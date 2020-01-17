How Does Walgreens Spend Its Money?

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NYSE:WBA) total expenses have increased gradually from around $99 billion in fiscal 2015 to about $133 billion in fiscal 2019. As a percentage of revenues, expenses have grown, going from 95.9% to 97.1% over the same period.

Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) is the biggest expense head for the company, with it being 74% of revenue in fiscal 2015, before increasing to around 78% of revenue in fiscal 2019. This compares with CVS Health, which saw its COGS as % of revenue decline from 84% in 2016 to an estimated 61% in 2019. However, in the case of CVS, the Aetna acquisition resulted in a significant decline in COGS in 2019, while its operating expenses grew. The increase in COGS for Walgreens has led to a slower growth in profitability, driving EPS from $4.06 to $4.29 between fiscal 2015 and fiscal 2019, reflecting growth of 5.6%, as compared to revenue growth of 32.3% over the same period.

The company’s stock price has corrected over 35% between fiscal 2015 and 2019, and this can partly be attributed to the growth in expenses. However, for fiscal 2020, COGS as % of revenue is expected to remain around the 78% mark, while revenues are expected to grow 2%. Net income margin could still see a slight decline due to an increase in other expenses, including interest. Below, we take a look at the key drivers of Walgreens’ expenses and net margins. You can look at our interactive dashboard analysis ~ WBA Expenses: How Does Walgreens Boots Alliance Spend Money? ~ for more details.

Breakdown of Walgreens’ Total Expenses In Fiscal 2019:

Total = $133 billion

COGS = $106.8 billion

Operating Expenses = $24.8 billion

Provision for income taxes = $0.7 billion

Non-operating expenses = $0.6 billion

Walgreens’ Net Income Margin Has Largely Been On A Decline Over The Recent Years, Although It Saw Slight Jump In Fiscal 2018, Due To Lower Spend On SG&A

Walgreens’ Total Expenses Stood At $133 Billion In Fiscal 2019, And They Could Increase To $136 Billion In Fiscal 2020

Walgreens’ total expenses have grown from $99 billion in fiscal 2015 to about $133 billion in fiscal 2019.

For fiscal 2020, we expect total expenses to be around $136 billion, which comprises of 1) COGS: $109.1 billion 2) Operating Expenses: $25.1 billion 3) Non-Operating Expense: $0.7 billion 4) Income Taxes: $1.2 billion

Below, we take a look at how the company’s key expense components have trended and the key reasons for the change.

1. COGS Has Been On A Rise

Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) has increased from $76.7 billion in fiscal 2015 to $106.8 billion in fiscal 2019.

This can be attributed to overall growth in customers, as well as pricing trends.

It could grow to $109.1 billion in fiscal 2020, in line with revenue growth.

As % of revenue, COGS has increased from 74% to 78% over the same period.

2. Operating Costs Have Largely Been Stable

Operating Costs have increased from $20.8 billion in fiscal 2015 to $24.8 billion in fiscal 2019 driven by: (A) $2.9 billion increase in SG&A, and (B) $1.2 billion increase in other expenses (gains).



(A) SG&A Grew From $22.4 Billion In Fiscal 2015 To $25.2 Billion In Fiscal 2019

This was driven by the overall growth in sales.

As a % of revenues, SG&A declined from 21.7% to 18.4% over the same period.

The figure is expected to decline slightly to 18.3% in fiscal 2020.

(B) Other Expenses (Gains) Have Increased Over The Recent Years

The company reported gains of $1.6 billion in fiscal 2015, and the figure declined to $0.4 billion in fiscal 2019, amid increase in other expenses.

As a % of revenues, Other Expenses grew from -1.5% to -0.3% over the same period.

The jump in fiscal 2016 can partly be attributed to other expenses of $180 million, as compared to gains of $1.5 billion in the prior fiscal related to Alliance Boots acquisition and AmerisourceBergen warrants.

3. Walgreens’ Non-Operating Expenses Primarily Includes Interest Expenses

Interest expenses grew from $605 million in fiscal 2015 to $704 million in fiscal 2019.

As a % of long-term debt, interest expenses grew from 4.6% To 6.0% over the same period, amid growing interest rates.

The company’s long term debt jumped to $17.8 billion in fiscal 2016 with respect to financing for the Rite Aid transaction.

However, it has been on a decline thereafter, and stood at $11.1 billion in fiscal 2019.

4. Walgreens’ Income Tax Expense Has Fluctuated In Recent Years

This was partly driven by the Tax Cut and Jobs Act, which impacted the taxes in fiscal 2018 and 2019.

Over the recent years the company has recorded certain tax benefits, including from its Rite Aid transaction, among others, and the same resulted in lower taxes.

Effective Tax Rate declined from 17% to 11% between fiscal 2015 and fiscal 2019.

We expect the figure to be around the corporate tax rate of 21% in fiscal 2020.

