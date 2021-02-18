How Does Scuba Diving Insurance Work?

Scuba diving insurance protects divers from paying medical bills for life threatening injuries that may not be normally covered under health or travel insurance policies.

As a general rule, the deeper you dive, the better the chance that insurance won’t cover the dive. The extra risks associated with diving make specialized scuba diving insurance worth the extra time, research and money.

Unique Risks to Scuba Divers

While diving remains a relatively safe sport when practiced within the limits of training and experience, there are unique risks associated with what insurance companies often consider an “extreme sport.”

One of the most costly (and painful) scuba diving injuries is decompression sickness (DCS) or, as it’s more commonly known, “the bends.” Divers “get bent” when the excess nitrogen gas in a diver’s body tissues begins to expand and attempts to escape the body via the shortest route: through the tissue.

Recreational divers following guidelines for no-decompression diving are unlikely to get bent; the incidence of DCS is estimated at three cases per 10,000 dives. The occasional “undeserved hit” does happen—getting bent even when following all of the guidelines is unlikely but possible. Scuba diving limits are based on theoretical models; even when all rules are followed, there is always risk.

There are many other risks too. Other moderate to severe risks to scuba divers include:

Ear and sinus barotrauma

Pulmonary barotrauma

Arterial gas embolism

The risk (no matter the amount) of experiencing any of these conditions during or after a dive makes dive insurance a good idea when scuba activities aren’t covered by regular health or travel insurance.

What’s Covered By Dive Insurance?

Scuba travel insurance covers medical expenses resulting from scuba diving accidents. The odds of a major scuba diving accident are low when diving within the limits of training, but the costs are high: Treatment in a recompression chamber following development of the bends can easily cost you thousands of dollars.

In addition to covering the cost of medical expenses, dive insurance may also cover:

The cost of transportation from the dive site to the hospital

Travel expenses following a diving accident

Lost, stolen or damaged equipment

Permanent and total disability, such as the loss of hands, feet or eyesight

Repatriation of remains

The exact details of coverage will vary among insurers, so it’s always a good idea to check the coverage limits and know what’s covered before purchasing. You may want to upgrade your coverage if it’s insufficient. For example, a Gold plan from DiveAssure covers up to $2,000 for lost diving equipment. If that’s not enough, you can get up to $4,000 in coverage through the Platinum plan.

Who Sells Scuba Diving Insurance?

DAN

Divers Alert Network (DAN) offers reasonably-priced policies tailored specifically to divers. DAN’s insurance does not have gas or depth limitations, so at all depths, diving with DAN is covered.

DAN offers three policy tiers: Master, Preferred and Guardian. Each higher-tier policy offers an increased coverage limit as well as increased benefits. For example, only the Guardian policy covers search and rescue for diving accidents but both the Guardian and Preferred policies offer some coverage for non-dive related accidents when traveling internationally.

Before purchasing insurance with DAN, membership to the network is required, as is the annual membership fee of $35. Rates vary slightly depending on your state, but divers can expect to pay around $44, $79 and $119 per year for Master, Preferred and Guardian policies, respectively. Some components of coverage by DAN are subject to a $250 deductible.

Dive Assure

Dive Assure, as its name suggests, primarily exists as a dive insurance company. It also offers travel insurance.

The company offers two policies: Gold scuba insurance and Platinum scuba insurance. Both policies offer annual coverage, but the Gold scuba diving insurance policy offers short-term coverage, too—a great option for the occasional diver.

Dive Assure does not have gas usage or depth limits for its policies, which makes it a solid option for both technical and recreational divers.

One unique feature offered by some Dive Assure policies is compensation for missed diving days due to a medical inability to dive or the weather.

The Dive Assure Gold policy starts at $99 per year and the Platinum policy starts at $129 per year. Short-term or multi-trip insurance policy options are available with the Gold Plan. Deductibles vary depending on the coverage component, starting at $75 for accident and acute illness and ranging to 20% of the cost of the liveaboard.

World Nomads

For those primarily looking for travel insurance with dive coverage built in, World Nomads may be a good place to start. World Nomads offers travel insurance that includes coverage for over 200 adventure activities, including scuba diving.

World Nomads offers two policies: Standard and Explorer.

The best fit will likely depend on certification level: The Standard policy starts at approximately $103 per month while the Explorer policy starts at $183. The Standard policy is a good fit for most recreational divers, but only the Explorer policy will cover commercial divers, cavern and cave divers and paid or volunteer dive guides and dive instructors. The Explorer policy also offers higher coverage limits across all categories of coverage. The longest period of coverage is 180 days.

Prices vary depending on age, home country, underlying medical conditions and travel destinations. While these policies are more expensive than others, it’s important to remember that these are different products: Dive insurance from World Nomads is built into travel insurance packages. World Nomads policies are not subject to a deductible.

General Travel Insurance Policies May Not Provide Coverage

Many travel medical insurance policies exclude scuba diving, often deeming it “hazardous” or “extreme.”

Some travel insurance policies will offer a “sports rider” for which you can pay an additional fee for coverage of specific activities. Comparing riders on travel insurance policies against the expanded benefits of standalone scuba insurance policies may be worthwhile and is likely necessary for the more-than-casual diver.

Like when at depth on a dive, ignoring the details like insurance can be costly. With specialized diving, certain types of insurance are difficult to find. Life insurance remains nearly impossible to obtain for cave divers. It’s imperative that divers pay as close attention to a policy’s fine print as they do to their dive computers when underwater.

