How Does Ford And GM's Revenue Compare?

Ford Motors (NYSE: F) and General Motors’ (NYSE: GM) are two of the major US auto manufacturers, with a global presence, and a range of brands spanning across cars, vans, and trucks. They generate revenue primarily from Automotive sales and financing services for automotive sales. In this analysis, we look at how revenues have trended for both companies over the last 3 years and the ongoing year’s forecast. For more information please visit our interactive dashboard – Ford vs GM: How Have Revenues For The Two Auto Giants Trended Over Recent Years?

How does Ford’s Total Revenue compare with General Motors?

Ford had a constant increase in Total revenue over the past few years. It rose from $151.8 billion in 2016 to $160.3 billion in 2018. Trefis estimates a fall in revenue due to the global slowdown by 2.7% to around $155.9 billion in 2019.

General Motors saw a fall in Total revenue over the past few years. It fell from $177.4 billion in 2016 to $149.1 billion in 2018 primarily due to GM selling the Opel/Vauxhall Business. Trefis estimates the trend to continue and revenue to be around $141.9 billion in 2019.

1] How have Automotive revenues trended for both companies?

Ford had a constant increase in Automotive revenue over the past few years. It rose from $141.5 billion in 2016 to $148.3 billion in 2018. Trefis estimates a fall in revenue due to the global slowdown by 2.8% to around $144.1 billion in 2019.

General Motors saw a fall in Total revenue over the past few years. It fell from $167.9 billion in 2016 to $135.1 billion in 2018 primarily due to GM selling the Opel/Vauxhall Business. Trefis estimates revenue to fall by 5.3% to around $141.9 billion in 2019 due to the global slowdown.

2] How have Financial services revenues trended for both companies?

Ford had a constant increase in Financial Services revenue over the past few years. It rose from $10.3 billion in 2016 to $12 billion in 2018. Trefis estimates a fall in revenue by 1.3% to around $11.9 billion in 2019 due to the global auto slowdown.

GM had a constant increase in Financial Services revenue over the past few years. It rose from $9.5 billion in 2016 to $14 billion in 2018. Trefis estimates a fall in revenue by 0.7% to around $13.9 billion in 2019 due to the global auto slowdown.

