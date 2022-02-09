How Facebook Could Take On TikTok With One Simple Move

In this video, I will be talking about how Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) could take on TikTok with one simple business move. It is something YouTube Gaming and Twitch have been doing for a while now. You can find the video below but here are some highlights.

The company recently reported revenue of $33.67 billion, up 20% year over year. But the focus was on Facebook's daily active users (DAUs) being down for the first time, ending the quarter with 1.92 billion DAUs, down from 1.93 billion in the previous quarter.

But family monthly active people (MAP), which includes Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp, reached 3.59 billion, up from 3.58 billion in the previous quarter.

During the call, management repeated various times that it is competing with the likes of TikTok, which has grown extremely fast and has definitely hurt Facebook's business.

This is what Facebook could do to stop TikTok from becoming even bigger and preventing a bigger decline in Facebook users -- signing creators to create content exclusively on its platforms.

Alphabet 's YouTube Gaming has done it. Amazon 's Twitch is doing it, and so is Facebook Gaming.

's YouTube Gaming has done it. 's Twitch is doing it, and so is Facebook Gaming. If CEO Mark Zuckerberg wants Gen Z to engage more with Instagram and maybe even virtual worlds through Oculus Quest, I believe this is the way to do it. Sign the talent and get the fans, which increases engagement, which will lead to higher monetization.

For the full insights, watch the video below, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of Feb. 7, 2022. The video was published on Feb. 8, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Meta Platforms, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Meta Platforms, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 20, 2022

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Neil Rozenbaum owns Amazon. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Amazon, and Meta Platforms, Inc. The Motley Fool recommends Alphabet (C shares). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.