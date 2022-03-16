How Erika Ferszt Is Improving Employee Well-Being and Performance, One Mood at a Time

Erika Ferszt, Founder of Moodally, is building an evidence-based mood transformation solution to help employees reduce stress and boost performance.

In 2015, Erika suffered from burnout and stress-related vision loss. This life-changing experience led her to go back to school to study organizational and behavioral psychology. Her ultimate goal was to gain a better understanding of the impact burnout can have on employees. Her learnings were mind-blowing: individuals have the ability to self-regulate their emotions. As a result, Moodally was founded not only as a solution to combat the obstacles she had faced, but as a way to empower more people to also take control of their moods.

We asked Erika about the story behind the founding of Moodally, what helps her persist throughout difficult moments, and some of the biggest achievements she’s experienced in her journey so far.

Q: Tell us the story behind your company’s founding. How and why did you start working on Moodally?

A: I founded Moodally as a solution to a problem I had suffered myself. I had a burnout episode in 2015 that put me in the hospital with vision loss, which doctors concluded was caused by stress. This experience pushed me to go back to school to study the brain, the body, and well-being. What I discovered was mind-blowing. Few people outside the scientific community know that our mood affects our mental and physical well-being as well as our performance at work.

By learning mood management skills, employees can simultaneously improve both work performance and their well-being. It became my mission to make sure this incredibly vital information reached the people who needed it most. To that end, I offer keynote speeches, group training, and one-on-one management training in mood management skills to companies around the world.

Q: In what ways has your upbringing or past experiences contributed to how you operate as an entrepreneur?

A: My childhood was all about polarized realities. I grew up in a creative but unsafe neighborhood with very unconventional parents. At the same time, I went to one of the best schools in the wealthiest part of New York City. By experiencing and understanding both sides of the spectrum, I became a bridge between contrasting entities. It has also enabled me to see possibilities that unite two seemingly opposite universes. For example, I blend advanced neuroscience with creativity and communication to make hard-to-digest scientific information easier for a larger audience.

Q: What’s one thing you wish you had known before starting Moodally?

A: I discovered that it’s very hard to work for yourself. If someone else brings me a problem they’re trying to solve, I can see with crystal clear precision where they need to intervene. I struggled to do the same for myself. I once read a quote that, “you can’t see the mountain if you are the mountain.” I felt this profoundly once I started being my own boss. It forced me to ask for help, which is not something I had been comfortable with in the past. I learned that listening to other people’s thoughts and feedback helps me to see what I need to do next. I know that may sound like a no-brainer to most people, but it was a process for me.

Q: Have you felt like giving up? What made you persist?

A: For about a year while getting Moodally off the ground, I was the embodiment of Murphy’s law, “if it can go wrong, it will go wrong.” I wanted to give up multiple times. Yet, at the same time, that year taught me so much. Everything that happened took away partners, ideas, and tools that wouldn’t have been right in the long run. I learned that “bad” things that happen aren’t “failures”—they’re course correctors. What made me push through was that I felt so strongly I had an obligation to share what I had learned with other people. Every time I thought about giving up and going back to an “easy” job in my former life, I just couldn’t do it. So, long story short, what made me persist was purpose. And what allowed me to persist was reframing how I saw the negative.

Q: We dare you to brag. What achievements are you most proud of?

A: Am I allowed to say I’m proud of it all? I mean, I’m talking to the amazing Gesche Haas for Nasdaq—that’s huge and amazing on both counts. I’ve been quoted in British Vogue. I was a podcast guest for two of the biggest superstars in corporate wellness. I’m working with some of the largest companies in the world. This entire experience has been incredible beyond my imagination. What gives me the most pride, though, is when men reach out to me to say how much I’ve helped them. One of my goals in building Moodally was to make it accessible to everyone, as some of the tools on the market can be polarizing. Several studies suggest that more men suffer from the physical consequences of stress, yet they are the least likely to seek help. So when I get positive feedback from men, it makes me happy to think that I created a tool they can be comfortable with as well.

Q: How have you grown as a leader since starting your company? What experiences have contributed to this growth?

A: When you work for a purpose, as opposed to achievement or ambition, everything looks different. What you consider a “win” changes, how you approach people changes, and how you sleep at night changes. More importantly, how people connect with you changes. The entrepreneur experience has been so humbling and enriching at the same time. I had to take a hard look at myself, my flaws, and my unhealthy patterns. There is no better school in the world for that. My emotional intelligence is much richer today than six years ago, which allows me to be a more effective and impactful leader.

Q: What’s next for you and Moodally?

A: I am super excited about what the future holds for Moodally. I recently launched a podcast called Moodally Matters. We’re having great conversations with incredible leaders from a range of industries about how significant our mood is in both our work and our lives. We’ll also continue reaching out to other companies to spread this information and fulfill our mission of creating better workplaces, one mood at a time.

