How ‘Eat Now, Pay Later’ Could Sneakily Affect Your Paycheck Before You Even Get It

Klarna (an AI-powered installment lender) and DoorDash (a food delivery app) have partnered up to offer more ways to pay for groceries, meals, retail items and more. But why?

These “flexible payment options are essential to meeting our customers’ needs,” Anand Subbarayan, DoorDash’s head of money products, said in a press release.

While there may be some benefits here, there are also some not-quite-hidden downsides that could end up affecting your finances.

The Flexible Payment Options

With this new partnership, DoorDash customers will have three options to pay for food (through Klarna):

Pay Later: This allows you to defer payments over a period of time (interest rates vary).

This allows you to defer payments over a period of time (interest rates vary). Pay in 4: With this option, you can split your purchase across four interest-free payments (late fees apply).

With this option, you can split your purchase across four interest-free payments (late fees apply). Pay in Full: You can make the full payment with credit or debit to avoid interest charges.

Note that these payment options will be available only to U.S.-based DoorDash customers.

How This Deal Could Affect Your Paycheck

Who doesn’t love flexibility and convenience? But when it comes to using food loans — or “buy now, pay later” type plans — it can also have disastrous consequences on your paycheck.

“Finances focused backwards are generally a problem,” said Melanie Musson, a personal finance expert with Clearsurance.com. “The more money you spend paying for things you’ve already bought, the less money you have to improve your life and finances.”

If you buy a meal for $60 and split that into four equal monthly payments (Klarna’s Pay in 4 option), that’s $15 a month. Now, that might not seem like a lot, but you have to consider the fact that you’re essentially paying for one meal for four months.

It’s also possible that you’ll use the “buy now, pay later” system on other food deliveries while you’re still paying off the first purchase. If you do, you’re essentially doubling up on payments.

Let’s take a look at an example.

You pay $15 (or 25%) of an initial $60 order upfront. All other payments are spread across three equal installments.

A month later, you make another $60 purchase using the same system. You’ll pay $15 for that purchase plus the previous month’s second payment of $15. The total payment amount is $30.

Assuming no other purchases are made, you’ll pay $30 in the third month, $30 in the fourth month (to finish the first purchase) and $15 in the fifth month (to finish off the second purchase).

This might not be a problem if you’re used to juggling multiple payments like this. But if you’re using the “buy now, pay later” option because finances are tight, it could become a major issue.

‘Eat Now, Pay Later’ Is a Trap Waiting to Happen

The average U.S. consumer spent $1,224 a month on debt last year, according to Experian data. This is 5.2% more than they spent the year before.

For those who aren’t careful with their money, or who are already living paycheck to paycheck, the ease of paying for food in installments only adds to the overall debt burden.

“Since many people already have a problem with credit card debt thanks to impulsive spending, having a new option to cover a different impulse (hunger and cravings) will only lead to increased debt,” Musson said.

On X, Douglas A. Boneparth, president of Bone Fide Wealth, had this to say: “Eat now, pay later is an awful trap. If you need to borrow to have a burrito delivered to you, you are the product. Nothing more. These companies aren’t helping people. In fact, they are taking advantage of them.”

Beware of Fees

The Klarna and DoorDash deal could be a more affordable alternative to high-interest credit cards, but it’s not free. Not only do “food loans” add up, which can cut into your paycheck before you even get to spend it, but there’s also the possibility of interest and late fees.

You won’t pay anything extra if you pay on time. But Klarna does charge up to $7 in late fees for missed payments. The total sum of those late fees will never be more than 25% of your initial order value.

Say you paid for a $100 food delivery two months ago using the “Pay in 4” plan. If you miss this month’s $25 payment, you could be charged up to $25 in total late fees. Depending on your paycheck, that could be a significant chunk of cash.

