How Entrepreneur Molly Sonsteng Empowers Others to Get More Done in Less Time

Molly Sonsteng, Co-Founder of Caveday, is on a mission to provide distraction-free work environments for thousands of people each day.

Molly started her career in the music industry, but ventured into entrepreneurship as a way to tap into her creative side. The first venture she embarked on was co-founding Madcap Factory, a production house that helps brands engage communities through in-person experiences, events, and products. During that time, she started sessions dedicated to focus work, which ultimately blossomed into what is now Caveday. Through Caveday, Molly is committed to creating a product that can help people get their most important work done, while also feeling focused and in a flow that serves them.

We asked Molly if she thought she’d ever become an entrepreneur, the hardest and most rewarding part of her journey so far, and what’s next for her and Caveday.

Q: What problem does Caveday solve?

A: Caveday helps people all around the world get their most important work done alongside others without distractions. I often describe it as a group fitness class but for your work. We provide a space for structured productivity in a way that is fun and meaningful.

Q: What are some of the most meaningful impacts your business has had so far?

A: Our attention is incredibly fragmented. Caveday is one solution to this growing problem. We provide a researched-backed methodology where members report getting an average of 2.5 times more done when using our product.

Q: Did you always know that you wanted to be an entrepreneur?

A: In short, no. From a young age, I wanted to be a musician. I studied opera performance in college. I realized just before graduation that this kind of career path took a version of hustle I wasn’t interested in. After spending the first part of my career in music administration, I had an itch to be more creative. That’s where my entrepreneurial journey started. It wasn’t until my mid-30s that I found a knack for not only coming up with unique ideas but also putting them out into the world to see which ones would stick.

Q: What’s been the hardest and most rewarding part of your entrepreneurial journey?

A: Now more than ever, to thrive as an entrepreneur, one must be agile. The way we work continues to rapidly evolve. The people and companies that can listen, assess, and address these changes will be the most successful. Caveday started as an in-person experience, though we began offering virtual focus sessions more than a year before working from home was the norm.

When Covid-19 hit and others were sprinting to figure out what going virtual even meant, it was relatively easy for us to quickly transition to being fully remote. While scaling a young company in a pandemic wasn’t part of our business plan, becoming a remote company allowed us to reach a much larger audience and, in turn, our membership grew exponentially. We are a small but nimble team that proactively addresses challenges versus taking a more reactive approach.

Q: Have you struggled with self doubt as an entrepreneur? How do you navigate this?

A: Early in my adventures with entrepreneurship, I held a belief that in order to be taken seriously as an entrepreneur, I had to consistently come up with new concepts, product ideas, etc. When asked what I did for work, I would rattle off a long list of projects I was working on because I was fearful someone might think I wasn’t doing enough and therefore wasn’t a real entrepreneur. Who knows where this belief came from. It’s so far from what any successful entrepreneur would recommend. The pandemic forced us all to slow down. Nearly all of my projects were put on hold—all but Caveday. With my attention on Caveday alone, my focus was clear and my time wasn’t fragmented. I’m lucky I learned that an idea deserves to be nurtured without being clouded by competing concepts.

Q: How do you celebrate successes along the way?

A: It’s easy to get swept up in the day-to-day minutia of running a business. One exercise we practice is recognizing weekly wins every Friday in a Slack thread. It takes little effort but offers great impact. Reflecting back on the week helps us identify all we’ve accomplished, big and small. It’s also in service of the year end review as we can quickly get a snapshot of the progress we’ve tracked over the year. Another way we celebrate successes is by savoring milestones. It’s nice to take a moment to say, “look at us, we’re doing great.” For our five year anniversary, one of my co-founders sent us each a small desk gift as a reminder of how far we’ve come. It’s small, but meaningful.

Q: What would you tell your younger self if you were to start your entrepreneurial journey all over again?

A: Lean into one idea at a time. Had I known that, I would’ve saved myself time and energy as I was drowning in the hustle, trying to keep too many projects afloat. I’m proud to be an ideas person, though I’m relieved to finally come to terms that not all ideas need to generate income or be anything more than an idea.

Q: What’s next for you and Caveday?

A: ​​Caveday is developing some exciting projects including an after-hours product for our night owl and overseas friends. While the future of work will always evolve, we believe remote work is here to stay. Products that offer Focus-as-a-Service will continue to be in high demand. We’re delighted to be a leader in the industry and support our global community in getting their most important work done.

