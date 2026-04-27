How DramaBox Deal Will Boost Trade Desk's Open Internet Strategy

The digital advertising landscape is undergoing a profound shift. As marketers move away from walled gardens toward the open Internet, platforms that can unify fragmented audiences and content formats are gaining importance. The Trade Desk, Inc.’s TTD recent partnership with DramaBox could meaningfully strengthen its long-term growth and market position. This collaboration makes TTD the first demand-side platform (DSP) to integrate with DramaBox, bringing short drama into the open Internet advertising ecosystem. It expands advertiser access to a fast-growing content format alongside CTV, mobile, audio and digital publishing.

Fragmented consumer attention is a major challenge, as audiences shift constantly across platforms and formats. Short drama bridges this gap, combining TV-like storytelling with mobile-friendly accessibility, allowing advertisers to create continuous narratives across channels like CTV. DramaBox’s move to programmatic advertising marks a shift for premium storytelling, prioritizing scale, measurement and efficiency. Through The Trade Desk, it gains brand safety, precise targeting and transparent metrics, enabling advertisers to access high-quality narrative content without losing programmatic advantages.

The integration of short drama enhances engagement through repeat viewing, improves cost efficiency, supports global yet localized campaigns and strengthens cross-channel strategies with CTV and mobile. By integrating DramaBox, TTD strengthens open Internet alternatives to platforms like Google and Meta, reducing reliance on closed ecosystems while offering greater transparency and control. As the first DSP partner, it also gains early data advantages, stronger publisher ties and clear differentiation—reinforcing its leadership in programmatic advertising.

How Does TTD Stack Up Against Competitors?

Magnite, Inc. MGNI believes its sell-side position, with strong supply access and scaled, interoperable data, positions it as a long-term winner in digital advertising. CTV forms the majority of its business, driven by streaming growth and strength in AI-powered transactions. Recently, Hearst News has chosen Magnite as a preferred partner for premium ad formats across its web and CTV inventory, while expanding its collaboration through a new SpringServe integration. In April Magnite partnered with AMC Global Media to enable programmatic access to its unified linear and streaming inventory via ClearLine, allowing advertisers to buy across networks, FAST channels and AMC+ through a single-entry point and reach a broad, engaged audience.

PubMatic, Inc. PUBM is a top-tier AI-infused ad tech firm, enabling AI adoption across the open Internet. Emerging revenue streams, including Activate, commerce media and new AI solutions, nearly doubled in 2025, accounting for about 10% of total revenues. In March, PubMatic launched France’s first agentic advertising campaign with Amnet for INTERBEV, targeting cooking enthusiasts and consumers of responsibly sourced French meat. Powered by PubMatic’s Activate platform, the campaign uses AI agents to plan, execute and optimize media from a simple natural language brief, marking a shift toward fully automated, LLM-driven programmatic advertising with a focus on high video completion rates.

TTD Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of TTD have lost 56% in the past year against the Zacks Internet – Services industry’s growth of 100.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In terms of forward price/earnings, TTD’s shares are trading at 17.88X, lower than the Internet Services industry’s 27.88X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TTD’s earnings for 2026 has been revised downward over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

TTD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Trade Desk (TTD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Magnite, Inc. (MGNI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PubMatic, Inc. (PUBM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.