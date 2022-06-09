How Entrepreneur Kathy Varol Is Helping Companies Find and Live Out Their Purpose

Kathy Varol is on a mission to help companies use their unique purpose to stand out in a competitive environment, gain consumer loyalty, and fully harness their employees’ innovative brain power.

Directly out of college, Kathy joined the Peace Corps and moved to Morocco. This experience taught Kathy an incredible lesson: businesses have the potential to create social change. Since then, she has worked for brands across multiple industries finding ways to create authentic consumer-centered impact strategies and initiatives. In 2018, Kathy landed her dream role and created the global purpose strategy for the $22 billion global giant adidas. Soon after, Kathy allowed herself to dream bigger and uncovered her passion of helping other companies transform into purpose-led organizations.

We asked Kathy about the journey to finding her purpose, how she navigates self-doubt as an entrepreneur, and what she’s working on next to further her mission and impact.

Q: Tell us the story behind your company’s founding. How and why did you start working as a Purpose Strategy Expert?

A: My career journey took me from a Peace Corp volunteer to spending 20 years working across brand marketing, strategy and impact at established brands like adidas, Milleroors, and Microsoft. Ultimately, I had the opportunity to create the global purpose strategy for adidas, a $22 billion dollar company. The strategy encompassed everything adidas does to positively impact people and planet, from sustainability to diversity and inclusion to social impact programs.

I realized, with the great awakening from the pandemic, that so many companies now understand the importance of having a purpose beyond profit in their business. However, they don’t have the internal expertise to create a purpose strategy that will ultimately become a competitive advantage that’s embedded in the heart of their business. I started my own consulting practice to help other companies transform into purpose-led organizations.

Q: What are some of the most meaningful impacts your business has had so far?

A: As seen by the Great Resignation of 2020 and 2021, we experienced the largest quit rate in the United States we've ever had. The pandemic put a lot into perspective—after decades of high workloads, rising mental health challenges, and never-ending uncertainty, people started asking themselves important questions, like “Does my company really care about me?” “What impact does my company have on society and the environment?” “What does fulfillment look like personally and professionally?”

The answers led millions to leave their jobs in search of a workplace that aligns with their values. The war for talent is real. Moving forward, it will be very difficult—or impossible—for companies that don’t offer meaning beyond a paycheck to attract and retain a skilled workforce.

Q: What makes your company different from others?

A: I help my clients skip the hard lessons—the common mistakes businesses make on their path to purpose—and go straight to strategies that work. Through hands-on experience, I developed a repeatable four-step process to become a purpose-led brand, which I call the The Brand Purpose Model. When businesses embed purpose into the heart of their strategy, they don’t just disrupt their industry. They also bring humanity into the workplace, shape the future, and impact the world.

Q: In what ways has your upbringing or past experiences contributed to how you operate as an entrepreneur?

A: What I learned as a Peace Corps volunteer in Morocco is not what I was expecting to learn. My biggest takeaway was seeing the power of businesses to act as a change agent. When I returned from the Peace Corps, I had a new goal: to get great at business and to use it to create systemic change. This goal is not only informed by my career trajectory. It’s the foundation of my speaking and consulting business. There is so much power for businesses to be a change agent; to help shape a future that is better because we exist.

Q: Did you always know that you wanted to be an entrepreneur?

A: I didn’t think I would become an entrepreneur. It was never a dream for me until it was. For 20 years, I was focused on creating systemic change from inside one organization at a time. However, after landing my dream job at adidas, as dreams tend to do, my dream grew. I realized I could have a greater impact by stepping outside of one organization and helping many organizations with the purpose strategy expertise I had developed along my journey. I realized that my purpose is helping other companies and the humans who work in those companies find and live their purpose.

Q: Have you struggled with self doubt as an entrepreneur? How do you navigate this?

A: Self-doubt has definitely crept up along the path of building my own business. My true belief in the work I am doing is the most effective tool against self-doubt. When I zoom out and look at my message and my firsthand experience to transform companies into purpose-led businesses, getting this information out there is far more important than any internal struggle. I know without a doubt that my experience has equipped me to do exactly what I’m doing. Seeing the receptiveness and impact with the businesses I work with has built confidence on this journey.

Q: How would you describe the journey you’ve had in a few sentences?

A: The journey has been both incredibly fast and incredibly slow. Sometimes the days feel so long. But when I zoom out to see how far I’ve come in such a short amount of time, it’s really humbling, grounding, and encouraging. The responsiveness to what I’m doing continues to tell me that I’m exactly where I need to be, doing exactly what I’m meant to be doing.

Q: What’s next for you and your company?

A: Continuing to do what I’m already doing. This includes giving keynote speeches in which I share how to drive profit with purpose, how to create an effective environmental, social, and governance strategy, and how to leverage the superpower of diversity inside organizations. I will also continue to advise companies and share my expertise as their leaders transform their businesses.

I also plan to start a mastermind group, bringing together C-suite leaders from different industries who are interested in accelerating both purpose and profit within their organization, setting the gold standard within their industry. The mastermind acts as their personal board of advisors, helping shed light on blind spots, uncover new opportunities, and ultimately pave the path to a stronger organization with purpose as a core competency.

Kathy is a member of Dreamers & Doers, a private collective that amplifies the entrepreneurial pursuits of extraordinary women through thought leadership opportunities, authentic connection, and access. Learn more about Dreamers & Doers and subscribe to their monthly The Digest for top entrepreneurial and career resources.

