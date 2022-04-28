How Entrepreneur Allyson E Cote Is Addressing Global Health Concerns Locally

Allyson E Cote, Co-Founder and CEO, of Ocean State Shields, LP, is addressing global public health concerns on a local level.

Allyson launched Ocean State Shields in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, which led to many Rhode Island-based small businesses facing shutdown. One of the first solutions Allyson and her co-founder created was a heating igloo that allowed restaurants to continue operating outdoors during the winter months. Since its founding, Ocean State Shields has launched a range of products to keep people protected and believes that prevention is protection and protection is power.

We asked Allyson about what sets Ocean State Shield apart, how her past experiences contributed to how she operates as an entrepreneur, and the most difficult and impactful lessons she learned since starting her company.

Q: Tell us the story behind your company’s founding. How and why did you start working on Ocean State Shields?

A: Ocean State Shields launched at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. My partner Todd Thomas and I saw the devastating impact of business, school, and venue closures and we wanted to help. We were up and operational within two weeks of filing, designing, manufacturing, and deploying our solutions.

Q: What are some of the most meaningful impacts your business has had so far?

A: Ocean State Shields’ impact has been significant right out of the gate. We’re a totally self-funded startup and managed to get to cash flow positive in less than eight months. Additionally, early calculations demonstrated our clients were able to earn millions in revenue they’d otherwise have lost due to closures. Finally, we employed local talent, sourced our materials responsibly, and have even earned our sustainability certification from GoViably.

Q: What makes Ocean State Shields different from others?

A: We have strong values in quality engineering, fully fire code, and use ADA compliant materials, while focusing on keeping our line sustainable. We are currently the only manufacturer of what’s now known as the “Tesla” of the Igloo world. Our Shell 3.0 is made with heavy duty commercial-grade material, and now with our latest iteration, it can be converted to a screened-in patio, so it can be used year-round in commercial and residential settings. We’re also testing our Air Scrubber with UMass Dartmouth. This innovation will allow for drastic improvement to indoor air quality at a fraction of the traditional cost. Finally, we’re launching a new testing and solution system for perishable foods. This will be hugely helpful for restaurants and schools.

Q: In what ways has your upbringing or past experiences contributed to how you operate as an entrepreneur?

A: Ocean State Shields is my fourth venture. I have been incredibly blessed in my career to have co-founded or been a founding member of three other wildly successful ventures. I have learned from these experiences that you need to follow where your inspiration leads you. My dossier of companies are all unique and completely different from each other in product, market, and exit strategy. The biggest lesson I always try to impart is to seek out remarkable people—people who you can learn from and grow with. Everyone has something to teach you, and even if it’s not immediately obvious or even an example of what not to do, it will become one more arrow in your quiver.

Q: Did you always know that you wanted to be an entrepreneur?

A: I knew I always enjoyed solving problems and creating innovative solutions. I really believe while “traditional” entrepreneurs still are honing their craft, it’s the multidisciplinary but scrappy underdogs with passion and relentless resilience who stand a great chance of success. Some of the most brilliant minds are not currently sitting in a classroom.

Q: What were the most difficult and most impactful lessons you’ve learned starting and running a company?

A: Be realistic when determining your company’s runway. You need to anticipate delays with regulatory, testing, market analysis, and production timelines. I’ve seen brilliant innovations die on the vine due to founders miscalculating their cash on hand, or going straight for investment before they have really worked out the kinks in their commercialization strategy for their offering. You also need to really define the nature of your venture and create realistic expectations for ROI for prospective investors. Family and friends are one thing, but Angel groups and VCs are thinking critically and doing exhaustive due diligence. You only get so many bites at the apple, so be sure you’re ready.

Q: What’s been the most rewarding part of your entrepreneurial journey?

A: It’s easily the most fun you will ever have working! I could not imagine myself doing anything else. My biggest blessing has been my partners, mentors, and clients. They hold me accountable, and have expanded my vision ten-fold for what I am capable of personally, along with my company. I would urge anyone launching a venture, or currently running one to seek out these guides and embrace them. I have an amazing team of mentors I work with through a program at RIHub and GoViably. Recently, I’ve graduated from the NewChip Accelerator, along with joining the Dreamers & Doers collective. Both of these organizations have been invaluable for keeping me motivated. That type of energy and support is infectious and spectacular.

Q: We dare you to brag. What achievements are you most proud of?

A: It’s been a roller-coaster ride, for sure. I’d have to say seeing my work as a top social innovation on Mashable, making it into Forbes, and winning the Editor’s Choice for Best Pandemic Response in “Best of RI” makes this journey all the worthwhile. I’ve been incredibly lucky, and I have so many people to thank who have been so supportive of my journey.

Q: What would you tell your younger self if you were to start your entrepreneurial journey all over again?

A: I would tell myself to respect the input of others, but ultimately, it’s your vision and your future you’re betting on. It’s very easy to be dazzled or brutally humbled by the people you meet along the way. You have to tune out a lot of surrounding noise and focus. Also, never believe the hype about yourself. It’s a tough and competitive world with no shortage of incredible talent and pioneers. When you think you’ve made it? That’s when your work and the journey is really beginning.

Q: What’s next for you and Ocean State Shields?

A: We’re continuing R&D on key products, along with implementing national retailer contracts. Ocean State Shiels has very much been a labor of love for me, and I am excited for the next evolution of our company.



Allyson is a member of Dreamers & Doers, a private collective that amplifies the entrepreneurial pursuits of extraordinary women through thought leadership opportunities, authentic connection, and access. Learn more about Dreamers & Doers and subscribe to their monthly The Digest for top entrepreneurial and career resources.

