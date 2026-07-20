How Does Citigroup Plan to Achieve Its Medium-Term ROTCE Target?

Citigroup Inc.'s C second-quarter 2026 results underscore the progress of its multi-year transformation, with stronger profitability signaling that the strategy is beginning to pay off. With this, management targets a medium-term return on tangible common equity (ROTCE) of 14-15%.

Client-driven growth should be a key ROTCE catalyst. C’s second-quarter 2026 revenues rose 14.3%, marking its highest quarterly revenues in a decade, supported by broad-based growth across Services, Markets, Banking and Wealth. Services benefited from higher deposits and cross-border activity, while trading, investment banking and rising client assets supported the other businesses. With Services, Markets, Banking and Wealth generating ROTCE of 30.9%, 17%, 18% and 14.4%, respectively, continued growth in these higher-return franchises should improve Citigroup’s business mix and lift consolidated ROTCE.

Efficiency represents the second major lever. Citigroup’s organizational overhaul is simplifying governance through workforce reductions, fewer management layers, process standardization and increased automation. Combined with investments in technology and artificial intelligence, these initiatives are expected to generate $2-$2.5 billion in annualized savings by 2026. Management is targeting an efficiency ratio of 60% for 2026 and below 55% over the medium term.

The third driver is capital productivity. Citigroup is reallocating resources toward businesses capable of generating returns above its cost of capital while reducing the drag from lower-return and legacy operations. This should increase earnings generated per dollar of tangible common equity. Share repurchases provide an additional benefit by reducing the equity base and supporting per-share returns. C repurchased $4 billion of its common stock in the second quarter and intends to continue buybacks under its $30-billion authorization.

Overall, achieving a 14-15% medium-term ROTCE will require more than revenue growth alone. C must sustain growth in its higher-return businesses, convert that growth into positive operating leverage and deploy capital more efficiently. The recent improvement indicates progress, but the durability of the gains will depend on continued execution, lower transformation costs and a reduced contribution from underperforming businesses.

ROTCE Targets of Other Banks

Similar to Citigroup, several leading banks, including Bank of America BAC and Citizens Financial Group, Inc. CFG, have established medium-term ROTCE targets, supported by growth initiatives and operational improvements.

Citizens Financial expects return on average tangible common shareholders’ equity of 16-18% over the medium term. Citizens Financial expects to achieve this objective through the execution of its strategic initiatives, supported by anticipated net interest income tailwinds between 2025 and 2027.

Bank of America also aims to deliver a medium-term ROTCE of 16-18%. Bank of America’s strategy is underpinned by sustainable revenue growth, disciplined expense management and deeper client engagement, reinforcing a credible path toward achieving its profitability target.

C’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Citigroup have surged 39.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 24.3%.

Price Performance

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From a valuation standpoint, C trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 10.68X, below the industry’s average of 14.10X.

Price-to-Earnings F12M



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for C’s 2026 and 2027 earnings implies year-over-year rallies of 39.9% and 15.7%, respectively. Estimates for both years have been revised upward over the past month.

Estimate Revision Trend



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Citigroup currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.