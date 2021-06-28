How El Salvador’s New Crypto Wallet Could Transform Monetary Policy

After passing the law to make Bitcoin a legal tender in El Salvador, President Nayib Bukele took a radical step to accelerate the adoption of Bitcoin by offering $30 worth of Bitcoin to any citizen who signs up for the new digital wallet by the government.

The new Bitcoin wallet is called Chivo, a slang for “cool” in El Salvador, and it can hold both Bitcoin and U.S. dollars. Citizens can receive $30 by simply downloading the app and registering as a user with their phone number and ID number.

Now, how can the new digital wallet transform El Salvador into a prospering country?

Faster payment system

Anybody who has traveled to third-world countries will know how excruciatingly difficult it is to withdraw money. The banking infrastructure is scarce and you will need to travel for hours just to make financial transactions. An El Salvadorian recently showed a Vice reporter how he was able to pay a phone bill through a digital wallet. This would have normally taken him three hours to do.

Plus, very few businesses have payment systems that accept debit cards. So, they rely on cash, but it is not easy to get cash in rural areas. And you wouldn’t want to carry large sums of cash on you all day long.

With digital wallets, you can make a peer-to-peer payment with QR codes instantly. All you need is two mobile phones. For example, this islander made an instant payment through Bitcoin without any payment system.

Democratizes access to banking

Chivo will allow mobile devices to send and receive money even if they don’t have a mobile data plan.

Around 70% of the population in El Salvador does not have bank accounts or access to any financial services. However, the country had the largest number of cell phones per person in Central America with 6.6 million for a population of 5.8 million, according to Inter Press Service.

As a result, El Salvadorians can finally send and receive money almost anywhere and anytime with the digital wallet.

Protection against inflation

The U.S. M2 money stock expanded from $15.35 trillion in February 2020 to $20.11 trillion in April 2021. That’s an increase of 32 percent in only 14 months. Having a digital wallet that holds Bitcoin gives citizens an alternative method to protect their assets against ballooning supply.

Citizens deserve the option to hold their assets in a decentralized currency that is deflationary if they choose to do so. Digital wallets that don’t require traditional banking infrastructure give them an opportunity to do so

A possible future of stable coins

Even if citizens prefer to transact in U.S. dollars, the digital wallet Chivo is vital in making remittances easy to use by adopting stable coins. Common stable coins, such as Tether, are pegged against U.S. dollars, which means that $1.00 is equal to 1.00 Tether. Tether will rise and fall with the U.S. dollars.

Believe it or not, remittances (money sent home from abroad) make up around 20% of the country’s gross domestic product, according to World Bank Group. This is a major part of the economy. But billions of dollars are lost every year through fees. Middlemen take cuts as large as 20 percent, which is a big chunk for a third-world country.

However, stable coins offer people an easy way to transfer U.S. dollars through cryptocurrency without paying fees. And these stable coins can easily be converted into Bitcoin within a digital wallet like Chivo.

Bottom line

Developed countries take the payment system for granted because our infrastructure allows us to make payments instantly. But third-world countries don’t share the same luxury since a simple process of withdrawing money can take hours and require paying high fees. With Chivo, El Salvador will finally democratize the access to financial services.

