How Does Your Social Security Benefit Compare to the Average? Here's How to Find Out

Social Security benefits can go a long way in retirement, and for millions of older adults, they're a critical source of income. In fact, around 21% of U.S. adults age 50 and older say they don't have any other retirement income outside of Social Security, according to a 2023 survey from the Nationwide Retirement Institute.

It's wise, then, to ensure you're making the most of your benefits. While everyone's situation is different, it can sometimes be helpful to see how your monthly payments stack up to the average. Here's how to tell where you stand -- as well as a few ways to increase your benefits.

What's the average Social Security benefit?

How much you receive from Social Security will depend on three main factors: how long you've worked, your earnings throughout your career, and the age you begin claiming.

As of August 2023, the average retired worker collects around $1,840 per month in benefits. Those entitled to spousal benefits receive, on average, around $890 per month from Social Security. And the average disabled worker collects roughly $1,487 per month.

To see where you stand, you can check your benefit amount through your statements. If you're not receiving your statements by mail, you can see them online through your personal mySocialSecurity account. From there, you'll see an estimate of your benefit amount based on your real earnings throughout your career.

Keep in mind that if you haven't yet worked long enough to qualify for Social Security (at least 10 years), you won't see an estimate. Also, if your income changes significantly between now and retirement, your actual benefit amount may differ.

How to increase your benefit amount

As of 2023, the maximum you can receive from Social Security is a whopping $4,555 per month. The average worker, then, has plenty of room to boost their benefits before reaching the cap.

There are three main ways to increase the size of your checks:

Ensure you've worked long enough: The Social Security Administration calculates your benefit by taking an average of your wages over the 35 highest-earning years of your career. That number is then adjusted for inflation, and the result is the amount you'll receive at your full retirement age. If you haven't worked a full 35 years before you file, that will bring down your earnings average -- and your monthly benefit. Increase your income: The maximum taxable earnings limit is the highest income subject to Social Security taxes. As of 2023, this limit is $160,200 per year. You don't necessarily need to reach this cap to increase your benefits, but the closer you can get to it, the more you'll earn each month. Wait a little longer to begin claiming: You can file for Social Security at age 62 or anytime thereafter, but the longer you wait (up to age 70), the more you'll receive each month. Claiming at 62 will permanently reduce your benefit by up to 30%. Wait until 70, though, and you'll receive your full benefit amount plus at least 24% extra every month.

Social Security can make an enormous difference in retirement, so it pays to have a basic understanding of how the program works. When you know how much to expect as well as how to maximize your monthly payments, you can set yourself up for a more financially secure retirement.

