How Far $1 Million in Savings Plus Social Security Goes in All 50 States

Many Americans will spend 20 years or more in retirement, if they retire at age 65. Today’s 65-year-old American has an average life expectancy of 85 years, according to insurance company TIAA. Their savings, however, may be unable to afford a longer lifespan. A new study from GOBankingRates reveals there are five states where single retirees with $1 million in savings plus Social Security will burn through these funds in 20 years or less.

GOBankingRates found how far $1 million in savings plus Social Security income goes in each state by studying key factors such as the population ages 65 and over and the average cost of living for retired households. We utilized the Social Security Administration to source the average Social Security income for one person and a married couple. From there, the cost of living after Social Security income was calculated to determine how long $1 million in savings would last for a single retiree and a couple.

Key Findings

Hawaii, Massachusetts, California, Alaska and New York are the five states where $1 million in savings with Social Security is wiped out in 20 years or less for single retirees. In Hawaii, this amount is depleted in 12 years for singles and 14 years for married couples.

In Hawaii, this amount is depleted in 12 years for singles and 14 years for married couples. There are only three East Coast states where single retirees can fund 30 years in retirement with $1 million and Social Security: North Carolina (30 years), South Carolina (32 years) and Georgia (34 years).

North Carolina (30 years), South Carolina (32 years) and Georgia (34 years). There are six Midwest states where $1 million and Social Security funds up to 35+ years for single retirees: Indiana (35 years), North Dakota (35 years), Michigan (35 years), Kansas (35 years), Iowa (36 years) and Missouri (37 years).

Indiana (35 years), North Dakota (35 years), Michigan (35 years), Kansas (35 years), Iowa (36 years) and Missouri (37 years). In Oklahoma, $1 million in savings plus Social Security affords 39 years for singles and a whopping 71 years for married couples in retirement.

Take a look at the states where Social Security lasts the longest — and where these benefits deplete the fastest. And consider reviewing how much it costs to comfortably retire without Social Security in every state.

