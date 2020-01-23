How Does This Frothy Stock Market Run End?

Where is the top to this stock market run? Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, has a few thoughts on that. He’s here with me now.

1. Is this all about momentum in the Large Caps or is there more to it than that?

2. This market is in uncharted water. The size of the stock market relative to the size of our economy is at an all time high. Does that mean that the market is detached from reality? Is stock growth unrealistically valued?

3. So, what does the continued bull case for stocks in the early going of 2020 here depend on?

4. You see two overlooked stock market setups that investors need to be aware of as we start this year. What are they?

5. Is the thinking that this market is obviously due for a correction flawed when you look at the fundamental data?

6. Is the spread of the China Coronavirus putting downward pressure on global markets?

7. Do you see any other market shockers, either positive or negative, for the first half of this year?

8. Stocks on your radar here include Methode Electronics (MEI), Roche Holdings AG (RHHBY) and Belden (BDC).

Chief Equity Strategist & Economist, John Blank, assessing this market’s record run. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.

