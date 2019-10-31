How Does Tata Motors Compare Against A Giant Like Toyota Motors?

Tata Motors (NYSE: TTM), an Indian auto company, manufactures vehicles such as cars, trucks, and vans under 3 major brands that are Tata, Jaguar, and Land Rover. The vehicles are sold across various regions such as Asia-Pacific, Europe, Americas, and Africa. The end users are individuals and/or companies as Tata Motors manufactures both passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles.

Major competitors are companies like Daimler AG, Toyota Motors, Honda, Ford, Volkswagen, and General Motors.

In this analysis we see how Tata Motors’ (Tata) Revenue, Sales Volume, and Net Income Margin compare against one of its biggest competitors, i.e. Toyota Motors (Toyota).

In this analysis we see how Tata Motors' (Tata) Revenue, Sales Volume, and Net Income Margin compare against one of its biggest competitors, i.e. Toyota Motors (Toyota).

How does Tata’s Revenue compare with Toyota Revenue?

Tata has seen an improvement in sales revenue over the last 3 years primarily due to high growth in the domestic market of the Tata brand and increase in average price of JLR. Total Revenue has increased from around $41 billion in 2017 to $43.6 billion in 2019. Trefis estimates Total Revenue to increase further to around $44.2 billion in 2020.

Toyota has seen an improvement in sales revenue over the last 3 years primarily due to an increase in average price. Total Revenue has increased from around $262.8 billion in 2017 to $272.3 billion in 2019. Trefis estimates Total Revenue to increase further to around $283.7 billion in 2020.

