How Energy Fuels Gears Up to Revitalize the US Nuclear Energy Sector

Energy Fuels UUUU is aggressively ramping up production and accelerating the development of long-term pipeline projects to establish itself as a key player in the resurgence of the U.S. nuclear energy sector. UUUU’s Pinyon Plain mine in Arizona produced a record 258,745 pounds of uranium in May. This was 71% higher than in April, with the ore grade also improving significantly to 2.14% from 1.64% in the previous month.

The mine delivered 478,384 pounds of uranium in January-May, averaging 96,000 pounds per month. Backed by this momentum, Energy Fuels expects its future output to exceed its earlier targets.

UUUU is expediting the permitting process for the Roca Honda project in New Mexico, which has been listed in the White House’s "FAST-41" federal permitting dashboard. Energy Fuels has resumed permitting efforts on the EZ Complex in northern Arizona, which consists of two closely located "breccia pipe" deposits, similar to the Pinyon Plain mine.

Meanwhile, the May 2025 Technical Report for the Bullfrog Project in Utah confirmed higher uranium resources. The project, currently in the permitting phase, has indicated mineral resources of 10.5 million pounds of uranium and inferred mineral resources of 3.4 million pounds.

With its current operations and development pipeline, the company can eventually produce up to 6 million pounds of uranium annually.

Its peer Ur Energy URG is currently operating the Lost Creek project in south-central Wyoming, which has an annual capacity of 1.2 million pounds. Ur Energy produced 83,066 pounds of uranium in the first quarter of 2025. Ur Energy recently received final approval for the expansion of Lost Creek. The company is also expanding operations at Shirley Basin, which will transform it into a two-mine operation. Shirley Basin has a licensed annual mine capacity of 1 million pounds.

Uranium Energy UEC is currently advancing the next generation of low-cost, In-Situ Recovery (“ISR”) mining uranium projects in the United States. Uranium Energy has three ISR hub-and-spoke platforms in South Texas and Wyoming. Uranium Energy recently announced the startup of Header House 10-7, marking the first new production area at Christensen Ranch as part of its phased restart.

UUUU’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Energy Fuels shares have gained 8.8% so far this year against the industry’s 2.5% dip.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

UUUU is trading at a forward 12-month price/sales multiple of 11.80X, at a significant premium to the industry’s 2.68. It has a Value Score of F.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Energy Fuels’ 2025 loss is pegged at 28 cents per share. However, the bottom-line estimate for 2026 is pegged at earnings of 6 cents. Here is how the EPS estimates for 2025 and 2026 have been revised over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

