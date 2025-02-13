How Far $1 Million in Retirement Savings Plus Social Security Goes in Every State

Not too long ago, it was considered bold to claim that people need $1 million for a comfortable retirement. As the cost of living continues to rise and more retirees lead longer lifespans, those approaching retirement will either need to start saving more money or relocate to a state where their savings and Social Security benefits can last longer.

To determine how long $1 million along with Social Security benefits lasts in every state, GOBankingRates analyzed data from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, Missouri’s Economic and Research Information Center and the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey.

See how long it will last in your state.

Key Findings

A retirement nest egg of $1 million would be completely drained in less than 20 years in three states: Massachusetts (19 years), California (16 years) and Hawaii (12 years).

Massachusetts (19 years), California (16 years) and Hawaii (12 years). By comparison, the same amount could last longer than 70 years in five states: Oklahoma (71 years), Louisiana (76 years), Arkansas (76 years), Mississippi (87 years) and West Virginia (88 years). You would need less than $1,200 a month after Social Security for expenses in these states.

Oklahoma (71 years), Louisiana (76 years), Arkansas (76 years), Mississippi (87 years) and West Virginia (88 years). You would need less than $1,200 a month after Social Security for expenses in these states. To retire for at least 30 years, $1 million (along with Social Security) would be enough in 36 states.

In order from most to least expensive, keep reading to see how far $1 million in retirement savings alongside Social Security takes retirees in each state.

