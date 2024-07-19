How the Economies in 7 Battleground States Fared Under Biden’s Presidency

Every vote counts.

However, voters in seven states are likely to determine this year’s presidential election.

GOBankingRates compared key economic indicators such as the unemployment rate, personal income rate and median household income in 2024 vs. 2019.

Here’s how the economies fared in the seven battleground states under Biden’s presidency.

Overview

Trump leads Biden in all seven battleground states, according to the latest Real Clear Politics polling data.

However, voters in each of those states fared better under Biden in terms of unemployment, personal income and median household income.

The unemployment rate measures the percentage of the state’s labor force that is actively seeking work. Here, GOBankingRates used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics for May 2024, the most recent available, and May 2019.

Personal income rates reflect the average income earned per person in a state in a given year. GOBankingRates compiled personal income data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

And the median household income in 2019 and 2023 (the latest complete year available) indicates the standard of living in each state. GOBankingRates collected household incomes from Census Bureau data.

Arizona

Trump currently leads Biden by six points in the Grand Canyon State.

Unemployment: Arizona’s unemployment rate is 3.4%, compared to 4.9% in 2019 under former President Trump.

Arizona’s unemployment rate is 3.4%, compared to 4.9% in 2019 under former President Trump. Personal income: Arizona’s income increased by 8.4% during the first quarter of 2024, compared to 5.5% during the same period in 2019.

Arizona’s income increased by 8.4% during the first quarter of 2024, compared to 5.5% during the same period in 2019. Median household income (family of 4): $104,143 (2023); $80,956 (2019)

Georgia

According to recent polling data, the race between Biden and Trump is tighter in Georgia than in other battleground states, with Trump’s lead averaging 4%.

Unemployment: Roughly the same percentage (3.2%) of Georgia residents are actively looking for work as they were in May 2019 (3.8%), when Trump was president.

Roughly the same percentage (3.2%) of Georgia residents are actively looking for work as they were in May 2019 (3.8%), when Trump was president. Personal income: Peach State residents experienced a 6.9% boost in personal incomes during the first quarter of this year vs. 4.6% in 2019.

Peach State residents experienced a 6.9% boost in personal incomes during the first quarter of this year vs. 4.6% in 2019. Median household income (family of 4): $103,638 (2023); $82,476 (2019)

Michigan

It’s a mixed bag for Michigan voters. Trump carries the state by 1.6%. However, the Bloomberg poll shows Biden up by 5%.

Unemployment: Nearly 4% (3.9%) of Michigan residents are seeking work, slightly less than in May 2019 (4.2%).

Nearly 4% (3.9%) of Michigan residents are seeking work, slightly less than in May 2019 (4.2%). Personal income: Michigan residents saw their personal incomes increase 7.3% during the first quarter of 2024, compared to 3.9% in 2019.

Michigan residents saw their personal incomes increase 7.3% during the first quarter of 2024, compared to 3.9% in 2019. Median household income (family of 4): $111,606 (2023); $92,742 (2019)

Nevada

Trump leads Nevada by an average of 5.1%. The Republican Remington Research polling firm shows the former President leading the state by 7%.

Unemployment: Nevada’s unemployment rate in May was 5.1%, which is lower than the long-term average of almost 6.8%, according to YCharts. Nevertheless, it was better in May 2019, at 4%.

Nevada’s unemployment rate in May was 5.1%, which is lower than the long-term average of almost 6.8%, according to YCharts. Nevertheless, it was better in May 2019, at 4%. Personal income: Nevada residents witnessed an 8.3% surge in their personal incomes during Q1 of 2024, compared to 4.4% in 2019.

Nevada residents witnessed an 8.3% surge in their personal incomes during Q1 of 2024, compared to 4.4% in 2019. Median household income (family of 4): $95,950 (2023); $84,997 (2019)

North Carolina

Tar Heels prefer Trump over Biden by an average of 5.7%. The conservative-backed American Greatness organization placed Trump’s lead in North Carolina at as much as 8%, while Bloomberg puts Trump’s lead at 3%.

Unemployment: North Carolina’s unemployment rate is lower (3.6%) than in May 2019, when it was 4.1%.

North Carolina’s unemployment rate is lower (3.6%) than in May 2019, when it was 4.1%. Personal income: North Carolina residents, like residents of Nevada, saw personal income grow 8.3% in Q1 2024, compared to 2.7% in 2019.

North Carolina residents, like residents of Nevada, saw personal income grow 8.3% in Q1 2024, compared to 2.7% in 2019. Median household income (family of 4): $107,128 (2023); $85,021 (2019)

Pennsylvania

Both Biden and Trump have campaigned aggressively in Pennsylvania, where Trump carries the state by an average of 4.5%. Bloomberg’s poll puts Trump’s lead at 7%.

Unemployment: Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was 3.4% in May. However, fewer Pennsylvania residents are seeking work now than the 3.8% who were in May 2019.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was 3.4% in May. However, fewer Pennsylvania residents are seeking work now than the 3.8% who were in May 2019. Personal income: Pennsylvania residents’ personal incomes grew an average of 6.9% during Q1 of 2024, compared to 3.5% in 2019.

Pennsylvania residents’ personal incomes grew an average of 6.9% during Q1 of 2024, compared to 3.5% in 2019. Median household income (family of 4): $122,083 (2023); $100,078 (2019)

Wisconsin

The presidential race is tight in Wisconsin, where voters currently favor Trump by an average of 3%. However, poll results differ. Remington Research has Trump with a 6% advantage, while Bloomberg polls show Biden up by 3%.

Unemployment: Wisconsin’s 2.9% unemployment rate is nearly identical to May 2019’s 2.8% rate.

Wisconsin’s 2.9% unemployment rate is nearly identical to May 2019’s 2.8% rate. Personal income: Wisconsin residents witnessed a 6.2% rise in their personal incomes during the first quarter of 2024, compared to 4% in 2019.

Wisconsin residents witnessed a 6.2% rise in their personal incomes during the first quarter of 2024, compared to 4% in 2019. Median household income (family of 4): $118, 441 (2023); $99,341 (2019)

Editor’s note on election coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. For more coverage on this topic, please check out How the Economies Fared In 7 Battleground States Under Trump’s Presidency.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How the Economies in 7 Battleground States Fared Under Biden’s Presidency

