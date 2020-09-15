How Does Illumina Stock Performance In 2020 Compare With That During 2008 Crisis?

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN), best known for its genetic variation and biological function systems, has rallied 46% since late March (vs. about 55% for the S&P 500) to its current level around $347. The stock fell to a low of $238 in late March when a rapid increase in the number Covid-19 cases outside China resulted in heightened fears of an imminent global economic downturn. The stock is now 15% above the $303 levels it reached in mid-February. Are the gains warranted? We largely think that they are, and we believe that the stock is likely to continue to see higher levels in the coming quarters, as demand for Covid testing remains high, and its consumables segment sales will likely trend higher. Our conclusion is based on the developments around the company’s business. We also compare Illumina stock performance during the current crisis with that during the 2008 recession in an interactive dashboard analysis.

How Did ILMN Stock Fare During The 2008 Downturn?

We see ILMN stock gained from levels of around $26 in October 2007 (the pre-crisis peak for the markets) to roughly $43 in September 2008 (the pre-crisis peak for the stock), and it then declined to $31 levels (as the markets bottomed out) – implying that the stock lost as much as 28% of its value from its approximate pre-crisis peak. This marked a drop lower than the broader S&P, which fell by about 38% over the same period (Sep 2008 to Mar 2009).

However, Illumina failed to stage any recovery post the 2008 crisis, with the stock staying at $31 level in early 2010 – remaining down 27% from the pre-crisis peak. In comparison, the S&P fared much better with its losses from the September 2009 levels standing at about 8%.

Is The Recovery Warranted & Can We Expect Further Gains?

The rally across industries over recent months can primarily be attributed to the Fed stimulus which largely put investor concerns about the near-term survival of companies to rest. The flattening of Covid cases in badly hit U.S. and European cities is also giving investors confidence that developed countries have put the worst of the pandemic behind them.

Illumina has two positives to look forward to. Firstly, the U.S. FDA granted an emergency use authorization (EUA) for its COVIDSeq, a next generation sequencing based testing for coronavirus. COVIDSeq uses nasopharyngeal or oropharyngeal swabs, to deliver results in 24 hours using the NovaSeq 6000 Sequencing System. The Illumina test is different from other tests, as its design includes 98 amplicons that target the full SARS-CoV-2 genome, resulting in accurate detection and high sensitivity. This is important given the rise in cases in the U.S. The company has enhanced its production and its installed base is on the rise. Secondly, the company has recently acquired BlueBee, which provides genomics data analysis solutions. The acquisition appears to be positive for the company, as it can help better analyze the data from Illumina’s systems.

Thus far in 2020, Illumina has seen an 11% decline in revenues, primarily due to a 30% decline in instruments revenue, while the consumables segment fared better with only 6% decline in sales. A decline in sales for many companies is imminent in 2020 given the impact of the pandemic. Illumina’s earnings fell 58% to $1.49 per share for the six months period ending June, compared to $3.56 in the prior year period. The earnings decline was steeper than revenues, due to a contraction in margins, given the lower sales, but fixed costs remaining the same. Looking forward, with the gradual easing of lockdowns and healthcare institutions attending to deferred procedures, sales for Illumina will likely increase aiding both the revenues and margins in the near term.

