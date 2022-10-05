How ETF Investors Can Cope With Market Volatility

(0:45) - Using Surveys To Plan Your Investments

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Charles Rotblut, VP at American Association of Individual Investors (AAII), about coping with market volatility and the importance of staying invested.

Stocks have been on a wild ride this year as investors navigate inflation, Fed rate hikes and recession risks. Major indexes started the month of October with a bang, but it remains to be seen whether the worst is over.

Pessimism amongst individual investors recently reached its highest level in more than a decade, according to the latest AAII sentiment Survey. These readings are closely watched by many market experts and often considered a contrarian signal.

We discuss investor sentiment, recent asset allocation trends and whether the sell-off has presented some attractive opportunities for long-term investing.

Charles’ ETF picks for long-term investors are the iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF ITOT and the Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF EQAL

ITOT provides convenient access to entire US stock market in a low-cost wrapper. Apple AAPL, Microsoft MSFT, Tesla TSLA and Google parent Alphabet GOOGL account for almost 20% of the portfolio.

EQAL tracks an equal-weighted index is the Russell 1000 stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and then each security within the sector also receives equal weight. This fund is an attractive option for investors concerned about top-heaviness of most popular indexes.

Tune in to the podcast to learn more.

Make sure to be on the lookout for the next edition of ETF Spotlight! If you have any comments or questions, please email podcast@zacks.com.





