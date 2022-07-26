How Entrepreneur Amanda Black Is Enabling Women to Become Solo Travelers

Amanda Black, owner of The Solo Female Traveler Network, is empowering women to become confident travelers through a robust community and custom-made itineraries.

The beginnings of The Solo Female Traveler Network started when Amanda’s belongings were stolen on a solo travel trip. It was at that moment that she vowed to help others avoid finding themselves in a similar situation. Amanda immediately created a Facebook group where all solo female travelers could find support and community. Today, The Solo Female Traveler Network has grown to more than 450,000 women and provides everything from small group tours, advice on itineraries, and social events to help solo travelers find their tribe.

We asked Amanda about the founding story behind her company, what misconceptions she sees within entrepreneurship, and how she navigates self-doubt as an entrepreneur.

Q: Tell us the story behind your company’s founding: How and why did you start working on The Solo Female Traveler Network?

A: I was traveling solo for years and one day, my room was broken into and everything was stolen, even my bag of clean clothes. I remember standing in the street wondering what in the world to do—no phone, no money, and I didn’t know anyone except the sketchy hostel staff. I knew people were around who would be happy to help me out, but I had no way to connect with them. At that very moment , I created one—a Facebook group for all solo female travelers to support, empower, and inspire one another.

Q: What makes The Solo Female Traveler Network different from others?

A: Everything we do is about empowerment and community. From our team and the way we interact with our travelers to our marketing and inclusions on our tours, we make empowering women around the world through travel and connection our No. 1 mission.

Q: Have you ever felt like you’re “different”?

A: To be honest, there were many times in my early career that I was sure something was wrong with me. I had a hard time being told what to do, I was terrible at paying attention to details in my job, and going to an office literally made me cry when I woke up in the mornings. While my friends were being promoted, I was hopping from job to job really miserably. When I moved abroad and securing jobs in different languages and cultures got more difficult, I had to start my own thing, and I realized I was pretty good at it. Three businesses later, I have found myself in my career as an entrepreneur with The Solo Female Traveler Network—my biggest passion.

Q: What’s the biggest misconception that others have around entrepreneurship?

A: Entrepreneurship is not for everyone. It’s actually a lot of personal risk, there is little-to-no work-life balance most of the time, and it gets pretty lonely. Being your own boss, designing your own work culture, and traveling anywhere with Wi-Fi are all incredible perks. But nothing is that glamorous without some very real trade-offs. For me, it’s completely worth it, but be sure it’s a career path for you. There’s a lot to be said for getting to leave work at the office and take home a steady paycheck that someone else writes!

Q: Have you struggled with self doubt as an entrepreneur? How do you navigate this?

A: I have struggled with imposter syndrome, especially early on. Since then I have learned that the beauty of entrepreneurship is that no one actually knows what in the world they are doing—that’s what innovation is all about. It’s actually not your friends or family who will make you doubt yourself. It’s fellow entrepreneurs who have just as much self doubt but play it off as confident. For me, realizing this was a game changer. Now I stay out of low-quality entrepreneurship communities and surround myself with honest innovators who are open about their struggles and self doubt. We support each other and it makes all the difference.

Q: Have you felt like giving up? What made you persist?

A: I have wanted to give up plenty of times, especially during the pandemic. It’s easy to keep going when things are good. But when times get tough, I have found it vital to keep a strong sense of purpose. I absolutely live for providing our community members the same life-changing experiences I have had in my travels—discovering how capable they are, feeling empowered to say yes to themselves, and being totally open to connection and community. These things are in my soul. So when I want to give up, I remember what my company and my mission is all about.

Q: What’s next for you and The Solo Female Traveler Network?

A: There are so many exciting things happening for us at The Solo Female Traveler Network. Right now we are expanding our team and have plans in place to start our own foundation, giving back to the women in the communities we visit. Some exciting countries are going up on next year’s calendar, and our free private community called The Network is getting an injection of incredible travel resources. The future here is very bright!

Amanda is a member of Dreamers & Doers, a private collective that amplifies the entrepreneurial pursuits of extraordinary women through thought leadership opportunities, authentic connection, and access. Learn more about Dreamers & Doers and subscribe to their monthly The Digest for top entrepreneurial and career resources.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.