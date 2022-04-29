How Entrepreneur Emily McDonald Is Helping Female Founders Launch and Scale Their Companies

Emily McDonald is on a mission to build a community for female founders, while simultaneously growing her own clothing rental subscription company, The Stylist LA.

While Emily successfully grew her company to seven-figures in revenue and raised over a million dollars in venture capital, she faced numerous challenges in scaling retail stores and fundraising. Those experiences led Emily to develop a deep understanding of the value in community and support for female founders when starting their own ventures. As a result, My Founder Circle was born, an organization that provides a place for women to connect, learn, and scale their companies.

We asked Emily if she always knew she wanted to be an entrepreneur, the mistakes she’s made along the way, and how she approaches navigating self-doubt.

Q: Tell us the story behind your companies. How and why did you start working on your The Stylist LA and My Founder Circle?

A: At the age of 24, I launched my first company, The Stylist LA with a rolling rack in my living room. I had a crazy idea to rent out dresses and just gave it a go. Since then, the company has grown into a seven-figure business and has gone through so many stages. My Founder Circle launched this January after I experienced first hand how lonely and hard the founder journey can be. With The Stylist LA, I faced the stress of growing a team, opening retail stores in multiple cities and raising over one million dollars in VC funding. These struggles pushed me to hire a business coach who has helped me immensely. Once I experienced this type of high-level support, I knew I needed to help other female founders. So I started coaching and consulting female founders on the side, met my co-founder, Ankita Terrell, and My Founder’s Circle was born!

Q: What problem does your business solve?

A: The world needs more female founders and it needs women to make more money. My Founder Circle is here to help support female founders as they take on the entrepreneurial journey. We offer a free community with advanced learning webinars and guest experts. We also offer higher tier services for a fee. With these extra services, we provide female founders with coaching and consulting services to help grow their specific businesses. We help founders save a lot of time and money and excel their businesses forward by providing them with business expertise they don’t otherwise have access to.

Q: Did you always know that you wanted to be an entrepreneur?

A: I always knew I wanted to start my own company. My dad is very entrepreneurial and I am constantly inspired by his drive, creativity, and desire to start things. When I was 13, I was reading books from Entrepreneur magazine on how to start a clothing store and was always trying to come up with new ideas. My siblings all went on to be lawyers but I had a gut feeling that I would someday run my own company. I excelled in school growing up, but I always did best in the subjects I was super interested in. In subjects I didn’t particularly enjoy, I would get distracted and daydream about new ideas for my clothing store. When I am focused on something that I truly love working on, almost nothing can stop me.

Q: What’s been the hardest and most rewarding part of your entrepreneurial journey?

A: The hardest part of the journey has been the toll it took on my mental health a few years ago. I am in a much better headspace now, but I was extremely stressed, felt alone, and felt like I had the weight of the world on my shoulders. Luckily that has gotten better, but the founder journey can be extremely lonely. When you have employees' livelihoods riding on you, and investor and customer expectations, the stress can become a bit much.

The most rewarding part has always been seeing customers so happy with our product or service. For The Stylist LA, it’s seeing a customer's face light up when they find the perfect outfit and seeing their confidence shift when they know they look great. For My Founder Circle, it is helping founders, specifically when we get feedback that we have helped a founder move their business forward and save time and money.

Q: What are the biggest mistakes you’ve made?

A: I have made so many mistakes! But it is all a part of the journey. You have to make mistakes to learn and you can’t be too scared of making mistakes that you don’t take action. I think mistakes are actually good because it means you are putting yourself out there and trying new things. Some of my biggest mistakes have been overestimating the impact new hires could have on the company, keeping employees longer than I should have, and putting the company before myself. Some marketing initiatives bombed, some inventory we purchased didn’t do well—but so many other aspects of the company have also gone right. And that is where the magic has happened.

Q: What’s the biggest misconception that others have around entrepreneurship?

A: People don’t realize how long it takes to build successful businesses. I think the general public believes in overnight successes and they just aren’t realistic at all. It takes years and hard work to build a business. Remember, every overnight success is 10 years in the making.

Q: Have you struggled with self doubt as an entrepreneur? How do you navigate this?

A: Yes, of course I have struggled with self doubt. Especially after my first company—I promise with the second company it gets easier! One of my favorite quotes is, “Feel the fear and do it anyway.” As an entrepreneur, you just have to keep moving forward even if you are scared. Some days it’s just one foot in front of the other.

Q: Have you felt like giving up? What made you persist?

A: Yes, often, and that is OK. It’s normal to sometimes think you want to stop, but the days I am so driven and excited by the work I’m doing far outweigh the days I want to quit. There is nothing like that fire in your belly when you are working on something that truly lights your soul on fire. That is what I will forever be chasing after.

Q: We dare you to brag. What achievements are you most proud of?

A: Raising over one million dollars in VC capital is something I’m really proud of. And that’s not because I think raising money is the be-all end-all, but because of how difficult it is for women and how much work I put into it. I pitched over 150 investors. Ninety-eight percent of them rejected me. The fact that I kept going and kept selling my vision makes me extremely proud.

Q: Has your definition of success evolved throughout your journey as a founder?

A: I used to think that working hard was the definition of success. Now I know that balance and calm while creating a company is important. My number one priority is my mental health and well-being, as well as that of my family. Balance won't always exist, but if I can grow a company and stay calm and grounded while doing so, that is success to me.

Q: How have you grown as a leader since starting your first company? What experiences have contributed to this growth?

A: I have grown so much as a leader since starting my first company. At the beginning and for the first few years, I was very scattered. I was always stressed, running from one thing to another, and constantly checking our sales numbers. And now I am much more calm and strategic. I listen more and talk less. I have boundaries between work and my personal life and I try to make sure I am present in everything I do, although this is still a constant work in progress. I think that being a founder is also a huge lesson in personal growth. All of my experiences as a founder have contributed to me growing as a leader.

Q: How would you describe the journey you’ve had in a few sentences. Would you do it all over again?

A: The journey I have been on as a founder has been incredible. It has been brutal and beautiful at the same time, and I would do it again in a heartbeat.



Emily is a member of Dreamers & Doers, a private collective that amplifies the entrepreneurial pursuits of extraordinary women through thought leadership opportunities, authentic connection, and access. Learn more about Dreamers & Doers and subscribe to their monthly The Digest for top entrepreneurial and career resources.

