How Expanded Coronavirus Unemployment Benefits Work

A historic $2 trillion spending package significantly bolsters relief to millions of Americans left jobless by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act expands unemployment benefits to include part-time and self-employed workers, including contractors and gig workers. It also supplements state benefits with an additional $600 per week, which more than doubles the weekly maximum unemployment benefits in most states.

Beyond expanding unemployment, the act also provides billions of dollars in emergency funding for hospitals and businesses affected by the coronavirus and includes direct relief payments to most Americans.

If you’re out of work or have lost hours due to the coronavirus, here’s what you need to know.

Who qualifies

Under the CARES Act, you can receive unemployment benefits if you are unable to work or are working reduced hours as a result of the coronavirus. That includes people who are directly impacted by the virus — those who have symptoms, are quarantined or are caring for someone who has COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

You’re also covered under the following circumstances:

Your workplace closed due to the public health emergency.

You had to quit your job because of the coronavirus.

You can’t work because you are a caregiver to someone whose school or other facility closed and you need to care for them.

You were supposed to start a job but it fell through or you can’t get there because of the coronavirus.

The CARES Act also extends benefits to people who are self-employed (including gig and contract workers), work part-time or who normally wouldn’t qualify for unemployment benefits because they lack sufficient work history.

You do not qualify for unemployment benefits if you are able to work from home with pay or are getting paid leave while out of work.

How much money to expect

Weekly unemployment benefits will consist of two parts:

The benefit amount allowed in your state. The formula used to calculate this amount varies by state, as does the maximum weekly benefit. An additional $600 per week of Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation. You can receive this amount even if you’ve exhausted your state benefits.

It’s important to note: The $600-per-week pandemic compensation does not impact your eligibility for income-based health insurance like Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program.

These beefed-up benefits will be paid out weekly as long as you’re unable to work due to the coronavirus but are currently capped at 39 weeks.

While there is no waiting period imposed, it will take a few weeks for you to receive your first check, so plan accordingly.

How to apply for unemployment insurance

Contact your state’s unemployment office to apply for benefits. You can typically file your claim online, over the phone or in person if necessary.

Information needed for your claim will vary by state, but in most cases, you’ll need the following:

Your information

Your name, Social Security number and driver’s license number (if you have one). If you are a noncitizen, you will need your alien registration number and expiration date.

Your mailing address and phone number.

Your bank information (address, routing number and account number) for direct deposit. This is typically optional.

You will also need employment information for your most recent employer, as well as any employer you’ve worked for over the past 18 to 24 months.

Your employment history

The name of your employer (as it appears on your pay stub or W-2).

The complete address and phone number of the employer.

Your supervisor’s name.

Your start and end date.

Your wage information, including how you were paid (hourly, weekly, monthly).

The reason you are no longer working.

Be prepared for delays when filing your claim. The recent influx of applications — nearly 3.3 million people filed unemployment insurance claims in the week ending March 21 — is jamming phone lines and causing websites to crash. Plan on it taking a few tries to complete your application.

More From NerdWallet

Kelsey Sheehy is a writer at NerdWallet. Email: ksheehy@nerdwallet.com.

The article How Expanded Coronavirus Unemployment Benefits Work originally appeared on NerdWallet.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.