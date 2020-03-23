How EchoStar (SATS) Stock Stands Out in a Strong Industry

One stock that might be an intriguing choice for investors right now is EchoStar Corporation SATS. This is because this security in the Satellite and Communication space is seeing solid earnings estimate revision activity, and is in great company from a Zacks Industry Rank perspective.

This is important because, often times, a rising tide will lift all boats in an industry, as there can be broad trends taking place in a segment that are boosting securities across the board. This is arguably taking place in the Satellite and Communication space as it currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50 out of more than 250 industries, suggesting it is well-positioned from this perspective, especially when compared to other segments out there.

Meanwhile, EchoStar is actually looking pretty good on its own too. The firm has seen solid earnings estimate revision activity over the past two months, suggesting analysts are becoming a bit more bullish on the firm’s prospects in both the short and long term.

In fact, over the past two months, current quarter estimates have narrowed from a loss of 13 cents per share to a loss of 10 cents, while current year estimates have risen from a loss of 96 cents per share to a loss of 45 cents. This has helped SATS to earn a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), further underscoring the company’s solid position. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

So, if you are looking for a decent pick in a strong industry, consider EchoStar. Not only is its industry currently in the top third, but it is seeing solid estimate revisions as of late, suggesting it could be a very interesting choice for investors seeking a name in this great industry segment.

