How Enova's SMB Lending Shift Is Powering Growth and Margins

Enova International, Inc. ENVA is increasingly being defined by one thing, small and medium business (SMB) lending at scale. The company has been leaning into SMB demand with a model built for speed, data-driven underwriting, and repeat usage.

That mix shift is showing up in originations, receivables growth, and segment margins. For investors, the key question is whether Enova can keep growing while holding profitability in its guided range.

Enova’s Portfolio Mix Is Now SMB-First

The company’s portfolio composition has shifted meaningfully toward SMB lending. As of Dec. 31, 2025, small business loans represented 68% of combined loans and finance receivables, while consumer loans accounted for 32%.

That matters because the current growth engine is clearly the SMB book. A larger SMB weight can translate into faster receivables expansion when originations are high, and it also increases the importance of SMB credit performance to consolidated results.

The pace of SMB lending growth has been strong. In the fourth quarter of 2025, SMB originations rose 48% year over year to $1.6 billion. That marked the eighth straight quarter with more than 20% originations growth. This consistency has flowed into the portfolio itself. Enova’s small business loan portfolio expanded from $2.5 billion in 2024 to $3.3 billion in 2025, reflecting higher origination activity and strong customer retention. Management expects SMB to continue leading growth in 2026 as the business mix tilts further toward this segment.

Enova paired that volume with solid top-line expansion. Net revenues rose 19.7% in 2025 versus 2024, supported by SMB momentum and robust demand for credit.

ENVA’s Q4 Loan Portfolio Snapshot

The quarter’s segment results underscored why the mix shift matters. Small business revenues were $383 million in fourth-quarter 2025, up 34% year over year. SMB net revenue margin expanded to 71.4% from 64.6% in the prior-year quarter.

Credit performance in SMB was also described as “remarkably stable,” with the SMB net charge-off ratio at 4.6% during the quarter. That combination of growth and margin expansion is a powerful indicator of segment health.

Consumer performance was steadier. Consumer revenues increased 3% year over year to $446 million. Management noted a reacceleration of consumer originations exiting the quarter, suggesting that the consumer book may contribute more to growth even as SMB remains the lead driver.

Enova’s Near-Term Guidance

Looking to the first quarter of 2026 (excluding the Grasshopper transaction), Enova guided revenues to be flat to slightly up sequentially. Consolidated net revenue margin is expected in the 55% to 60% range.

Expense guideposts frame the near-term operating setup. Marketing expenses is expected in the upper-teens percent of revenues, operations and technology expenses around 8%, and general and administrative expenses at 5% to 5.5% excluding one-time items. Interest expense is anticipated to be about 10.5% of revenues in the first quarter of 2026.

Even with that cost structure, management projected adjusted earnings per share to be 20% to 25% higher year over year for the first quarter, and at least 20% growth for full-year 2026.

ENVA: What to Watch Ahead

First, monitor whether Enova can deliver its 2026 originations growth expectation of 15% year over year and translate that into continued receivables growth.

Second, watch margin durability. The company is guiding consolidated net revenue margin of 55% to 60% for the first quarter, so investors will want to see profitability hold in that band while marketing remains in the upper teens and interest expense stays elevated.

ENVA carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Enova shares gained 32.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s gain of 20.2%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research



ENVA’s Peer Context

Enova’s peers within consumer loan industry group, OneMain Holdings OMF and Ally Financial ALLY are also witnessing strong growth.

OneMain Holdings’ continued consumer portfolio growth, product diversification, and expansion into auto finance and credit cards are likely to support its financials. Management anticipates managed receivables to grow in the range of 6-9%, driven by product innovation and new offerings while maintaining a conservative underwriting posture. OMF’s consumer loan yields are anticipated to remain at approximately 22.5% in the near term.

Ally Financial’s efforts to diversify revenues and simplify business along with a gradual increase in demand for consumer loans will likely keep aiding top-line growth. The company expects NIM (excluding OID) to be in the 3.60-3.70% range. Average earning assets are expected to rise 2-4% year over year. ALLY’s adjusted other revenues are expected to increase 0-5% year over year.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enova International, Inc. (ENVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.