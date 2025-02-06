News & Insights

How Far $1 Million Plus Social Security Goes on the East Coast

February 06, 2025 — 07:00 am EST

A $1 million retirement nest egg is the goal for many people — and it’s a good one. In all but 13 states, $1 million plus Social Security would last you at least 30 years.

On the East Coast, it depends where you live, of course. In Massachusetts, $1 million would not last you even 20 years. But in Pennsylvania, it would last 50 years — meaning if you retire in that state you are looking at a very comfortable post-work life.

To determine how long $1 million along with Social Security benefits lasts in every state, GOBankingRates analyzed data from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, Missouri’s Economic and Research Information Center and the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey.

See how long $1 million would last in your state.

Massachusetts

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,340
  • Annual total cost of living for one person after SS benefits: $51,686
  • How many years $1M and SS benefits will last: 19.35

New Jersey

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,001
  • Annual total cost of living for one person after SS benefits: $41,315
  • How many years $1M and SS benefits will last: 24.20

New Hampshire

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,081
  • Annual total cost of living for one person after SS benefits: $38,052
  • How many years $1M and SS benefits will last: 26.28
Rhode Island

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,113
  • Annual total cost of living for one person after SS benefits: $36,920
  • How many years $1M and SS benefits will last: 27.09
New York

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,028
  • Annual total cost of living for one person after SS benefits: $34,570
  • How many years $1M and SS benefits will last: 28.93
Connecticut

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,154
  • Annual total cost of living for one person after SS benefits: $34,113
  • How many years $1M and SS benefits will last: 29.31

Maryland

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,931
  • Annual total cost of living for one person after SS benefits: $31,301
  • How many years $1M and SS benefits will last: 31.95
Maine

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,070
  • Annual total cost of living for one person after SS benefits: $30,194
  • How many years $1M and SS benefits will last: 33.12
Vermont

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,050
  • Annual total cost of living for one person after SS benefits: $30,022
  • How many years $1M and SS benefits will last: 33.31

Florida

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,893
  • Annual total cost of living for one person after SS benefits: $29,362 
  • How many years $1M and SS benefits will last: 34.06

Virginia

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,927
  • Annual total cost of living for one person after SS benefits: $28,916
  • How many years $1M and SS benefits will last: 34.58
Delaware

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,930
  • Annual total cost of living for one person after SS benefits: $27,919 
  • How many years $1M and SS benefits will last: 35.82

North Carolina

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,883
  • Annual total cost of living for one person after SS benefits: $23,429
  • How many years $1M and SS benefits will last: 42.68

Georgia

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,863
  • Annual total cost of living for one person after SS benefits: $23,206
  • How many years $1M and SS benefits will last: 43.09
South Carolina

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,838
  • Annual total cost of living for one person after SS benefits: $20,595
  • How many years $1M and SS benefits will last: 48.55
Pennsylvania

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,878
  • Annual total cost of living for one person after SS benefits: $18,974
  • How many years $1M and SS benefits will last: 52.70

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find out how long $1 million in retirement savings plus Social Security benefits lasts in each state. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Missouri’s Economic and Research Information Center and include the grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation and miscellaneous cost-of-living indexes. Using the cost-of-living indexes and the national average expenditure costs for retired residents, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure cost for each location was calculated. The average single-family home value from November 2024 was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for each state. Assuming a 10% down payment and using the most recent national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage was calculated. Using the average mortgage and expenditure costs, the average cost of living was calculated. The average Social Security benefits for one person were sourced from the Social Security Administration’s Monthly Statistical Snapshot for November 2024. Using the cost of living and the average Social Security benefits, the monthly cost of living after Social Security benefits was calculated. Assuming a retirement savings of $1 million, as well as the cost-of-living data, the drawdown time was calculated for each state. The data was collected on and is up to date as of Jan. 6, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Far $1 Million Plus Social Security Goes on the East Coast

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

