How Election Fears Can Drive Investing Decisions

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Corrupt government officials top the list of American fears, according to a survey by sociologists at Chapman University.

Since 2014, the Chapman University Survey of American Fears has asked more than 1,000 people across the country about 85 fears covering a wide range of categories, from crime to natural disasters to ghosts, spiders, and public speaking.

According to results released this month, a little more than 65% of respondents cited corrupt government officials as a top fear.

I’ve felt real fear before.

Many years ago, I was a passenger in a car speeding down the highway at about 70 miles an hour when one of the rear tires came off.

I was half-asleep when it happened. I remember feeling the thud as part of the car suddenly dropped from under us.

We spun several times and finally ended up facing the wrong way on the interstate, braced against a barrier that separated the lanes from traffic headed in the opposite direction.

Afterward, my heart was pounding, and I had trouble getting out of the car—not from any injuries but because my legs felt like noodles.

We all came out of the accident okay, but driving on the same stretch of highway again always raised my heart rate as the memories came back.

Fear of corrupt government officials isn’t the same type of fear from a car accident, but both are real

The Chapman survey also reveals what you might expect: political fears have intensified.

More than half of Americans (51.6%) fear the outcome of the November election while 48.6% are worried about potential civil unrest following the results.

“The fear of government corruption has consistently been one of the top fears expressed by Americans,” said Steve Pfaff, Ph.D., professor of sociology. “What that tells us is there is a profound mistrust; that American citizens are worried about their government and afraid that powerful or resourceful interests may have undue influence over the government.”

As we approach election day next Tuesday, both sides are already making accusations of cheating and corrupt government officials trying to rig the election.

Tensions are running high, and the country is as divided as it has been in modern times.

But you can’t let fear make decisions for you … and especially not about your money.

Fear and investing

Of course, the market has its own metric for measuring investor fear, the Volatility Index (VIX).

Put simply, it’s a measure of volatility in the markets. When the VIX moves higher, traders are more uncertain about the market.

Investing legend Louis Navellier is expecting escalating volatility in all sorts of asset classes and prices in the days immediately surrounding the election.

Remember, last December Louis made a big prediction about the presidential election – that Joe Biden would not be the Democratic nominee.

That was a bold prediction at the time, but it turned out to be true.

Now, Louis is predicting we will see a lot of fear and volatility in the week to come.

In a presentation about election-related fear and market volatility, Louis explained his prediction alongside Charles Sizemore, Chief Investment Officer at The Freeport Society.

If you’re new to the Digest, The Freeport Society is an alliance of free thinkers and truth sayers.

This group believes that free minds, free speech, free enterprise, and free markets made America the greatest country in history. They advocate for a return to those ideals.

In the Freeport Alpha service, Charles helps members generate alpha – marketing beating returns – through a systematic approach to investing.

Last week, in a presentation hosted by Louis, Charles shared his perspective on what could be coming in the days around the election, and what it could mean for investors.

Volatility has come back with a vengeance…

And it’s starting to surge right now leading into Election Day…

But if we’re right, the biggest spike of all will come the day after the election…

I believe next week… we could see the VIX double, triple or even worse.

I mean, from July to August of this year, we saw volatility triple on far less than the election shock we’re predicting here…

And what’s volatility, really?

It’s just a lot of unexpected, chaotic events, whipsawing investors.

Big moves up and down in the marketplace.

It’s basically uncertainty about the future.

And most investors get fearful and make dumb decisions when there’s fear and uncertainty in the market.

That’s why Louis and Charles are preparing to make profit from what’s coming.

During the The Day After Summit, they explained it all.

From how to put election volatility on your side… to why the purchasing power of the dollar is in danger regardless of who wins… to whether “this time is different” for heightened emotions surrounding the election…

Louis believes most investors aren’t ready for what’s coming.

Here’s Louis:

Most folks are simply preparing for a repeat of the contested election results of 2020. The truth is unlike anything you’re prepared for…

In the early hours of November 6th — the day after the election — we’re predicting that uncertainty and political strife will begin…

The day AFTER the election will be a critical date that could cause stock market chaos for everyday investors.

At The Day After Summit, Louis and Charles talk about how everyone in the markets should prepare.

You can click here to see a free recording of The Day After Summit.

More Americans are feeling real fear about the direction of the country – the Chapman survey makes that clear.

Given what’s coming next week, you owe it yourself to be prepared.

Enjoy your weekend,

Luis Hernandez

Editor in Chief, InvestorPlace

The post How Election Fears Can Drive Investing Decisions appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.