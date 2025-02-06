How Far $1 Million Plus Social Security Goes on the East Coast

A $1 million retirement nest egg is the goal for many people — and it’s a good one. In all but 13 states, $1 million plus Social Security would last you at least 30 years.

On the East Coast, it depends where you live, of course. In Massachusetts, $1 million would not last you even 20 years. But in Pennsylvania, it would last 50 years — meaning if you retire in that state you are looking at a very comfortable post-work life.

To determine how long $1 million along with Social Security benefits lasts in every state, GOBankingRates analyzed data from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, Missouri’s Economic and Research Information Center and the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey.

See how long $1 million would last in your state.

Massachusetts

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,340

$2,340 Annual total cost of living for one person after SS benefits: $51,686

$51,686 How many years $1M and SS benefits will last: 19.35

New Jersey

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,001

$2,001 Annual total cost of living for one person after SS benefits: $41,315

$41,315 How many years $1M and SS benefits will last: 24.20

New Hampshire

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,081

$2,081 Annual total cost of living for one person after SS benefits: $38,052

$38,052 How many years $1M and SS benefits will last: 26.28

Rhode Island

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,113

$2,113 Annual total cost of living for one person after SS benefits: $36,920

$36,920 How many years $1M and SS benefits will last: 27.09

New York

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,028

$2,028 Annual total cost of living for one person after SS benefits: $34,570

$34,570 How many years $1M and SS benefits will last: 28.93

Connecticut

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,154

$2,154 Annual total cost of living for one person after SS benefits: $34,113

$34,113 How many years $1M and SS benefits will last: 29.31

Maryland

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,931

$1,931 Annual total cost of living for one person after SS benefits: $31,301

$31,301 How many years $1M and SS benefits will last: 31.95

Maine

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,070

$2,070 Annual total cost of living for one person after SS benefits: $30,194

$30,194 How many years $1M and SS benefits will last: 33.12

Vermont

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,050

$2,050 Annual total cost of living for one person after SS benefits: $30,022

$30,022 How many years $1M and SS benefits will last: 33.31

Florida

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,893

$1,893 Annual total cost of living for one person after SS benefits: $29,362

$29,362 How many years $1M and SS benefits will last: 34.06

Virginia

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,927

$1,927 Annual total cost of living for one person after SS benefits: $28,916

$28,916 How many years $1M and SS benefits will last: 34.58

Delaware

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,930

$1,930 Annual total cost of living for one person after SS benefits: $27,919

$27,919 How many years $1M and SS benefits will last: 35.82

North Carolina

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,883

$1,883 Annual total cost of living for one person after SS benefits: $23,429

$23,429 How many years $1M and SS benefits will last: 42.68

Georgia

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,863

$1,863 Annual total cost of living for one person after SS benefits: $23,206

$23,206 How many years $1M and SS benefits will last: 43.09

South Carolina

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,838

$1,838 Annual total cost of living for one person after SS benefits: $20,595

$20,595 How many years $1M and SS benefits will last: 48.55

Pennsylvania

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,878

$1,878 Annual total cost of living for one person after SS benefits: $18,974

$18,974 How many years $1M and SS benefits will last: 52.70

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find out how long $1 million in retirement savings plus Social Security benefits lasts in each state. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Missouri’s Economic and Research Information Center and include the grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation and miscellaneous cost-of-living indexes. Using the cost-of-living indexes and the national average expenditure costs for retired residents, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure cost for each location was calculated. The average single-family home value from November 2024 was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for each state. Assuming a 10% down payment and using the most recent national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage was calculated. Using the average mortgage and expenditure costs, the average cost of living was calculated. The average Social Security benefits for one person were sourced from the Social Security Administration’s Monthly Statistical Snapshot for November 2024. Using the cost of living and the average Social Security benefits, the monthly cost of living after Social Security benefits was calculated. Assuming a retirement savings of $1 million, as well as the cost-of-living data, the drawdown time was calculated for each state. The data was collected on and is up to date as of Jan. 6, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Far $1 Million Plus Social Security Goes on the East Coast

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.