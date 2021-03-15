How Esports Provides a Bridge to Mass Adoption of Cryptocurrencies

As the price of cryptocurrencies has entered new all-time-high territory over recent months, the level of interest in digital assets is growing fast. Recently, trading platform Robinhood confirmed that it had added six million new user accounts in the first two months of 2021 alone, indicating that a flood of newcomers is helping to fuel the latest bull run.

But we have been here before. When Bitcoin had its last big rally in 2017, public interest also spiked. However, after the markets crashed in early 2018, crypto entered a long winter during which enthusiasm for digital assets also waned.

The fact that public interest is inextricably linked to prices is somewhat inevitable. However, it’s a precarious situation for the digital asset markets and blockchain technology itself, considering that the price of cryptocurrencies is so volatile. Therefore, creating an appealing use case for blockchain and cryptocurrencies beyond their pure speculative value is necessary if they’re ever to achieve sustainable mass adoption.

Esports – An Ideal Match for Cryptocurrencies

That use case comes from the burgeoning esports sector. Even without blockchain, esports has undergone eye-popping growth over recent years. Despite taking a brief hit due to a hiatus on in-person events, the industry recovered quickly, and now, it’s poised for further expansion. According to gaming market analytics firm Newzoo, the global esports market is on track to break the billion-dollar barrier in 2021 and will hit $1.5 billion by 2023.

Some of the most popular games include League of Legends, Dota 2, and Call of Duty: Warzone. The viewership numbers are impressive, with nearly 4.5 million monthly streamers on Twitch clocking up nearly 900 billion minutes watched in 2020. Last year, the number of live channels broadcasting simultaneously increased by almost 70%.

The global user base of esports shares similar demographics with cryptocurrency users in that they’re predominantly male, in the 18-44 age bracket, and digitally savvy. However, the real match comes in how blockchain can help overcome some of the challenges facing the growing esports segment and act as an enabler for even further expansion.

Solving Industry Challenges

Despite its popularity, the esports sector has plenty of opportunities to improve the experience for players and other participants. One core challenge is how payments are managed and distributed. Players are often required to use expensive payment processors to receive their tournament prizes.

Furthermore, it can be difficult for smaller players who aren’t part of established teams to get access to tournaments to even compete for prizes.

Blockchain offers a solution to these issues. By putting esports tournaments on the blockchain, they can be open to amateurs and pros alike, with all results recorded in a way that’s transparent and tamper-proof. Players can track their success and follow their peers on a provably fair leaderboard.

Winnings can be distributed immediately in the form of digital assets, delivered directly into a user’s wallet. No middleman payment processor is taking a cut – users pay only the standard blockchain transaction fee. There’s no risk of fraud or cheating, as fund distribution can be managed using automated smart contracts.

Integrations Are Key to Success

A critical challenge facing many blockchain-based gaming platforms is that they’re starting out with niche games. This means that they have to grow an audience for their platform at the same time as they’re trying to get buy-in to the concept of cryptocurrencies. The approach misses the opportunity to appeal to the already-established massive global user base of gamers and esports enthusiasts worldwide.

Therefore, the way to achieve mass adoption of blockchain and crypto via the gaming sector is to integrate with games, tournaments, and esports teams that already have an audience. Taking the product to where the players are, while ensuring that the user interfaces are streamlined and intuitive, means that users can be onboarded to cryptocurrencies in a familiar environment.

Integrations can also work both ways. For instance, by offering prizes to gamers in established currencies like Maker’s DAI stablecoin, the crypto and esports communities can cross-pollinate. Furthermore, esports fans in many countries without access to high-quality payment networks may find payment in a dollar-pegged stablecoin a more attractive prospect, opening up esports to even bigger global audiences.

Cryptocurrencies may be blockchain’s “killer use case,” but there still needs to be an imperative to get involved that’s detached from the notorious volatility of Bitcoin. With a growing global audience of billions, esports has the potential to level up cryptocurrency adoption in a sustainable way.

Author Bio:

Joe is a serial entrepreneur in the fintech, blockchain and gaming space, and avid Angel investor. He is currently the founder and CEO at FirstBlood, the largest blockchain esports platform and partner at 1010 Capital - a crypto hedge fund focused in crypto derivatives and decentralized technologies.

