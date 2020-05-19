How does the COVID battlefield look?

Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, wrote recently, “There are a variety of facets to the world’s COVID19 battle scenes. Take them all in at the same time -- to see most clearly where COVID19 matters stand.” So what did he actually mean by that? He’s with me on the phone now to elaborate.

1. John, at least one facet to this lies in the biotech sector correct?

2. As I understand this, with regard to biotech company Moderna, that you mention in your May Market Strategy, recently the CNBC Covid-19 Testing & Treatments Index jumped more than 2%, led higher, in part, by shares of Moderna. A portion of the funding for the manufacturing operations of a vaccine in the U.S. will come from Moderna's contract with Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Is that right?

3. Another large and important facet to this story lies in the shutdowns around the world. We are now watching a staggered opening of economies, both stateside and abroad. How much longer can the lockdowns continue before we come close to a second Depression either here or in other countries?



4. Because the stock market’s all over the place here, are investors showing too much optimism over the market’s looking forward to a 2021 recovery?



5. One of the salient and surprising features of this Spring pandemic rally is the amount of bullish speculation that was going on. If U.S. stocks continue to rally, could we be looking at the longest Bull Market here followed by the Shortest Bear Market?



6. Because you call this a risk market, is what we’re seeing gambling by the risk traders?



7. But you’re still calling it a “Fair and Square” market. Why?



8. You say Prices on respectable stocks are still better than six or eight months ago. A few that have your interest now are, Amcor Plc (AMCR), The JM Smucker Company (SJM) and Pinterest (PINS).

Chief Equity Strategist & Economist, John Blank, with me and with John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.