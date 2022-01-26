How Equileap Is Strengthening the Social Aspect of ESG for Investors

With assets in environmental, social and governance (ESG) funds surpassing $2 trillion, access to datasets specifically focused on ESG factors, including gender equality, carbon emissions, biodiversity and more, is critical for the global investment community. Nasdaq’s ESG Data Hub aims to connect investors with pioneering ESG data partners, including the Amsterdam-based Equileap, a leading gender equality data and insights provider. With Equileap’s holistic view of gender balance at more than 4,000 companies across 23 markets, investors can strengthen the social aspect of ESG within their portfolios.

Equileap, founded in 2016, uses a proprietary Gender Equality Scorecard to assess a company’s equality efforts. The score, which ranges from 0 to 100, is based on an in-depth list of 19 criteria.

“Not only do we look at whether there are women in the boardroom and women in the executive suite, but we also look at the senior managers and the workforce,” said Equileap Chief Executive Officer Diana van Maasdjik.

Beyond the gender balance, Equileap also considers whether a company has certain policies that promote equality, such as anti-discrimination policies, sexual harassment policies, maternity and paternity leave, as well as primary care leave and secondary care. It also looks at whether the company offers flexible working hours and locations, and if the company publishes its gender pay gap.

“It’s really a holistic view of a company, not only in the boardroom but throughout its operations and supply chain,” said van Maasdjik. “A lack of transparency from a company will bring their score down, and this is how we are encouraging companies to be much more transparent about these issues so that their scores can be higher.”

Since Equileap started publishing its data in 2017, the average score of the top 100 companies has improved. That said, there is still a long way to go in terms of achieving gender balance. Out of all the 4000 companies analyzed by Equileap, only 10 have achieved a balanced team at every level of the organization. This disparity, noted van Maasdjik, “tells you how far we are still from our goal.”

“We’re still not seeing enough [gender balance] at the executive level and the senior management level,” said van Maasdjik, adding that she thinks those levels can rise faster

Another trend Equileap is closely monitoring is the increased focus on the gender pay gap, looking at which companies are publishing their pay gap and if they are disclosing the gap at all levels of the organization. Over the past few years, several countries, such as the U.K., Iceland, France, and more, have implemented laws requiring companies to disclosure their gender pay gap, so there is increasingly more data around this topic.

“We want to see the mean and adjusted pay gap, and we’re trying to encourage companies to publish that,” said van Maasdjik.

Looking ahead, Equileap has a three-pronged plan to expand its data, including:

Expanding its coverage to emerging markets

Including more small-cap companies so that it can cover indices like the Russell 3000

Adding racial and ethnic diversity to its dataset

To expand their dataset to include racial and ethnic diversity, van Maasdjik said that Equileap is currently conducting a pilot program to collect racial and ethnic diversity from the companies it already covers.

“We’d like to see if we can start collecting that information in that data because we feel that in order to have true gender equality within the economy and the workplace, that intersects with issues of ethnicity, too,” said van Maasdjik. “So, it would be good to look at what are companies doing in order to have more ethnic diversity.”

As Equileap works on building out these areas, the current 19-criteria dataset is available to investors through Nasdaq’s ESG Data Hub. The data hub platform leverages a single application programming interface for all datasets, providing access across different formats and cloud storage to facilitate a seamless user experience. It also enables users to find data sets that answer specific Sustainable Development Goals, encouraging investors to consider the impact of their investments.

More specifically, investment managers and asset owners can leverage Equileap's data to contextualize the gender practices of companies within their portfolios. Managers can even incorporate the data into their investment decision-making process. For instance, managers can use the data as part of their screening process, helping to minimize risk and maximize return. Meanwhile, retail brokers can highlight the gender practices of shares traded on their platform and share top-level metrics with the retail audience.

“I’m really hoping that [investors] use our data to strengthen the social aspects of ESG. In general, I'm hoping that ESG continues to grow much quicker and that investing with an ESG lens becomes the norm,” van Maasdjik said.

Visit the ESG Data Hub and see the datasets available to bolster your ESG integration processes.