How Does Your Costco Spending Compare to the Average Member’s?

Costco offers great prices on everything from groceries to electronics to luxury beauty items, but because of its bulk offerings, it’s really easy to spend a lot of money on every trip to the warehouse club. So if you’re shocked by your receipt when you leave the store, you’re probably not alone.

I Work at Costco: Here Are 12 Insider Secrets You Should Know

Find Out: How To Get Cash Back on Your Everyday Purchases

GOBankingRates asked over 1,000 Americans about their Costco spending habits, from how much they spend on an average trip to how often they visit. Here’s a look at what we found — see how your Costco spending stacks up.

How Much Americans Spend at Costco

According to the GOBankingRates survey, the majority of Costco members spend between $50 and $200 on their average trip, with 17% spending between $50 and $100, 17% spending between $101 and $150, and 16% spending between $151 and $200.

Here’s a breakdown of how many Costco members spend more or less than that on their average trip:

9% spend under $50

8% spend between $201 and $250

10% spend between $251 and $300

6% spend between $301 and $350

9% spend between $351 and $400

8% spend over $400

Young Americans tend to be bigger Costco spenders than older Americans, the survey found. Those ages 18 to 24 were the most likely to spend over $400 on a single Costco trip, with 16% of members in this age range saying they typically spend this much. On the other end of the spectrum, 52% of Costco members ages 55 to 64 and 44% of members age 65 and older said they usually spend $100 or less.

See More: 7 Luxury Goods That Are Cheaper at Costco

How Often Americans Visit Costco

Most Costo members say they stock up at the warehouse club once or twice per month, with 22% going every other week and 29% going once a month.

Here’s often other Costco members say they make trips to the store:

5% go every day

9% go multiple times per week

15% go once a week

15% go once every few months

6% go once or twice a year

The majority of Americans of all ages mostly go once or twice a month, but older Costco members are more likely to go less frequently — among those ages 55 to 64, 27% go once every few months and 13% go once or twice a year, and among those ages 65 and older, 28% go once every few months and 14% go once or twice a year.

Tips for Making the Most of Your Costco Membership

No matter how often you shop and how much you typically spend, it’s a good idea to be a savvy Costco shopper. Here are a few tips for making the most of your membership:

Shop the members-only savings for the best available discounts.

Take advantage of bundle deals.

Check out the “While Supplies Last” section on Costco.com.

Stick to the store brand for the best prices.

More From GOBankingRates

Methodology: GOBankingRates surveyed 1,028 Americans ages 18 and older from across the country between June 27 and June 29, 2023, asking nine different questions: (1) Have you used Artificial Intelligence (AI) for any of the following? (Select all that apply); (2) In retirement, how much do you think you’ll need in Social Security monthly, in order to retire comfortably?; (3) How much do you spend on your average Costco trip?; (4) How often do you go to Costco?; (5) What items do you purchase most frequently at Costco?; (6) How do you think the restart of student loan payments will affect the economy in 2023 and beyond?; (7) How much student loan debt do you currently have?; (8) How will the restart of student loan payments affect your financial situation? (Select all that apply); and (9) How much did you (or do you expect to) inherit from your parents/relatives? GOBankingRates used PureSpectrum’s survey platform to conduct the poll.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Does Your Costco Spending Compare to the Average Member’s?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.