1. Hawaii

Population 65+ (%): 21.5%

21.5% Annual cost of living for a retired person: $105,490

$105,490 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 12.29

12.29 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 14.3

2. Massachusetts

Population 65+ (%): 18.7%

18.7% Annual cost of living for a retired person: $83,964

$83,964 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 16.7

16.7 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 20.66

3. California

Population 65+ (%): 16.5%

16.5% Annual cost of living for a retired person: $81,938

$81,938 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 17.29

17.29 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 21.56

4. Alaska

Population 65+ (%): 14.8%

14.8% Annual cost of living for a retired person: $73,663

$73,663 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 20.18

20.18 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 26.24

5. New York

Population 65+ (%): 18.9%

18.9% Annual cost of living for a retired person: $72,159

$72,159 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 20.81

20.81 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 27.32

6. Maryland

Population 65+ (%): 17.6%

17.6% Annual cost of living for a retired person: $66,488

$66,488 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 23.59

23.59 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 32.33

7. New Jersey

Population 65+ (%): 18%

18% Annual cost of living for a retired person: $66,430

$66,430 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 23.62

23.62 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 32.39

8. Vermont

Population 65+ (%): 22.9%

22.9% Annual cost of living for a retired person: $65,794

$65,794 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 23.98

23.98 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 33.07

9. Connecticut

Population 65+ (%): 19.4%

19.4% Annual cost of living for a retired person: $65,678

$65,678 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 24.05

24.05 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 33.20

10. Maine

Population 65+ (%): 23.5%

23.5% Annual cost of living for a retired person: $65,620

$65,620 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 24.08

24.08 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 33.27

11. Oregon

Population 65+ (%): 19.9%

19.9% Annual cost of living for a retired person: $65,215

$65,215 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 24.32

24.32 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 33.72

12. Arizona

Population 65+ (%): 19.7%

19.7% Annual cost of living for a retired person: $65,099

$65,099 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 24.39

24.39 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 33.85

13. Washington

Population 65+ (%): 17.3%

17.3% Annual cost of living for a retired person: $64,810

$64,810 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 24.56

24.56 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 34.19

14. New Hampshire

Population 65+ (%): 21.5%

21.5% Annual cost of living for a retired person: $63,710

$63,710 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 25.25

25.25 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 35.52

15. Rhode Island

Population 65+ (%): 19.8%

19.8% Annual cost of living for a retired person: $63,248

$63,248 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 25.54

25.54 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 36.12

16. Colorado

Population 65+ (%): 16.5%

16.5% Annual cost of living for a retired person: $60,181

$60,181 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 27.72

27.72 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 40.61

17. Delaware

Population 65+ (%): 21.7%

21.7% Annual cost of living for a retired person: $59,891

$59,891 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 27.94

27.94 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 41.10

18. Florida

Population 65+ (%): 21.8%

21.8% Annual cost of living for a retired person: $59,023

$59,023 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 28.63

28.63 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 42.62

19. Idaho

Population 65+ (%): 17.8%

17.8% Annual cost of living for a retired person: $59,023

$59,023 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 28.63

28.63 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 42.62

20. Virginia

Population 65+ (%): 17.6%

17.6% Annual cost of living for a retired person: $58,676

$58,676 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 28.92

28.92 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 43.26

21. Utah

Population 65+ (%): 12.4%

12.4% Annual cost of living for a retired person: $58,155

$58,155 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 29.36

29.36 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 44.25

22. Wisconsin

Population 65+ (%): 19.6%

19.6% Annual cost of living for a retired person: $57,577

$57,577 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 29.87

29.87 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 45.42

23. Nevada

Population 65+ (%): 17.6%

17.6% Annual cost of living for a retired person: $57,577

$57,577 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 29.87

29.87 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 45.42

24. North Carolina

Population 65+ (%): 17.9%

17.9% Annual cost of living for a retired person: $56,593

$56,593 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 30.78

30.78 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 47.54

25. Pennsylvania

Population 65+ (%): 20.4%

20.4% Annual cost of living for a retired person: $56,419

$56,419 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 30.94

30.94 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 47.94

26. South Dakota

Population 65+ (%): 19%

19% Annual cost of living for a retired person: $56,304

$56,304 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 31.05

31.05 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 48.20

27. Wyoming

Population 65+ (%): 20%

20% Annual cost of living for a retired person: $56,130

$56,130 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 31.22

31.22 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 48.61

28. Montana

Population 65+ (%): 21.2%

21.2% Annual cost of living for a retired person: $55,783

$55,783 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 31.56

31.56 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 49.45

29. Ohio

Population 65+ (%): 19.1%

19.1% Annual cost of living for a retired person: $55,031

$55,031 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 32.33

32.33 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 51.36

30. Illinois

Population 65+ (%): 17.9%

17.9% Annual cost of living for a retired person: $54,799

$54,799 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 32.57

32.57 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 51.97

31. South Carolina

Population 65+ (%): 19.8%

19.8% Annual cost of living for a retired person: $54,741

$54,741 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 32.64

32.64 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 52.13

32. New Mexico

Population 65+ (%): 20.1%

20.1% Annual cost of living for a retired person: $54,510

$54,510 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 32.88

32.88 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 52.77

33. Minnesota

Population 65+ (%): 18.2%

18.2% Annual cost of living for a retired person: $54,220

$54,220 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 33.20

33.20 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 53.59

34. Louisiana

Population 65+ (%): 17.8%

17.8% Annual cost of living for a retired person: $53,931

$53,931 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 33.52

33.52 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 54.43

35. Nebraska

Population 65+ (%): 17.4%

17.4% Annual cost of living for a retired person: $53,468

$53,468 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 34.05

34.05 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 55.84

36. Texas

Population 65+ (%): 14%

14% Annual cost of living for a retired person: $53,121

$53,121 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 34.46

34.46 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 56.94

37. Kentucky

Population 65+ (%): 18%

18% Annual cost of living for a retired person: $53,063

$53,063 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 34.53

34.53 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 57.13

38. Georgia

Population 65+ (%): 15.8%

15.8% Annual cost of living for a retired person: $53,063

$53,063 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 34.53

34.53 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 57.13

39. Indiana

Population 65+ (%): 17.6%

17.6% Annual cost of living for a retired person: $52,542

$52,542 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 35.16

35.16 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 58.88

40. North Dakota

Population 65+ (%): 17.6%

17.6% Annual cost of living for a retired person: $52,542

$52,542 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 35.16

35.16 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 58.88

41. Arkansas

Population 65+ (%): 18.2%

18.2% Annual cost of living for a retired person: $52,369

$52,369 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 35.37

35.37 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 59.49

42. Tennessee

Population 65+ (%): 17.6%

17.6% Annual cost of living for a retired person: $52,079

$52,079 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 35.74

35.74 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 60.53

43. Michigan

Population 65+ (%): 19.6%

19.6% Annual cost of living for a retired person: $51,964

$51,964 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 35.89

35.89 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 60.96

44. Kansas

Population 65+ (%): 18%

18% Annual cost of living for a retired person: $51,906

$51,906 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 35.96

35.96 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 61.17

45. Iowa

Population 65+ (%): 18.9%

18.9% Annual cost of living for a retired person: $51,848

$51,848 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 36.04

36.04 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 61.39

46. West Virginia

Population 65+ (%): 21.9%

21.9% Annual cost of living for a retired person: $51,269

$51,269 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 36.81

36.81 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 63.65

47. Missouri

Population 65+ (%): 18.7%

18.7% Annual cost of living for a retired person: $50,922

$50,922 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 37.28

37.28 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 65.09

48. Alabama

Population 65+ (%): 18.5%

18.5% Annual cost of living for a retired person: $50,691

$50,691 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 37.61

37.61 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 66.09

49. Mississippi

Population 65+ (%): 18.1%

18.1% Annual cost of living for a retired person: $50,517

$50,517 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 37.85

37.85 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 66.85

50. Oklahoma

Population 65+ (%): 16.9%

16.9% Annual cost of living for a retired person: $49,475

$49,475 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for one: 39.41

39.41 Years $1 million lasts w/Social Security for couple: 71.86

Methodology: GOBankingRates found population from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, cost of living from Missouri Economic and Research Information Center and the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. The average Social Security income for one person and a married couple were sourced from the Social Security Administration. The states were sorted to show the shortest to longest amount of time to drawdown. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Oct. 6, 2025.

