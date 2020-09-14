How Dollar Cost Averaging Can Provide Calm in Turbulent Markets

Investing through the pandemic has been an exercise in patience and calm. Market volatility has caused dramatic swings from week to week—sometimes from day to day—leaving new investors to wonder: how do I know when to buy and when to sell?

There is a way that doesn’t require timing the market (never a good idea) or any other extreme technique: dollar cost averaging. Simply put, it’s a tried-and-true formulaic approach to regularly investing a fixed amount of money at predetermined intervals in a particular security. Investing this way helps to strip the emotion out of investing because the same amount of money is being invested regardless of whether the market is on a tear (and prices are higher) or there’s a sell-off (and stock prices are lower). This is especially important for new investors who tend to panic when there’s the kind of extreme stock market swings we’ve seen in 2020.

Instead of investing one lump sum of money at one time, dollar cost averaging allows an investor to commit smaller amounts over a longer period of time. This spreads the cost basis of a security (the original purchase price) over several years and at different prices so that an investor is protected against the ups and downs in the market.

For example, if you have $3,000 to invest in a portfolio of stocks, instead of buying all $3,000 worth of those assets on day one, you would invest a portion of that money over a longer period of time. That might mean investing $750 each quarter, or $1,000 each month for three months.

Financial advisors say that the advantage of this approach is that you’re able to buy more of the security when prices are lower and fewer shares when prices are higher. Buying assets at elevated prices makes it harder later on to sell that asset and still make a profit.

To get started with a dollar cost averaging approach, keep these three things in mind:

Decide how much money you can invest each month. Yes, it’s great to sock away lots of money for retirement starting at an early age, but make sure your financial house is in order first. Pay down credit card debt as much as possible and then decide on an amount you can comfortably and regularly contribute on a consistent basis.

Put together a portfolio with assets that you’ll want to hold over the long-term (meaning at least five to 10 years). Dollar cost averaging has nothing to do with day trading or getting in and out of stocks each week. You can work with a financial advisor to build a portfolio, or create one yourself using low-cost index funds—a type of mutual fund or exchange-traded fund (ETF) with holdings that track the components of a financial market index, such as the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (S&P 500) or the Nasdaq 100.

Establish a schedule. Your investments don’t need to be monthly. They can be weekly or even quarterly. The most important point with dollar cost averaging is that they’re consistent. An employer-sponsored 401(k) will allow you to designate a specific percentage of pre-tax dollars to be invested into a retirement plan. If you’re investing on your own, consider setting up an automatic withdrawal plan out of your checking account so that it’s consistent and you don’t have to remember to do it.

In these times of market volatility and economic uncertainty, dollar cost averaging is a simple way to stay invested in the stock market. By taking a slow and steady approach, new investors can begin to build wealth without having to react to the inevitable ups and downs.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.