Defined by contentious policy objectives and rampant partisanship, today's political environment is among the most dynamic in history. Against this backdrop, midterm elections are rapidly approaching and are poised to upend the balance of power in Washington.

In the upcoming webcast, How Elections Impact Your Portfolio: A Discussion with Nationwide, Ben Brewster, Vice President, Government Relations, Nationwide; Carson Lewis, Government Relations Consultant, Nationwide; and Paul Eisenhardt, AVP, Head of Nationwide Institutional Sales, Nationwide, will discuss the trends shaping today's political and policy environments, and what the upcoming election may mean for the future.

To help investors generate yields and further mitigate risks along the way, Nationwide offers a suite of Risk Managed Income ETF strategies, such as the Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NUSI) that targets high current income with a measure of downside risk protection. NUSI follows a rules-based options trading strategy that seeks to produce high income using the Nasdaq-100 Index, an index of the 100 largest non-financial stocks on the Nasdaq exchange. The ETF may potentially complement traditional equity and fixed income allocations or function as a possible hedge for investors.

Additionally, Nationwide has expanded its suite of risk-managed income ETFs to include the Nationwide S&P 500 Risk-Managed ETF (NSPI), the Nationwide Dow Jones Risk-Managed Income ETF (NDJI), and the Nationwide Russell 2000 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NTKI), which offer investors the opportunity for a more tactical approach to investing depending on the exposure of each index.

The ETF strategies seek high monthly income levels generated from both the dividends received from equity holdings and premiums from the options collar. Investors will potentially find high monthly income generation, partial downside risk mitigation, reduced duration risk and interest rate sensitivity, and potential capital appreciation from the equity-side participation.

Nationwide noted that the recent shift in the bond market climate has made fixed income investors more nervous about rising volatility. Despite the rising nervousness, investors still need bonds to provide income and act as a ballast against stock volatility.

"Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETFs offer innovative alternatives to traditional income investing by employing a dynamic, risk-managed net credit collar. Our ETFs target high current income and seek to provide investors with a measure of downside protection in falling markets and the potential for upside participation up to the strike price of the calls in rising markets," according to Nationwide.

Financial advisors who are interested in learning more about portfolio investment strategies can register for the Tuesday, September 20 webcast here. Read more on ETFtrends.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.