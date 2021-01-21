How FAIR Plans Work For Home Insurance

Living in a house that’s regularly exposed to severe weather or high crime rates can put you in a higher risk category than average homeowners. If insurance companies consider you too high of a risk, they could decline to sell you homeowners insurance.

Fortunately, for those who can’t find insurance on the voluntary market, your state likely offers high-risk home insurance policies, also known as FAIR plans.

What is a FAIR Plan?

For property owners who cannot get coverage, Fair Access to Insurance Requirements (FAIR) Plans offer insurance protection to these individuals.

FAIR plans are designed to cover areas that have unusually high risks. These plans are policy groupings or insurance pools that offer coverage to property owners who can’t qualify for traditional homeowners insurance.

Your property could be considered high risk if:

It’s in a location prone to severe weather conditions such as hurricanes, windstorms, tornadoes or hail

It’s in an area that is prone to crime, vandalism, or theft

It has old plumbing, electrical or heating systems that can increase the chances of fire or water damage

How to Qualify for a FAIR Plan

Just because you’re considered high-risk doesn’t mean you automatically qualify for coverage under a FAIR plan. There are a few eligibility requirements you must meet.

Typically, property owners must make property improvements to minimize the risk of fire, theft or water damage. Upgrades can include upgrading electrical wiring, and plumbing systems, improving security or repairing a roof. If you fail to do so, the FAIR plan administrator has the right to deny coverage.

States may have different eligibility requirements for their FAIR plans. Some additional requirements may include:

At least two insurance companies must have denied you home insurance coverage. (Some states require a higher number of insurance denials.)

The property doesn’t have any outstanding taxes, penalties, liens, or assessments.

The property isn’t in violation of any building, housing, air pollution, sanitation or other ordinance or rule.

You must reapply for coverage every two years in the voluntary market to see if you can get regular coverage.

What do FAIR Plans Cover?

FAIR plans may offer less coverage than standard homeowners insurance policies. But they will provide some form of coverage when it’s your last resort. With this in mind, some of the coverage types offered in FAIR plans include:

Dwelling coverage: Pays to rebuild or repair the home’s structure if damaged or destroyed due to a problem covered by the plan. Some FAIR plans provide coverage only for damage due to fire, vandalism, riots and windstorms. Standard homeowners insurance policies cover more.

Contents coverage: Pays for personal belongings that have been damaged or destroyed. Like dwelling coverage, some FAIR plans only cover damage to belongings for a small list of problems.

Liability coverage: Pays for medical expenses or property damage to others when you’re legally liable. Roughly a dozen states offer liability coverage as part of their FAIR plans. For example, under Georgia’s FAIR plan, policyholders can receive up to $100,000 of personal liability coverage and “medical payment to others” coverage up to $1,000.

Some FAIR plans also offer optional coverage such as coverage for other structures (such as fences), ordinance or law coverage, debris removal and earthquake insurance. Your options will depend on your state’s plan.

Alternatives to FAIR Plans

Even if you’ve been denied home insurance in the voluntary market, you don’t necessarily have to apply for a FAIR plan. There are other options you may want to consider.

Speak with a current insurance agent. Speak with the insurance agent who sold your previous home insurance policy, or your current auto insurance policy. If the reasons for the denial are not the home’s location but its condition, you may be able to make improvements and qualify again for a regular policy.

Contact an independent insurance agent. Independent agents can sell policies from multiple companies. Have them assess your situation and find out if there’s a company that will sell you a regular home insurance policy.

Contact your state insurance department. Generally, your state insurance department can provide a list of insurers that sell policies in your state or give information about community groups that aid homeowners with insurance issues, like the Neighborhood Reinvestment Corporation.

Talk to your real estate agent or mortgage lender. If you just moved into a new home, speak with your realtor or mortgage lender to identify insurance companies that write policies in your area. You could also ask the previous owners who insured them.

If all else fails, you may need to apply for a FAIR plan. Or, you can apply for a Beach and Windstorm plan if you live in one of the seven Atlantic or Gulf coast states that offer these policies. Beach and Windstorm Plans offer property owners coverage in areas prone to hurricanes and severe windstorms.

For example, Florida, Mississippi, South Carolina and Texas have plans that cover wind and hail damage.

