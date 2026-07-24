How Is Erica Powering Bank of America's Digital Banking Momentum?

Bank of America BAC continues to strengthen its competitive position through investments in digital banking and artificial intelligence (AI). In second-quarter 2026, active users of its AI-powered virtual assistant, Erica, increased 23% year over year to 24.6 million, while customer interactions rose about 15% to 200 million.



The growing adoption of Erica highlights customers’ increasing preference for self-service banking, account management and personalized financial insights, helping deepen engagement across the bank’s digital ecosystem.



The higher engagement is translating into stronger business performance. Digitally enabled sales accounted for 70% of total sales in the quarter, up from 65% a year ago, while nearly 80% of consumer households actively used digital banking services. As more customers open accounts, apply for credit cards, take out loans and purchase investment products digitally, Bank of America is expanding cross-selling opportunities and strengthening customer relationships.



Erica is also helping Bank of America improve efficiency by automating routine customer requests that would otherwise require assistance from branch staff or call centers. This reduces servicing costs, shortens response times and enables employees to focus on more complex, higher-value client needs.



BAC’s digital momentum complements its strong second-quarter operating performance, which included record revenues of $27.4 billion, driven by healthy net interest income, resilient fee income and continued client activity. As Erica’s AI capabilities continue to evolve, the platform should support greater product penetration, higher customer retention and sustained growth in fee-generating businesses. These trends are likely to benefit overall profitability, reinforcing Bank of America’s leadership in digital banking.

How Are BAC’s Peers Competing in This Space?

Among Bank of America’s peers, JPMorgan JPM and Wells Fargo WFC are making the biggest investments in AI and digital banking, making them relevant competitors to mention.



JPMorgan continues to accelerate its AI strategy across both customer-facing and internal operations. Management has noted that the number of generative AI use cases in production has doubled year over year in 2026, with investments focused on customer service, personalized client insights and software development.



JPM’s CEO Jamie Dimon also highlighted during the second-quarterearnings callthat the bank now has nearly 1,000 live AI use cases spanning fraud detection, risk management, marketing and customer service, reflecting JPMorgan’s broad enterprise-wide AI strategy.



Likewise, Wells Fargo is expanding its digital capabilities through AI-powered customer engagement tools. Its virtual assistant, Fargo, recently surpassed 1 billion customer interactions in less than three years, while the bank exceeded 33 million mobile active users, underscoring strong customer adoption of its digital platform.



More recently, Wells Fargo introduced AI Teammate, a generative AI assistant for financial advisors that helps streamline workflows, retrieve information and uncover client opportunities.

Bank of America’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

In the past six months, BAC shares have gained 17.8% compared with the industry’s 12.6% growth.



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From a valuation standpoint, Bank of America trades at a 12-month trailing price-to-tangible book (P/TB) of 2.16X, below the industry average of 3.41.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BAC’s 2026 and 2027 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 22.1% and 12.6%, respectively. In the past 30 days, earnings estimates for both years have been revised higher.



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Currently, Bank of America carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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