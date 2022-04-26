How Entrepreneur Minna Taylor Empowers Others to Discover Their Voice and Potential

Minna Taylor, Founder and CEO of Energize Your Voice, uses the principles of play, improv, and acting technique to empower individuals to increase their confidence while public speaking, storytelling, and presenting.

After attending graduate school for speech and voice techniques, Minna started her journey in coaching and training in the corporate world at a tutoring company as a consultant in accent reduction. During this time, she noticed a gap in communication for both leaders and organizations. She decided to utilize her theater training to develop an innovative approach for professional development. Today, through Energize Your Voice, Minna teaches communication and storytelling to global organizations and leaders looking to personally and professionally hone their skills.

We asked Minna about the problem Energize Your Voice aims to solve, the misconceptions she’s noticed about entrepreneurship, and the advice she’d give her younger self.

Q: What problem does Energize Your Voice solve?

A: In the last couple of years, we have been fortunate to address teams’ communication challenges in this virtual and hybrid work environment. Confidence dips and performance suffers when employees feel like they lack skills to speak up and contribute in meaningful ways.

The antiquated approach to communication training and evaluation criteria is quickly becoming irrelevant and unsupportive of a thriving workforce. We challenge organizations to promote flaws and risk-taking as a pathway to influence and authenticity, which ultimately leads to vibrant employee-driven culture, brand trust, and increased revenue.

Q: What sets Energize Your Voice apart from other companies?

A: Communication is a physical activity and needs to be practiced to develop authentic and effective habits. We address the inherent vulnerability and performance blockers felt when it comes to presenting yourself in a visible way through embedding layers of authenticity and resilience through play. Our approach is designed to promote skill retention through what we call “The Practice Room,” which is a dedicated space to practice communication skills and ultimately build confidence around the embodiment of those skills.

Q: Have you ever felt like you’re “different”? In what ways has this contributed to your journey as an entrepreneur?

A: I have always had a propensity to color outside of the lines, think big, disrupt, and engage people to change their mindset around how things are done. I am not afraid to take risks, look silly, and embrace the opportunity to fail forward. When I started my company on the principles of acting and improv, I was an outlier. It was an outside-of-the-box approach to building skills for communication. Almost ten years later, it has become an approach that is proven and sought after.

Q: What’s the biggest misconception that others have around entrepreneurship?

A: Entrepreneurship means limitless freedom. In terms of creativity, this is true. In terms of financial freedom, freedom of time, and freedom of energetic resources, this is a misconception. Entrepreneurship is a daily practice of fortitude, adaptability, and self-determination. Being the driver of all decisions can feel powerful as a concept and can feel exhausting in practice. It is certainly not for the faint of heart.

Q: We dare you to brag. What achievements are you most proud of?

A: Building a successful company is a huge achievement. But the most rewarding aspect of our work and something we created from nothing at the height of the pandemic is our Buy1Give1 Social Equity Program. We realized we could no longer participate in a system that was designed to serve an elite few, specifically the corporate learning and development system.

Public speaking has the potential to impact social, economic, and political empowerment. Thus, access to high-quality professional development should be available to everyone. Through our B1G1 program, our clients are able to give a training to a nonprofit for every corporate program purchased. It’s a literal buy-one, give-one model. It is our small way of democratizing access to transformational skills and standing in service of greater equity.

Q: Have you discovered any underappreciated leadership traits or misconceptions around leadership?

A: Asking for help, humility, risk taking, and extreme ownership. If you encourage your team to take risks, the safety net is you having their back with ultimate ownership of both successes and failures. Leaders are not perfect and are not all knowing. We are guiding a mutual exploration. Being available to seek support and honoring knowledge gaps shows authenticity and elicits trust.

Q: What would you tell your younger self if you were to start your entrepreneurial journey all over again?

A: Listen more at the beginning. Ask more questions. Worry less about the what and how, and more on the why. The what and the how has evolved tremendously for me, but the why has stayed consistent. Attaching to the why has invited adaptability, iteration, and innovation. I started my company as a private coach for accent reduction and presentation skills. If I had been driven by the what versus the why, I would never have found myself working all over the world for multinational organizations leveraging the power of play to increase human performance. Life unfolds in mysterious and wonderful ways.

Q: What’s next for you and​​ Energize Your Voice?

A: I have a book coming out in May 2022 called “The Confident Body,” which will bring about a large shift for us. Along with the book, we have a group coaching course and a membership program for the general public all about building habits and behaviors of confidence through play. It’s been a while since we dedicated space to B2C programming, so I am sincerely looking forward to getting back in touch more directly with our broader community of high performers and visionary leaders.

