How Does Tesla Spend Its Money?

Electric vehicle major Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) had a strong 2019, with its stock price soaring by close to 35% through the year driven by growing revenues and better cost management, which has enabled to company to post surprise quarterly profits. In this analysis, we take a look at the key drivers of Tesla’s Expenses and Net Margins.

TAKEAWAYS

Tesla’s total expenses have trended higher from $6 billion in 2015 to $22.5 billion in 2018.

As a % of Revenues, Expenses have declined from 110% to 105% over the same period.

Cost of Revenues is the biggest driver of Tesla’s expenses, accounting for 76% of Revenue in 2015 and 81% of Revenues in 2018.

We estimate that this increase in the Cost of Revenue as % of Revenue has impacted Tesla’s Operating Income by about $1.1 billion.

However, with Revenue expected to pick up in the near term driven by the production ramp-up of the Model 3 and upcoming Model Y, Cost of Sales as % of revenue is likely to decline to 79% in 2020, leading to improved operating profits.

A Closer Look At Tesla’s Key Expenses

Tesla’s Total Expenses Have Increased from $6 billion in 2015 to $22.5 billion in 2018, driven by the launch of the Model 3. We expect Total Expenses to grow to ~$28 billion by 2020

Tesla’s Cost of Revenues has increased from around $4 billion in 2015 to $17.4 billion in 2018 driven by higher delivery volumes. We expect Cost of Revenues to rise to about $23 billion by 2020.

Tesla’s Operating Expenses have increased from $1.6 billion in 2015 to $4.4 billion in 2019, driven largely by higher SG&A expenses. We expect Operating Expenses to decline over 2019 and 2020, as Tesla has been scaling back on its selling-related expenses via manpower reductions and a lower store count.

Tesla’s R&D Expenses grew from $0.7 billion in 2015 to about $1.5 billion in 2018. We expect R&D spending to fall to about $1.4 billion over the next 2 years.

Tesla’s SG&A Expenses increased from $0.9 billion in 2015 to about $2.8 billion in 2018. We expect SG&A expenses to decline to about $2.7 billion by 2020.

Tesla’s Non-Operating Expenses, which include Interest Expenses, net of Interest Income and Other Expenses, have increased from about $160 million in 2015 to about $620 million in 2018, driven largely by higher Interest Expenses. We expect Non-Operating Expenses to grow further to about $780 million.

Tesla’s Income Tax Expenses have increased from $13 million to $58 million between 2015 and 2018. While the company remains loss-making, it has been paying taxes in certain foreign jurisdictions. We expect Tax Expenses to grow to close to $120 million by 2020.

