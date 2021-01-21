How Expert AML Investigators Make Risk Decisions

There is a paradox at the heart of the fight against financial crime. On the one hand, there is a deep consensus among financial institutions on the key attributes that generate financial crime risks, with experts agreeing on many risk factors, patterns of behaviours and transaction activity that warrant scrutiny. On the other hand is an acknowledgement that identifying and isolating true financial crime risk from the false positive has become an industrial-sized challenge that presents significant risks if and when firms are seen to get things wrong.

Many firms have sought to address this challenge by optimising the processes through which risks are assessed and investigations are carried out. Some firms have gone beyond improvements in the process itself and are heavily investing in training for investigators, setting up teams with supervisors, career paths for developing expertise, and quality control and assurance teams in support. These are viable solutions, but they only get financial institutions so far.

But what if your financial crime experts, instead of just training investigators, could also train system technology itself to do what the best investigators do when presented with an investigation?

In our latest whitepaper, Nasdaq discusses how expert insights can power machine-based decisions. As the volume of material that needs to be reviewed continues to grow, manual review has become unsustainable. Today this activity is being transformed by machine learning systems trained by experts to assess specific activities for ‘relevance’ and ‘non-relevance’ and to explain why.

After reviewing key observations from expert decision-making analysis, it has been concluded that the ability to apply machine learning to scale expert decision making delivers significant risk and efficiency benefits.

Download our whitepaper below to find out how your firm can benefit from an automated approach.