1. Hawaii

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,761

$2,761 Annual total cost of living for one person after SS benefits: $80,125

$80,125 How many years $1M and SS benefits will last: 12.48

2. California

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,269

$2,269 Annual total cost of living for one person after SS benefits: $61,406

$61,406 How many years $1M and SS benefits will last: 16.29

3. Massachusetts

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,340

$2,340 Annual total cost of living for one person after SS benefits: $51,686

$51,686 How many years $1M and SS benefits will last: 19.35

4. Washington

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,096

$2,096 Annual total cost of living for one person after SS benefits: $45,629

$45,629 How many years $1M and SS benefits will last: 21.92

5. New Jersey

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,001

$2,001 Annual total cost of living for one person after SS benefits: $41,315

$41,315 How many years $1M and SS benefits will last: 24.20

6. Colorado

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,899

$1,899 Annual total cost of living for one person after SS benefits: $39,759

$39,759 How many years $1M and SS benefits will last: 25.15

7. New Hampshire

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,081

$2,081 Annual total cost of living for one person after SS benefits: $38,052

$38,052 How many years $1M and SS benefits will last: 26.28

8. Utah

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,893

$1,893 Annual total cost of living for one person after SS benefits: $37,797

$37,797 How many years $1M and SS benefits will last: 26.46

9. Oregon

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,017

$2,017 Annual total cost of living for one person after SS benefits: $37,346

$37,346 How many years $1M and SS benefits will last: 26.78

10. Rhode Island

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,113

$2,113 Annual total cost of living for one person after SS benefits: $36,920

$36,920 How many years $1M and SS benefits will last: 27.09

11. Alaska

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,601

$2,601 Annual total cost of living for one person after SS benefits: $35,853

$35,853 How many years $1M and SS benefits will last: 27.89

12. New York

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,028

$2,028 Annual total cost of living for one person after SS benefits: $34,570

$34,570 How many years $1M and SS benefits will last: 28.93

13. Connecticut

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,154

$2,154 Annual total cost of living for one person after SS benefits: $34,113

$34,113 How many years $1M and SS benefits will last: 29.31

14. Nevada

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,855

$1,855 Annual total cost of living for one person after SS benefits: $32,332

$32,332 How many years $1M and SS benefits will last: 30.93

15. Idaho

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,887

$1,887 Annual total cost of living for one person after SS benefits: $32,289

$32,289 How many years $1M and SS benefits will last: 30.97

16. Montana

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,825

$1,825 Annual total cost of living for one person after SS benefits: $31,651

$31,651 How many years $1M and SS benefits will last: 31.59

17. Maryland

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,931

$1,931 Annual total cost of living for one person after SS benefits: $31,301

$31,301 How many years $1M and SS benefits will last: 31.95

18. Arizona

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,890

$1,890 Annual total cost of living for one person after SS benefits: $31,215

$31,215 How many years $1M and SS benefits will last: 32.04

19. Maine

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,070

$2,070 Annual total cost of living for one person after SS benefits: $30,194

$30,194 How many years $1M and SS benefits will last: 33.12

20. Vermont

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,050

$2,050 Annual total cost of living for one person after SS benefits: $30,022

$30,022 How many years $1M and SS benefits will last: 33.31

21. Florida

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,893

$1,893 Annual total cost of living for one person after SS benefits: $29,362

$29,362 How many years $1M and SS benefits will last: 34.06

22. Virginia

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,927

$1,927 Annual total cost of living for one person after SS benefits: $28,916

$28,916 How many years $1M and SS benefits will last: 34.58

23. Delaware

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,930

$1,930 Annual total cost of living for one person after SS benefits: $27,919

$27,919 How many years $1M and SS benefits will last: 35.82

24. Wyoming

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,864

$1,864 Annual total cost of living for one person after SS benefits: $24,836

$24,836 How many years $1M and SS benefits will last: 40.26

25. Minnesota

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,936

$1,936 Annual total cost of living for one person after SS benefits: $24,654

$24,654 How many years $1M and SS benefits will last: 40.56

26. North Carolina

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,883

$1,883 Annual total cost of living for one person after SS benefits: $23,429

$23,429 How many years $1M and SS benefits will last: 42.68

27. Georgia

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,863

$1,863 Annual total cost of living for one person after SS benefits: $23,206

$23,206 How many years $1M and SS benefits will last: 43.09

28. Wisconsin

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,895

$1,895 Annual total cost of living for one person after SS benefits: $22,148

$22,148 How many years $1M and SS benefits will last: 45.15

29. Texas

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,851

$1,851 Annual total cost of living for one person after SS benefits: $21,155

$21,155 How many years $1M and SS benefits will last: 47.27

30. South Dakota

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,834

$1,834 Annual total cost of living for one person after SS benefits: $21,074

$21,074 How many years $1M and SS benefits will last: 47.45

31. New Mexico

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,829

$1,829 Annual total cost of living for one person after SS benefits: $20,976

$20,976 How many years $1M and SS benefits will last: 47.67

32. South Carolina

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,838

$1,838 Annual total cost of living for one person after SS benefits: $20,595

$20,595 How many years $1M and SS benefits will last: 48.55

33. Tennessee

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,713

$1,713 Annual total cost of living for one person after SS benefits: $20,466

$20,466 How many years $1M and SS benefits will last: 48.86

34. Illinois

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,931

$1,931 Annual total cost of living for one person after SS benefits: $19,937

$19,937 How many years $1M and SS benefits will last: 50.16

35. North Dakota

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,862

$1,862 Annual total cost of living for one person after SS benefits: $19,006

$19,006 How many years $1M and SS benefits will last: 52.61

36. Pennsylvania

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,878

$1,878 Annual total cost of living for one person after SS benefits: $18,974

$18,974 How many years $1M and SS benefits will last: 52.70

37. Nebraska

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,857

$1,857 Annual total cost of living for one person after SS benefits: $18,172

$18,172 How many years $1M and SS benefits will last: 55.03

38. Indiana

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,854

$1,854 Annual total cost of living for one person after SS benefits: $16,826

$16,826 How many years $1M and SS benefits will last: 59.43

39. Michigan

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,835

$1,835 Annual total cost of living for one person after SS benefits: $16,561

$16,561 How many years $1M and SS benefits will last: 60.38

40. Missouri

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,780

$1,780 Annual total cost of living for one person after SS benefits: $16,403

$16,403 How many years $1M and SS benefits will last: 60.96

41. Ohio

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,853

$1,853 Annual total cost of living for one person after SS benefits: $16,099

$16,099 How many years $1M and SS benefits will last: 62.12

42. Kansas

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,801

$1,801 Annual total cost of living for one person after SS benefits: $15,315

$15,315 How many years $1M and SS benefits will last: 65.29

43. Iowa

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,836

$1,836 Annual total cost of living for one person after SS benefits: $15,158

$15,158 How many years $1M and SS benefits will last: 65.97

44. Alabama

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,794

$1,794 Annual total cost of living for one person after SS benefits: $14,874

$14,874 How many years $1M and SS benefits will last: 67.23

45. Kentucky

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,864

$1,864 Annual total cost of living for one person after SS benefits: $14,456

$14,456 How many years $1M and SS benefits will last: 69.17

46. Oklahoma

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,832

$1,832 Annual total cost of living for one person after SS benefits: $14,048

$14,048 How many years $1M and SS benefits will last: 71.18

47. Louisiana

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,785

$1,785 Annual total cost of living for one person after SS benefits: $13,065

$13,065 How many years $1M and SS benefits will last: 76.54

48. Arkansas

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,725

$1,725 Annual total cost of living for one person after SS benefits: $13,000

$13,000 How many years $1M and SS benefits will last: 76.93

49. Mississippi

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,784

$1,784 Annual total cost of living for one person after SS benefits: $11,473

$11,473 How many years $1M and SS benefits will last: 87.16

50. West Virginia

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,833

$1,833 Annual total cost of living for one person after SS benefits: $11,263

$11,263 How many years $1M and SS benefits will last: 88.79

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find out how long $1 million in retirement savings plus Social Security benefits lasts in each state. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Missouri’s Economic and Research Information Center and include the grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation and miscellaneous cost-of-living indexes. Using the cost-of-living indexes and the national average expenditure costs for retired residents, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure cost for each location was calculated. The average single-family home value from November 2024 was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for each state. Assuming a 10% down payment and using the most recent national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage was calculated. Using the average mortgage and expenditure costs, the average cost of living was calculated. The average Social Security benefits for one person were sourced from the Social Security Administration’s Monthly Statistical Snapshot for November 2024. Using the cost of living and the average Social Security benefits, the monthly cost of living after Social Security benefits was calculated. Assuming a retirement savings of $1 million, as well as the cost-of-living data, the drawdown time was calculated for each state. The data was collected on and is up to date as of Jan. 6, 2025.

