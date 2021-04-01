How Does the AstraZeneca Vaccine Measure Up to Rivals?

In this Motley Fool Live video recorded on March 26, healthcare and cannabis bureau chief Corinne Cardina and Fool.com contributor Adria Cimino discuss whether lesser efficacy versus rivals will hurt the AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) coronavirus vaccine candidate.

10 stocks we like better than AstraZeneca PLC

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and AstraZeneca PLC wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Corinne Cardina: How did these numbers stack up to the vaccines we're already familiar with? Obviously, Johnson & Johnson is one-dose, it's a little bit of apples to oranges there. The Pfizer and the Moderna vaccine uses a completely different technology because they're mRNA. But in terms of efficacy, is this on par with what we're seeing?

Adria Cimino: It's less than Moderna and Pfizer, they're up at 94, 95%. They're really, really high. However, again we have to put it into perspective. Their trial took place a little bit earlier. When they generated their data, it was before all these strains were gaining ground. Any of the recent data that comes out just in recent weeks had a lot of the strains involved too. It's very difficult to compare them exactly. The best thing to say is that they all are pretty strong vaccines, they're all pretty good. The idea of having 60-plus% efficacy is already very strong. The FDA, it originally set a bar for 50% and higher. We're looking at some pretty good vaccines here.

Cardina: Certainly. Ultimately, the 100% efficacy in severe disease prevention is very, very important and something to keep in mind.

Adria Cimino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Corinne Cardina owns shares of Moderna Inc.. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson and Moderna Inc.. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.