74
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 60.53
Streets of downtown Holland stock photo

43. Michigan

  • Population 65+ (%): 19.6%
  • Annual cost of living for a retired person: $51,964
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 35.89
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 60.96
Manhattan is a city in northeastern Kansas in the United States at the junction of the Kansas River and Big Blue River.

44. Kansas

  • Population 65+ (%): 18%
  • Annual cost of living for a retired person: $51,906
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 35.96
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 61.17
Aerial view of University of Iowa in Iowa City at Sunrise.

45. Iowa

  • Population 65+ (%): 18.9%
  • Annual cost of living for a retired person: $51,848
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 36.04
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 61.39
Fairmont is a city in Marion County, West Virginia, United States.

46. West Virginia

  • Population 65+ (%): 21.9%
  • Annual cost of living for a retired person: $51,269
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 36.81
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 63.65

Photo of the Kansas City skyline taken from the street with tall buildings against the blue sky and cars going by

47. Missouri

  • Population 65+ (%): 18.7%
  • Annual cost of living for a retired person: $50,922
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 37.28
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 65.09
Aerial drone view of Birmingham, Alabama skyline with park and train station in the foreground.

48. Alabama

  • Population 65+ (%): 18.5%
  • Annual cost of living for a retired person: $50,691
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 37.61
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 66.09
Shot of Jackson Mississippi State Capitol Building set against a sunrise and flanked with trees and streetlights

49. Mississippi

  • Population 65+ (%): 18.1%
  • Annual cost of living for a retired person: $50,517
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 37.85
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 66.85
Street view in Jenks - a small village in Oklahoma - JENKS - OKLAHOMA - OCTOBER 24, 2017 photography.

50. Oklahoma

  • Population 65+ (%): 16.9%
  • Annual cost of living for a retired person: $49,475
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 39.41
  • Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 71.86

Discover more original studies and surveys in the GOBankingRates original research center.

Methodology: GOBankingRates found population from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, cost of living from Missouri Economic and Research Information Center and the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. The average Social Security income for one person and a married couple were sourced from the Social Security Administration. The states were sorted to show the shortest to longest amount of time to drawdown. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Oct. 6, 2025.

